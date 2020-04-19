The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Amery: Danielle Lea Photography LLC, Danielle L. Carlson, 1024 110th Ave.; Tyler Kuhl Hoof Trimming LLC, Tyler J. Kuhl, 719 100th Ave.
Augusta: Brookside Feed Service LLC, Steven D. Erdman, S11225 Highway M; Nicholas Kuehl Trucking LLC, Nicholas Kuehl, N777 Sugarbush Road; Shear Delight Hairstyling Salon LLC, Patricia Bauch, P.O. Box 299.
Baldwin: All Inclusive Cattle Company LLC, Linda D. Schumacher, 2056 18th Ave.; Arc Rifleworks LLC, Alex R. Cripe, 1069 190th St.; Fern Inc. II, Jeffrey L. Fern, 1325 200th St.; Packman’s Concrete LLC, Nicholas A. Pack, 630 Hillcrest St.; Packman’s Rental LLC, Nicholas A. Pack, 630 Hillcrest St.; St Croix Photo LLC, Timothy Dibona, 1390 Canvasback Ct.; St. Croix Custom Apparel LLC, Lisa M. Veenendall, 2265 80th Ave.; Sumo Impact Group LLC, Nancy J. Huls, 1540 Meadowlane Drive; Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary Inc., Christopher Mizell, 2022 U.S. 12; Twenty-Two Farms LLC, Gina A. Alberti, 2022 U.S. 12.
Barron: A.J.L. Construction LLP, Alexis Llamas, 1452 7½ Ave.; River Point Kennels LLC, Taylor C. Harmon, 1130 8½ St.; Riyan Logistics Inc., Awil A. Mohamed, 48 S. 2nd St.
Black River Falls: Carpenter Tree Service LLC, Robert Carpenter, W10803 Hannon Road; Freewater Enterprise LLC, Lance Ott, 111 W. Jefferson St.; Rocking K Forestry LLC, Raymond Kirchmeyer, 2290 Amber Road.
Bloomer: A-1 Power LLC, Terry Pecha, P.O. Box 90; Koehler’s Diesel Repair Inc., Nicholas J. Koehler, 15986 75th St.; Majorie Schindler LLC, Marjorie Schindler, 3321 150th Ave.; R & S Camp LLC, Chad R. Revoir, 2412 Freeway Drive; R J Exterior Improvements LLC, Ralph H. Jarr Jr., 8679 Highway C.
Cadott: Healthy You Enterprises Inc., Katelyn Hammerbeck, 9993 250th St.; Tagem Outdoors LLC, Carsen S. Christenson, 118 W, Mills St.; WPGC Investments LLC, Todd Rykal, 1562 N. Boundary Road.
Cameron: American Transportation LLC, Dean Schuebel, 2157 U.S. 8; Cameron Youth Baseball Association Inc., Thomas M. Daniels, 2075 9½ Ave.; Timber Tradesman LLC, Jacob L. Smiskey, 304 Wisconsin Ave.
Chetek: Advanced Therapy Options LLC, Sharon Schumacher, 1179 27th St.; CW Wrestling Club Inc., Jason M. Olson, 2950 12¾ Ave.; Tamara Susan Koepl LLC, Tamara S. Koepl, 769 29½ St.
Chippewa Falls: 4P Industries LLC, Kyle R. Smith, 13516 130th Ave.; A Brush With Color LLC, Deborah Bartilson, 5503 70th St.; Above Grade Properties LLC, Joshua M. Briggs, 18890 75th Ave.; AFS Advanced Financial Solutions LLC, James A. Ledebuhr, 13665 85th Ave.; Andrew Miller Construction LLC, Andrew M. Miller, 215 W. Spring St.; B&H Metal Designs LLC, Brenton C. Henry, 15458 Highway Y.
Bergeron Construction LLC, Nicholas T. Bergeron, 20509 70th Ave.; E&A Legacy LLC, Eric Alderson, 15275 50th Ave.; Eco Group Inc., Dean Makemson, 19080 70th Ave.; Greenwood Concrete LLC, Ken Greenwood III, 3447 110th St.; Heartfully Handmade LLC, Kristen K. Olson, 17352 109th Ave.; High Note Entertainment LLC, Michelle S. Allen, 9771 Highway X; JDZ Investments LLC, Joseph R. Dzienkowski, 1206 Technology Way.
Josefsweets LLC, Nicholas Wiener, 29 W. Spring St.; Justin Jay Arnold LLC, Justin J. Arnold, 420 W. Grand Ave., No. 205; Kittelson Farms LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; Northwestern Glass Systems LLC, John Culver,14537 46th Ave.; Proprc LLC, Richard A. Connell, 19372 Highway OO; Raly Logistics LLC, Ruby Mejorado, 19333 59th Ave.; Red Shed Projects LLC, Bruce L. Kyes, 5476 171st St.; Rocque Ridge Guides & Outfitters LLC, Thomas D. Rocque, 5782 196th St.; Sparkle Laundry Service LLC, Heather Henry, 15458 Highway Y; Try Again Enterprises LLC, Beverly J. Meyer, 730 Woodward Ave.
Colfax: Lakeland Organics Hemp LLC, Lynn M. Niggemann, E7110 830th Ave.
Cornell: Stacker Nutrition LLC, Phylicia R. Smtih, 305 Main St.; Sweeney’s Brush & Stump Grinding LLC, Travis Sweeney, 901 S. Riverside Drive.
Dallas: Inventive Graphics LLC, Alexander A. Myers, 312 16th St .
Durand: MTDF Properties LLC, Gregory D. Knoepke, W2867 Highway R.