The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in December.
Eau Claire: 1 Millennium Insurance & Financial Solutions Inc., David E. Fischer, 3925 Sterling Drive; 1:16 Enterprises LLC, Cory A. White, 121 W. MacArthur Ave.; 1st Ave Mini Storage LLC, Therese Pershall, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2; 3055 Mcmillen LLC, Jay M. Bearson, 3628 Eastwind Drive; Acacia Lane Dental-Rhinelander LLC, Todd A. Hehli, 4607 Royal Drive; ACK Music Publishing LLC, Adrian C. Klenz, 922 Chauncey St.; Alifa Care Medical LLC, Ndeye F. Coulibaly, 4712 Oakwood Hills Parkway.
Bauer Family Farmland LLC, Justin E. Bauer, 825 Rainetta Drive; Birthing Brave Doula LLC, Emily Gaier, 3230 Gary Lane; Bombshell Trucking LLC, Justin Strayer, 3013 Mondovi Road; Brigadoon Goldens LLC, Jason J. Berry, 821 Main St.; Burton Law LLC, Thomas B. Burton, 310 Pinnacle Way, Suite 301; Caldwell Real Estate II, LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, 402 Graham Ave.; Cedar Springs Homeowners Association LLC, John A. Crosbie, S8427 Drinkman Lane; Chippewa Valley Business Center LLC, Matthew R. Kopp, 5717 Gables Drive, Unit 1.
Confluence Healthcare S.C., Julia Kyle, 431 E. Clairemont Ave.; Eau Claire Air VBC LLC, Ryan B. Foster, 221 E. MacArthur Ave.; Eau Claire Cheese & Deli Inc., Geoffrey Liddle, 1636 Harding Ave.; Eau Claire Kahvi LLC, Scott Knepper, 6176 Sandstone Road; Eau Claire to Naples LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, 402 Graham Ave.; Elemental Wellness LLC, Chelsea Vollmer, 228 W. Lexington Blvd.; Fix It Together Chippewa Valley Inc., Ali Hamblin, 2601 Morningside Drive; Fleet Scouts Inc., Brian Maki, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., No. 308.
Hemplee Garden LLC, Tomny Yang, 4141 12th Ave.; Holland Brothers Realty LLC, Andrew Holland, 4422 Twin Oaks Court; Hudson Lodging Group LLC, Mehul Patel, 4135 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Hutchinson Milk Hauling LLC, Joshua Hutchinson, 7075 Highway 93; Irish Maple LLC, Heather Hunt, 526 Water St.; J&A Endeavors LLC, Joshua D. Hanson, 611 S. Farwell St.; Jamie Ellis LLC, Jamie L. Ellis, 3903 Cardinal Ave.; King Pho LLC, Yang Y. Lee, 1435 Summit St., No. 1; Land Shark Martial Arts Co. Eau Claire, Curtis Huff, 2524 Golf Road, Suite B.
Midwest Power Washing LLC, Tyler C. Olson, 5468 Tower Drive; MZY Global Marketing LLC, Mai Z. Yang, 1722 Lyndale Ave.; Northwoods Sugaring LLC, Heather Hunt, 526 Water St.; PB & JT LLC, Trevor Bohland, 3420 Mall Drive, Suite 4; PLM Global Logistics LLC, Heather M. Hunt, 526 Water St.; Pressure Pros Pressure Washing LLC, Donald A. Niblett, 3214 Primrose St.; PTG Holdings LLC, Patrick Hull, 4330 Golf Terrace, Suite 100; River Falls Development LLC, Brian M. Nodolf, 526 Water St.; River Falls OZ Fund LLC, Brian M. Nodolf, 526 Water St.
Service First Plumbing LLC, Jamie L. Guibord, 3412 London Road; Smokeclaire Inc., Muath G. Ahmed, 1021 W. Clairemont Ave.; Speculum Real Estate LLC, Erica C. Barrette, 3213 Stein Blvd.; THB Investments LLC, Brian M. Nodolf, 526 Water St.; The Medicine Pharm LLC, Jacob P. Johnston, 2861 Western Ave., Suite B; Wisconsin Vacation Holdings LLC, Chad G. Dalhoe, 1201 Andover Ave.; Witt Consolidated Services LLC, Gabriel M. Witt, 315½ Mead St.; Yellow Rose Salon LLC, Elizabeth A. Huck, 2233 Maren Ct.
Eleva: Franzwa Farm LLC, Jerry Franzwa, 26356 W. Mondovi St.; Hometown Gifts and Treasures LLC, Nicole D. Goodland, 26530 W. Mondovi St., Suite 2; Tag Family Theatre Company, Michelle Johnson, S8989 Pine Creek Ct.; Triple E Ranch LLC, Erica Lawton, N44787 Highway V.
Elk Mound: Balsam Ridge LLC, Robin A. Scharlau, N7240 810th St.; Condevco of Hudson LLC, Gerald Green, E9389 Highway EE; Elk Mound Seed LLC, Scott Zimmer, 308 Railroad St.; Heritage Home AFH LLC, Dina M. Babb, N5734 U.S. 12; Outdoor Performance LLC, Scott J. Zimmer, Outdoor Performance, 308 Railroad St.; Pleasant Valley Investments LLC, Robin A. Scharlau, N7240 810th St.; Simplifiedinvesting LLC, Justin Erpenbach, 126 Princeton Drive.
Elmwood: Weber Fertile Acres LLC, Michael F. Weber, E2254 130th Ave.
Fall Creek: Birch Hill Farm LLC, Kimberly A. Strasburg, E16635 Highway D.
Fountain City: Chain Breakers LLC, Correen Isakson, 860 Baertsch Ct.
Jim Falls: S&K Landscaping LLC, Steven G. Kressin, 18455 145th Ave.
Ladysmith: SOS Sawing LLC, Joseph A. Shimko, N6411 Highway A.