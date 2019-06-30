The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in May.
Alma: Angel Guardian Services Inc., Michele Cherry, W1584 Cesler Valley Road; C. Elliott Properties LLC, Cody Elliott, S1626A Highway 37; Royal Ledger LLC, Adam Keeler, 704 S. Second St.; Rutting Ridge Motel LLC, Jarrad L. Fluekiger, S1638 Highway 35.
Alma Center: Bopp Farm LLC, John Thiede, W13398 E. Bopp Road; Ketoimaj LLC, Majesta L. Heller, N10347 Old Stage Road.
Altoona: Arobinson Consulting LLC, Audrey Robinson, 2802 Monarch Court; Carter Quality Construction LLC, Jared W. Carter, 2320 Daniels Ave.; Daredevil Consulting LLC, Benjamin M. Anderson, 312 Brookshire Court.
Farm Chippewa LLC, Benjamin F. Waniger, 803 Fairfax St.; Maui Boy Properties LLC, Derek W. Kaio, 1293 Sandy Ridge Lane; Rugged Mile LLC, Michael Dewitz, 1527 Lynn Ave.; Scherbert Trucking LLC, Daniel A. Scherbert, 2543 Hayden Ave.
Amery: AJ Landscaping LLC, Adam Johnson, 1429 80th St.; B.A. Christopherson LLC, Bryce Christopherson, 341 Keller Ave. N.; Christopherson Eye Clinic LLC, Bryce Christopherson, 341 Keller Ave. N.; Hartmann Construction LLC, Thomas J. Hartmann, 232 Staffenson St.
Integrated Tax Services LLC, Amanda C. Oestreich, 543 Highway 46; Joyful Studio LLC, Amy Johnson, 636 130th St.; Made New Contracting LLC, Mark A. Dietrich, 315 Johnson St.; Retlaw Companies LLC, Retlaw Contracting LLC, 640 113th St.; Rippling Waters LLC, Kenneth D. Erwin, 1013 Sunrise Beach Drive; Ziegler Automotive LLC, Matthew J. Ziegler, 1070 Wood Ct.
Arcadia: Arcadia Arts Initiative Inc., Barbara Oehninger, N27072 Highway T.
Augusta: Daz Demolition and Dirt Work LLC, Dale R. Kirchoff, E19345 Faske Road; Thunderhorsehealing LLC, Joanna E. Nelson, S7280 Highway 27.
Baldwin: Stars & Stripes Flag Co. LLC, Jacob D. Mygatt, 320 Bluebill St.; Sunlight Window Cleaners LLC, John A. Larson, 1061 W. Park St.
Barron: Balts Properties LLC, Justin A. Balts, 114 W. Euclid Ave.; Family Fun Fireworks LLC, Mary H. Stauner, 1248 12th Ave.; Hashi Logistics Inc., Mohamed Hashi, 1418 E. La Salle Ave.; Here To The Rescue Corporation, Gwendolyn Lindloff, 1182 13th Ave.; M&T International, LLC, Timothy Goosby, 1041 E. Woodland Ave.
Black River Falls: Hold Fast Properties LLC, Vincent E. Meyer, 28 Main St.; John Castner Construction LLC, John M. Castner, 218 Park Ave.; Mc Sweet’s Irish Pub Inc., Joann Sweet, N6534 Riverview Drive; Sita Ram LLC, Ketakiben Patel, 919 Highway 54.
Blair: Polege Holdings LLC, Paul Polege, 203 S. Urberg Ave.
Bloomer: BLZ Properties LLC, Brian J. Zwiefelhofer, 2110 Eighth Ave.; Lilbit Transport LLC, Darin P. Jacobssen, 6391 148th Ave.
Boyceville: Eleva Storage LLC, George Weimer, N8855 464th St.; Primrose’s Home Care LLC, Kali Berg, N8801 Highway K.
Cadott: Kiwilou LLC, Robert C. Chady, 24754 50th Ave.; Sam’s Concrete Service LLC, Jerod J. Shakal, 5493 210th St.
Chetek: Abundant Life Services LLC, Donna Glaser, 1219 Fourth St.; Link2learn Virtual Charter School Inc., Kimberly Ruda, 1001 Knapp St.; Lucky Ladies Properties LLC, Linda Gunderson, P.O. Box 343; Moxie Bottling & Distributing LLC, Nancy Helms, 518 Schofield St.
Chippewa Falls: 323 Business Services LLC, Lauren Hedrington, 808 Veronica St.; All Secure Self Storage LLC, Deidra L. Rood, 3048 N. 50th Ave.; Ark Valley Cycle Park LLC, Mike Lowe, 4757 138th St.; C and K Maintenance and Fabrication LLC, Krystal A. Williams, 5811 167th St.; Cabin Fever Dock Services LLC, Luke Weyers, 20186 30th Ave.
Car Geek Auctions LLC, Brian Hedrington, 442 Chippewa St.; Chippewa Machine LLC, Joseph R. Hoyt, 18866 53rd Ave.; Cvain #14, LLC, Thomas R. Kell, 6588 182nd St.; GG Consulting LLC, Gary D. Gilles, 524 W. Spruce St.; Janicki Properties LLC, Anthony M. Janicki, 17044 51st Ave.
Mouldy’s Archery & Tackle LLC, Terry Moulton, 2863 South Prairie View Road; Nails Time LLC, Minh T. Nguyen, 2984 Commercial Blvd.; Next Generation Homes LLC, Nadine Balsiger, 17259 109th Ave.; Pulver Rentals LLC, Eric J. Pulver, 18411 56th Ave.
See Jane Run LLC, Sarah J. Starck, 4947 174th St.; Setterman Homestead LLC, Donna M. Mohney, 3521 134th St.; Specialized Flooring & Construction LLC, Jarrod Eich, 2883 116th St.; The Wisconsin Pale LLC, Michelle J. Smokowicz, 4675 138 St.; Wesco Express Inc., United States Corporation Agents, Inc., 826 Woodward Ave.