The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Galesville: Lessons in Firearms Education LLC, Mitchell R. Lorentz, N21204 Oak Ridge Drive; Lien Solutions LLC, Jeffrey Lien, 17077 N. 7th St.; PMN Transport LLC, Phillip Norris, N22102 Highway 93.
Holcombe: Chippewa Transport LLC, April L. Shackleton, 29227 Highway 27.
Independence: Nextgen Rentals LLC, Richard J. Warner, 35465 7th St.; Taco Sofy LLC, Jaime I. Gabriel, 23798 Washington St.
Maiden Rock: Solar For Community Inc., Brandon L.J. Kleeves, N1898 420th St., Suite B.
Menomonie: Bradelle LLC, Diane K. Bassett, N8049 575th St.; Busy B’s Detailing LLC,Stephanie L. Borchert, 2002 Third St. E.; Jose Guerrero Trading LLC, Jose M. Guerrero Jr., 2021 3rd St. E.; Miki Jo’s Mix Up LLC, Elizabeth Sieben, 300 Wilson Ave. W.; O Grow LLC, Joel Olson, 2252 Wilson St.; Sugar Maker LLC, Derek Trainor, N5297 110th St.; The Mix Up Inc., Elizabeth Sieben, 300 Wilson Ave. W.
Mondovi: Kopps West Creek Farm LLC, Jeffery M. Kopp, 1240 Cloverleaf Lane ; Vital Accord LLC, Benjamin Thompson, W573 U.S. 10 .
New Auburn: Workforce Science Associates LLC, Amanda A. Forry, 332 N. Spruce St.
New Richmond: Dr.Green LLC, Nathan Green, 254 Greaton Road ; Flandrick Farms LLC, Gabriel J. Flandrick, 1817 Winding Trail Road; Gartz Ventures LLC, Allen W. Gartz, 1682 Highway K; Handyman Hogan LLC, Gregory W. Hogan, 436 W. 4th St.; Hansen Contracting LLC, Joshua L. Hansen, 1189 Red Pine Lane; Rpreed LLC, Ralph Reed, 645 Grand Ave.; Skydrop Solutions LLC, Laurie J. Peterson, 1136 Old Mill Road; Southern Polk County ATV-UTV Club Incorporated, Angelique Olson, 66 240th St.; Todd’s Twisted Iron LLC, Todd L. Solberg, 2210 127th St.; Turned Page LLC, George Ktsanes, 1194 Highway 64.
Pepin: Plum Valley Farm & Machine LLC, John H. Peterson, W9104 Plum Valley Road.
Prescott: Adam Voelker Inc., Adam Voelker, 237 Gibbs St. N.; IFC Share Holdings LLC, Jeffrey Cernohous, N4660 1165th St.
Rice Lake: Always Better Hemp LLC, Brad Chandler, 2113 26th St.; Jo Du Gar LLC, William C. Roberts Jr., 10 W. Newton St.; Kunz Construction and Repair LLC, Kurt J. Kunz, 2505 Highway SS; Little Red Barn Dog Rescue Inc., Barbara J. Brown , 2397 Highway SS; RNS Properties LLC, Jordan B.W. Marsh, 403 S. Wisconsin Ave.
River Falls: Bug & Mini Co. LLC, Jennifer J. Antiel, 265 Mound View Road; Ewipatches LLC, Alex F. Charland, 203 Lewis St.; Green Clean Team LLC, Patrick Langbein, 660 S. Main St.; Khjs Consulting LLC, Kyrsten Jensen-Smith, 700 Leroy Lane, Unit 27; Kinni Valley Farms LLC, Ryan Joy, W11386 Highway FF; Lumberyard Lofts LLC, Craig A. Tarr, W11309 840th Ave.; M & O Contracting LLC, Matthew Monteith, N7530 1216th St.; Scaleup LLC, Ann E. Herzog-Olson, N8888 Highway Y.
Roberts: Hanson Brothers Commercial Condominium Owners Association Inc., Deborah Delander, 1418 70th Ave.
Saint Croix Falls: Gl Rentals LLC, Marc S. Gilker, 438 N. Adams St.
Spring Valley: Dave The Plowman LLC, David R. Sousa, W3682 650th Ave.
Stanley: DMS Forestry LLC, Michelle Nelson, 1718 Highway H; Fisher River Doodle’s LLC, Tamara Haas, N2165 Highway H.
Thorp: Sauer Family Farms LLC, Jeffrey J. Sauer, N13126 Bruce Mound Ave.
Trempealeau: Holmen Area Business Condominiums Association Inc., Matthew L. Tolvstad, N13301 Larkspur Road.
Whitehall: Dani’s City Cafe LLC, Lee Pittenger, 36342 West Street.