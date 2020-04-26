The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Eau Claire: Abigail Maxon LLC, Abigail Maxon, 615 Maxon St.; American Home Inspections LLC, Charles T. Brosnahan, S7605 S. Davis Drive; Auggie’s Construction LLC, August J. Miller, W2955 Highway Z; Back 40 Firewood LLC, Daniel Schaffner, 924 Peterson Ave.; Blackstone Euro Danes LLC, Michelle M. Edwardson, 6360 Prairie Circle N.; Bowe Medical LLC, Heather Bowe, 5751 Vista Court; Bumper LLC, Rachel Caron, 2215 E. Clairemont Ave., Suite 2A; Cameron Nault LLC, Cameron Nault, 2602 Jeanne Lane.
Cassidy’s Cleaning Crew LLC, Cassidy L. Erickson, 3560 Sharon Drive; Connells LLC, Makade M. Connell, 1422 Kernan Ct.; DKR Investment LLC, Jennifer Reimer, 2009 St. Francis Dr. E.; Eau Claire Amateur Soccer Inc., Christopher J. Beckfield, 3391 Whispering Pines Lane; Eau Claire Consulting LLC, Mary J. Kante, 214 W. Fillmore Ave.; Eau Claire Treehouse Inc., Joseph Noreik, P.O. Box 395; Eau Claire Youth Baseball Inc., Anders Helquist, 3714 Eastwind Drive; Formations of Art LLC, Deann M. Conner, 2737 London Road.
Frase Affordable Housing LLC, Janet Ann Frase, 2516 E. Princeton Ave.; Graceful Care LLC, Kristine Reesman, 1026 Willow Green Circle; Gusto Professional Services LLC, Michael J. Gust, 1811 W. Ridge Ct.; Half Moon Holdings LLC, Paul J. Ruh, 379 Heather Court; Hetzel’s Handywork LLC, Samuel G. Hetzel, 332 Corydon Road; Highclere Rentals LLC, Cody J. Filipczak, 6176 Sandstone Road; I.Am.Nobody Photography LLC, Eric S. Henry, 4546 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. 3; Jerry Annis Realty Group LLC, Gerald M. Annis, 429 Mckinley Ave.
Kash LLC, Jacob E. Setzer, 1903 Hopkins Ave.; Key Wav LLC, Paul Hetke, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 3; Lifestyle Designer LLC, Pamela A. Sullivan, 3212 Moon Ave.; Lone Oak Enterprises EC Inc., Eric Carlson, S5160 William Court; Lowes Creek Baseball Inc., Anders Helquist, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave.; Madylynssnowblossom LLC, Waylyn W. Klatt, 2221 N. Hastings Way; Main Creek Properties LLC, Christopher J. Knoll, 5716 North Shore Drive; Market Smart LLC, Chris Herzog, 4205 Southtowne Drive; Midwest Broads LLC, Rebecca J. Pattermann, 3541 Fairfax St.
Monte Belo LLC, Tanara P. Burdick, 902 Dodge St.; Northside Carpentry LLC, Gregory J. Perry, 2611 LaSalle St.; Ohlt Dekar LLC, Stephanie Y. Karlstad, 8010 W. Folsom St.; Only Good LLC, Stephanie Stoik, 3611 Parkside Circle E.; Park Place Properties of Wisconsin LLC, Levi Kruit, 4733 Tower Drive; Premier Viking Reedsburg LLC, Sherry Duren, 3806 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 1; Redrock9911 LLC, Matthew J. Tietz, 9408 24th Ave.; Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreational Center Inc., Randi L. Osberg, P.O. Box 187.
Rocking Chair Productions LLC, Cailen T. Rock, 505 Demoe Lane; Ryse Re LLC, Bryan D. Renton, W245 Woodridge Drive; SCC Data Systems LLC, Bill Mitchell, 936 Menomonie St.; Selective Properties LLC, Nathan J. Olson, 2716 Melby St.; Spark Convos LLC Mary C. McManamon, 238 Broadway St., Unit A; Sunshine United LLC, Caleb C. Reischel, 604 Truax Blvd.; Tail Waggin Products LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, P.O. Box 187; Thull Marketing LLC, Kjirstin Thull, 2914 Pomona Drive; Toots Holding Company LLC, Shaun Tutor, 3837 Robin Road.
Treeline Logging LLC, Erica A. Morris, 729 Bauer Ave.; Ultimate Athletic Surfaces LLC, Jacob M. Berens, 934½ Barland St.; Urlaub Dubiel LLC, Jeff Urlaub, 2720 Arbor Ct.; Wait Excavating LLC, Ryan R. Wait, 4523 Old Wells Road; Whitetail Ridge Condominium Association Inc., Thomas C. Rugotzke, 2918 Pine Lodge Road; Winnesota Roofing, LLC, Samuel Ryder, 3945 Woodcrest Court; Wisconsin Divorce Papers LLC, Otto & Steiner Law SC, 4252 Southtowne Drive, Suite A; Zl Property Management LLC, Chris Zagozen , 5000 Shellamie Drive.
Eleva: Donmack LLC , Katelyn V. Voss, E4660 Interlachen Blvd.
Elk Mound: D&J Mini-Warehouses LLC, Susan Boehm, E7690 320th Ave.
Elmwood: JDS Skid Steer Service LLC, Jean M. Wolske, 136 W. Wilson Ave.
Ettrick: HD Drive-In LLC, Julie Kitchner, N21266 Simonson Lane.
Fairchild: Nyborg Wood Iron and Pottery LLC, Paul E. Nyborg, N14145 Sperber Road.
Fall Creek: Acre Point LLC, Eliza O. Smith, 242 S. Victory St.; B&G Enterprise LLC, Jane Brown, S5605 Sunrise Drive; Birch Valley LLC, Sara E. Denure, 540 S. Victory St.; BJAC LLC, Jeremy J. Ceranski, 425 S. Victory St.; Fitness Freedom LLC, Alisha J. Lange, 10255 Voight Road .