The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in November.
Menomonie: A Clean Stage LLC, Kayla Blue, 1214 15th Ave. E.; Educational Quality Enhancement LLC, Andrew Cseter, 1425 Stout St.; Mabry Counseling LLC, Erin Mabry-Hilleshiem, E5948 510th Ave.; Now What Ministries Inc., Josh Gibson, E7136 N. Highway E; R & W LLC, Richard J. Rhiel, 2317 Schneider Ave. SE.; Shield It Solutions LLC, Mitchel T. Close, 1703 8th St. E.
Merrillan: Sonsalla Heating & Controls LLC, Heather Sonsalla, 200 Diagonal St.
Mondovi: Jay’s Flooring LLC, Jerimiah J. Schultz, 633 N. Franklin St.; Lala Reeves Design LLC, Angela M. Ferrari Reeves, W738 Cross Road; Mondovi Massage LLC, Samantha J. Leis, S21 Deer Run Road.
New Auburn: Witz Tools LLC, Paul A. Kollwitz, 2660 1st Ave.
New Richmond: Agape Rentals LLC, Michele Melby, 645 E. 2nd St.; Chrissy! LLC, Christine Milde-Rothe, 471 S. Arch Ave.; CRTH Properties LLC, Tony Hayden, 1562 89th St.; Custom Care Professionals LLC, Jennifer Ruhde, 1778 Sequoia Lane; Deplazes Holdings LLC, Steven A. Deplazes, 447 W. 1st St.
Neblich Engineering Services LLC, Marcus A. Neblich, 1651 Possum Way; NR Nutrition LLC, Alexis S. Heruth, 228 Paperjack Drive; Plaid Lilac LLC, Lorrie L. Pazdera, 837 Summit Road; Simba Pride LLC, Jennifer J. Foss, 798 N. Shore Drive; Skramstad Ventures LLC, Cari L. Skramstad, 1905 200th St.; The Glam Lab LLC, Kelly C. Sorensen, 125 E. 3rd St.
Osseo: Midwest Forestry LLC, Justin Heath, 50918 N. Rose Lane.
Pepin: Country Deals Inc., Robert A. Buntz Jr., 309 3rd St.
Pigeon Falls: Freight Share LLC, David A. Estenson, 40140 U.S. 53.
Prescott: Corinna Print Solutions LLC, Corinna Wilde, 1020 Lake St. N.; Dog House Garage and Warehouse Owner’s Association Inc., Tom Cogan, W12465 655th Ave.; Skidz Icehouse LLC, Bruce J. Platson, N5734 Highway QQ; Twin Brothers Services LLC, Tyler Dunning, 604 Orange St.
Rice Lake: A Team Homes LLC, Asher Heer, 1536 19th Ave.; B&M Rentals LLC, Brandon Willger, 2551 25th Ave.; Centerfire Personal and Home Defense LLC, Matthew P. Lewis, 314W South St., Apt. 308; Double S Enterprises LLC, Scott W. Sirianni, 2787 22nd Ave.; Kilcoyne Automotive & Repair LLC, Justin Kilcoyne, 2787 23½ St.; RL City Centre LLC, Eric Butler, 326 S. Main St.; The Milk Pail LLC, Life A.M. Verlooy, 36 W. Marshall St.; The Milk Pail Property LLC, Life A.M.Verlooy, 2194 20¼ Ave.
Ridgeland: Dylan Bowers Construction LLC, Dylan J. Bowers, E4646 1450th Ave.; San Clemente Island Goat Breeders Association Corp., Erin A. Link, N13346 490th St.
River Falls: Bearcat Investments LLC, Matthew Johnson, W10439 880th Ave.; Central Woodworking LLC, Kevin Westhuis, 123 N. Dallas St.; Delamater Enterprises LLC, Austin Delamater, N8057 920th St.; JKLarson LLC, Justin K. Larson, 222 E. Locust St.; Kinnektion Products LLC, Kurtis A. Kinneman, N7756 1185th St.
Krueger Drywall & Insulation Inc., Christopher Krueger, 545 Devin Lane; Midwest Military Collectibles LLC, Paul C. Jensen, 1346 Short St.; Mindful Soulutions LLC, Tonya J. Schmitt, 622 W. Elm St.; Santosha Studio LLC, Stephanie Johnson, W10439 880th Ave.
Roberts: Mid-States Rubber Flooring LLC, Christopher Suter, 1114 Coulee Trail; Roberts Real Estate LLC, Shan Bengtson, 1065 110th Ave.; Schendel Family Timberlands LLC, Jeffrey D. Schendel, 1009 99th St.; The Stables LLC, Bridget M. McConnell, 1073 100th Ave.; Unbridled Abilities LLC, Madeline R. Boe, 503 Lulu Lane; WJM Services LLC, Wyatt J. McCready, 1419 U.S. 12.
Saint Croix Falls: Linked Solutions LLC, Jared N. Morgan, 2315 Beede Lake Trail.
Somerset: 209 Aspen LLC, Cheryl Larson, 209 Aspen Drive; Apostle Biomass LLC, Christopher M. Marshall, 730 190th Ave.; Figure8 Advancements LLC, Austin R. Seibel, 682 N. Bay Road; Mina Group Inc., Hanan M. Alshaikh, 1491 60th St.; Northern Tactical LLC, Chase M. Durand, 396 172nd Ave.; Perry Automotive & Repair LLC, Drew T. Perry, 2355 50th St.; Somerset Pharmacy LLC, David Kleingartner, 107 Parent St.
Stanley: 1881 Nutrition LLC, Katelyn Hammerbeck, 222 N. Broadway St.; More Moving Services LLC, Craig Morello, 525 Highway O; Northwoods Tent Rental LLC, Morgan L. Milas, 35165 160th Ave.
Thorp: J Michelle Enterprises LLC, Joann M. Lewandowski, W10254 Highway N; Letγçös Just See LLC, Robert Krzyzanowski, 201 W. Prospect St.; Nitz & Son Plumbing LLC, Zachory D. Nitz, N231 Aspen Lane; Pracowitosc LLC, Matt Lewan, N14748 Bruce Mound Ave.
Trempealeau: Dianthus Reiki LLC, Georgiana I. Amundson, 24320 Bluebird Ct.; TWI LLC, Tyler R. Helton, 24542 2nd St.
Turtle Lake: Currahee Custom Homes Inc., Keith Duffee, 1222 3¾ St.; Grass Creek Farm Inc., Bruce A. Fields, 1213 13th St.; Proper T Management LLC, True M. Kucharski, 424 10½ Ave.
Whitehall: Country Bumpkin Living LLC, Elizabeth M. Hovey, N39982 Witt Hill; Sunset Pointe Properties LLC, William Jurowski, W15533 McRae Lane.
Wilson: Feeeel Gooood Inc., Ernest M. Gravseth, 3010 50th Ave.
Woodville: K Buck Clinical Services LLC, Kayla M. Buck, 413 Highway B.