The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Altoona: Continental 1776 LLC, Steve Dye, 704 Bartlett Ave.; Lunchbox EC LLC, Colleen A. Weber, 2028 Moonlight Bay Drive; Parisi Surgery Corp., Jonathan A. Parisi, 1612 Lake Road; PLSK Inc., Kevin R. Welke, 1305 Bob Brown Blvd.; Sammi’s Daycare LLC, Samantha Hess, 503 Fairfax St.; Turning Point Physical Therapy LLC, Curt J. Riley, 2519 North Hillcrest Pkwy., Suite 101.
Amery: Timothy and Cherie Baardseth LLC, Timothy Baardseth, 905 Sunflower Way.
Augusta: E.D. N Sons Construction LLC, Eric Dull, 125 Sandyhill Drive; Kimberly Leasing Corp., Rachel Goodell, 207 W. Lincoln St.; Needlethread Quilts LLC, Geraldine J. Erdman, S11369 Pease St.; Schrock Electric LLC, Charles A. Mast, N1405 Gravel Pit Road; Wilson & Wilson LLC, Tracy M. Wilson, S4500 Highway NL.
Baldwin: Dustbeaters Cleaning LLC, Crystal McMullen, 1040 Oak Street.
Black River Falls: Lexus Investment Club LLP, Edward Rosenberg, N7138 U.S. 12; M&M Cemetery Services LLC, Marty Olson, N6719 Highway A.
Blair: Ressel Properties LLC, Jamie L. Ressel, W11933 Burma Road; Squirrelz Nest LLC, Wendy Humfeld, 128 S. Main St.
Bloomer: Bloomer Chiropractic LLC, Sabra Meinen, 1217 14th Ave.; Candy Korner LLC, Floyd W. Earsom, 1821 16th Ave.; Excel Energy Services LLC, Melissa Thomsen, 7140 Highway 40; LKD Properties LLC, Lisa K. Dachel, 7867 150th Ave.; My Hateful Dog LLC, Tony L. Hein, 14346 235th Ave.; Revival Timber Frames LLC, David Rufledt, 17455 120th St.; Stelter Properties LLC, Ryan T. Stelter, 15331 Highway 124.
Boyceville: Joe Johnson Construction LLC, Joey Johnson, N10835 370th St.; Utphall Rentals LLC, Brandi R Utphall, N11738 Highway 79.
Cameron: Carson Trucking LLC, Heather Carson, 2388 10¾ Ave.; Laser By Design LLC, Brett A. Harriman, 1339 18¾ St.
Chippewa Falls: Airtime Aviation LLC, Thomas H. Polzin, 5115 176th St.; Alaska Trophy Express LLC, Michael D. Erickson, 20164 20th Ave.; Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation Inc., Cheryl Geissler, 6633 188th St.; AMDG Films LLC, Christian R. Ruf, 10019 Highway B; Bear Paw Ski Co. LLC, Steve Brilla, 4831 146th St.
Catering Bye Design LLC, Adam R. Kazort, 13643 43rd Ave.; Club Febry North LLC, William Febry, 608 Summit Ave.; Dominic’s Light Inc., Timothy Curtis, 4888 157th St.; Epidemic Vape Co. LLC, Ian D. Duncan, 222 W. Spring St.
Hartwood Marketing LLC, Harlie J. Juedes, 6741 55th St.; Human.Kind LLC, Pamela J. Retzlaff, 19096 61st Ave. N.; Red Line Firearms LLC, Nathan J. Martell, 501 Superior St.; Ta & Av LLC, Taip Ahmedoski, 506 Bay St.; Wirk4us LLC, Randall J. Wirkus, 4498 132nd St.
Clear Lake: Dodge Brothers Construction LLC, Tryst Dodge, 571A 75th St.; Trends & Treasures LLC, Amber Barney, 801 50th Ave.
Colfax: GJJ LLC, Greg A. Jacobs, N7707 610th St.; Riven Nelson Viticulture LLC, Nathan Nelson, 5266 83rd Ave.; Rusty’s Fab LLC, Russell Anderson, E6975 Highway 170; Shea Insurance Agency LLC, Jody M. Shea, N8148 577th St.
Cornell: Shelley Ramsey Dejongh LLC, Shelley L. Dejongh, 317 N. Second St.
Cumberland: GM Acres LLC, Brock D. Grewe, 1094 23½ Ave.; Zappa Rentals LLC, Barry Zappa, 904 25th Ave.
Dallas: Trinity Grading & Excavating, LLC, Irvin Humphrey Jr., 602 16½ St.
Durand: Cell Block LLC, Patricia A. Sobottka, 200 W. Main St.