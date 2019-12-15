Comedian, author to speak Jan. 9 in Eau Claire
Author, professional speaker and comedian James Robiolotta will deliver a humor-laden presentation on creating authentic leadership in the workplace next month in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Society for Human Resource Management is hosting Robiolotta for a morning presentation on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Holiday Inn South, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
Robiolotta is the author of “Leading Imperfectly: The value of being authentic for leaders, professionals and human beings,” a book that took years of research and learning from real-life case studies.
His presentation will touch on topics of communication, rapport building, engagement, feedback, retention, promotion memorability, life balance and increased productivity.
“Simply put, James is working to bring humanity back into the workplace,” said a description of Robiolotta’s upcoming appearance on the CVSHRM website.
Attending the presentation will cost $30 for society members and $40 for nonmembers.
Breakfast will be served at 7:45 a.m. for attendees and Robiolotta will begin speaking at 8:15 a.m., according to CVSHRM’s website.
For more information or to register, go online to chippewavalleyshrm.wildapricot.org.
Loans, assets, income grow at Wisconsin banks
Wisconsin-based banks had a 5% increase in loans during the first nine months of this year when compared to the same time in 2018, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
A state official attributed the growth in loans to how well the economy has been doing.
“Wisconsin’s state-chartered banks continued to perform well through the first three quarters of 2019 thanks to an overall robust economy, which contributed to solid loan demand and minimal delinquencies,” Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, said in a news release issued on Thursday.
Higher lending was the most significant factor in the 7.3% growth in net income among those 149 banks, according to the news release.
Their net income was $521.1 million through third quarter of this year, compared to $486.4 million at the same time in 2018.
Total assets at the banks have grown by 4.48% and stood at $58.1 billion at the end of September, the news release stated.
From staff reports