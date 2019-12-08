The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in September.
Eau Claire: & There’s More Co. LLC, Kaylee Winsand, W2495 Taylor Creek Road; 2g Legacy LLC, Marcia Bowman, 2140 Mitscher Ave.; 3MR Properties LLC, Michael Gadke, 1536 Hogeboom Ave.; A&C Lawn Care LLC, Andrew J. Kuhner, 2602 Fairfax St.
Advanced Outlook LLC, Alisia A. Orozco, 2826 Sixth St.; Altoona Holdings LLC, Derek J. Rognlien, S5525 William Drive; Apartment Partnership 1 LLC, Michael K. Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; Apex Dental Laboratory of Madison LLC, Travis Zick, 303 N. Barstow St.
BES Marketing & Events LLC, Brian Sandy, 2154 15th St.; Best Living LLC, John Folstad, 3645 Nimitz St.; Charlea Investments LLC, Tammy Jaenke, 2118 Seclusion Drive; Development to Do Justice LLC, David P. Mortimer, 304 Sixth Ave.
EC Hipstar LLC, Matthee L. Vergin, 1323 Fifth Ave.; Ecwit LLC, Susan A. Fulkerson, 3417 Lever St.; Embee LLC, Richard M. McKnight, 1006 Chauncey St.; Extreme Thunder USA LLC, Larry Barr, 5316 Crescent Ave.; Gizmo Properties LLC, Isaac Karrer, 1403 Omaha St.
Goettl Voices LLC, Lee Goettl, 2920 W. Frank St.; Hallie Security Services LLC, Michael J. Prock, 4540 Woodridge Drive; Harberts Exchange Properties 3 LLC, All Title Services Inc., 3452 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 1; HK Development LLC, Gunnar J. Hagen, 2390 Ridgeview Drive, Suite 102.
Home Matters LLC, Julie M. Manka, W6765 Spehle Road; Inspire Archery LLC, Robert Geske, 3812 Hampton Ct.; IRB Properties LLC, Theresa Huber, 225 Riverfront Terrace, Apt. 322; Jayce Industrial Supply and Equipment LLC, Katie S Mathews, 1829 Silvermine Drive.
JLM Online Enterprises LLC, Lee A. Murch, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct.; KD Designs LLC, McKenna Hoff, 4566 Hartzell Lane, Apt. 3; Kelley’s Kabin on the Flambeau LLC, William S. Carter, 327 Summit Ave.; LLJT LLC, Louann Loomis, S5453 Highway B; London Road Plaza III LLC, James Pathos, 2616 E. Lexington Blvd.
Matthew 20 28, Inc., Douglas N. Ottum, 3741 Nimitz St.; Meadows at Otter Creek LLC, Riverbend Rentals & Property Management LLC, 2601 Morningside Drive; NJS Real Estate LLC, Nicholas J. Shoemaker, 391 Heather Ct.; North Rock Holdings LLC, Jason Munz, 7 S. Dewey St.
Nurse Staffing and Concierge Service LLC, Anee Vang, 2510 North Lane; Oakpark Eau Claire Building LLC, Todd A. Hehli, 4607 Royal Drive; PJ’s Dental Laboratory LLC, Travis Zick, 303 N. Barstow St.; Pragmatic Roofing LLC, Thomas P. Mastin, W2865 Rim Rock Road.
Seepa Tax LLC, Evin D. See, 1013 Wayne Place; Simply Pitching and Rehab LLC, Thomas J. Katz, 10220 Olson Drive; Skillsforlife LLC, Mary Lauer, 1223 Main St.; Solar Forma Design LLC, Brian Graff, 1106 Mondovi Road; Sunny Mor’n Cottage LLC, Daniel P. Lowry, 3601 Parkside Circle W.
T & K Excavating LLC, Kristi M. Burdick, 3551 Karen Ct.; The Pigeon Koop LLC, Kevin D. Dawson, 906 Mount Nemo Ave.; Toot’s Snowplowing LLC, Shaun Tutor, 3837 Robin Road; Towerview of Hudson LLC, Thomas C. Kite, S8080 Golf View Drive.
Trillium Business Park LLC, Cody Filipczak, 6176 Sandstone Road; Untakennametag LLC, John T. Wile II, 652 McClaflin Ave.; Waffle Shack LLC, Justin Konwinski, 508 Water St.; Walden Altoona LLC, Michael Benrud, 3311 Golf Road.
Elk Mound: Tiffy’s Skymall LLC, Dustin Wagner, 5844 22nd St.
Ellsworth: Furlong Management Solutions LLC, Brian R. Furlong, W6402 450th Ave.; KBG Internet Holdings LLC, Christopher Feuerhelm, N4302 Highway DD; Mark Halverson Construction LLC, Mark Halverson, 336 E. Sunset Lane.
Fall Creek: Liberté Sails Inc., Richard L. Yoder, S3700 E. Kopplin Road; TRR Fox LLC, Todd Fox, 886 S. 130th Ave.
Hammond: JP Lawn Care LLC, Jeffrey Peterson, 875 162nd St.
Independence: DDB Grain LLC, Dennis G. Bork, S1678 Highway U.
Knapp: Energy Healing by Marissa LLC, Marissa C. Rea, E1475 790th Ave.; JC Family LLC, James D. Chich, N8162 210th St.
Ladysmith: Alabaster Health LLC, Eseoghene B. Abokede, 601 E. Third St. N.; J.S Housekeeping LLC, Jessica A. Stoneberg, N7268 Highway J.
Melrose: The Black Pearl LLC, Sandra J. Warthan, N608 North Bend Drive; The Sweetness of Life Bakery LLC, Ashley Gerdes, N486 Oxbow Road.