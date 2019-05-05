The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in March.
Altoona: Bike Chippewa Valley Inc., Dean Roth, 435 S. Willson Drive; Goettl Tree Care LLC, Maxwell P. Goettl, 719 Roberts St.
Amery: B&E Farming LLC, Caroline Larson, 1106 Baker Ave.; Hick N’ Hound LLC, Binjamin Mackey, 662 110th Ave.; N 33 LB LLC, Ronald L. Anderson, 321 Harriman Ave. N.; NJB Enterprises LLC, Nicolas J. Bush, 261 155th St.; Ritten Holdings LLC, Anthony J. Ritten, 636 113th St.; S Holter Consulting LLC, Susan Holter, 698 80th Ave.
Augusta: Island Vibe LLC, Stephanie Duncan, S3078 Highway 27; Molinaro Trucking LLC, Travis Molinaro, 819 W. Buckman St.; Simple Traditions Family Clinic LLC, Jason D.D. Schunk, S7645 Morning Crest Drive; Sky Line Structures LLC, Delwyn J. Martin, S9890 Highway 27; Web Vibe Consultancy—Digital Marketing Coach LLC, Nichole L. Cerrillo, S7650 Highway V.
Baldwin: Aurora Overland LLC, Collin M.R. Jespersen, 1080 10th Ave.; Letter and Wilke Properties LLC, Vicki Wilke, 1137 235th St.; Village Pharmacy Healthcare Inc., David P. Willink, 840 Main St.
Black River Falls: American Lowjistiks LLC, Ryan Granneman, N5381 Highway 54; Black River Falls Cleaning Services LLC, Stephanie Pipkin, 924 Pierce St.; Hayden’s Food Plot & Tilling LLC, Casey Hayden, W11483 Spaulding Road; Lovely Lashes by Kelly Anne LLC, Kelly A. Witt, W8949 Elk Circle; Pro-Tech Mowing LLC, Michael A. Goehring, N6681 Stenulson Road.
Blair: Fly Creek Whitetails LLC, Dale E. Borreson, W13035 Fly Creek Road.
Bloomer: Countryside Mini-Storage LLC, Patrick N. Shadick, 19696 Highway F; Hedgeapple Lawn and Landscaping LLC, Clint A. Napton, 16944 132nd St.; Jeff Hoffmann Trucking LLC, Jeffrey P. Hoffmann, 2648 Freeway Drive; Pharmacy and Accounting Consultants LLC, Alex W. Normand, 21668 27th St.; Poirier Homes LLC, Michael Poirier, 114 N. Duncan Road.
Boyceville: Matnel LLC, Curtis Matula, 234 Railroad Ave.; Veteran’s Powertrain Performance LLC, Nichole Siler, 610 Main St.
Cadott: Dann’s Certified Testing LLC, Dann A. Sommer, 23702 69th Ave.
Chetek: Cameron Holdings LLC, Amanda L. Wieckowicz, 325 Knapp St.; Chetek Youth Center Inc., Margaret M. Jost, 106 Knapp St.; FJD Properties LLC, Wendy S. Sorum, 654 27¼ St.; Sine Metu 7+ LLC, Jamie Symitczek, 982 23¾ St.
Chippewa Falls: Best Choice Apparel LLC, Diane Gazzo, 1300 Jefferson Ave.; Connell’s Family Orchard LLC, Steven J. Connell, 19372 Highway OO; Cota Cleaning LLC, Bruce E. Cota, 11085 45th Ave.; Dkbowerental LLC, Dayton R. Bowe, 621 Superior St.
GLT Compassion Homes LLC, Gayle L. Timo, 820 Jefferson Ave.; Home Sweet Home Properties LLC, Scott Reiter, 11993 Highway B; JZT LLC, Jeramy Zwiefelhofer, 13531 185th St.; Kejo Investments WI LLC, James K. Fawcett, 17244 109th Ave.; Lash Wish LLC, Stevie Lindenberg, 390 E. Colome St., Unit 9.
Lindy Air LLC, Bill D. Lindeman, 2335 113th St.; Liquor Cans LLC, Kevin W. Bowe, 24 W. Spring St.; Millers Cleaning Solutions LLC, Susan J. Gingerich, 16840 58th Ave.; Schimmel Properties LLC, Scott D. Schimmel, 312 N. Bridge St.; Scott & Allie’s Home Sweet Home LLC, Scott Reiter, 11993 Highway B.
Silver Eagle Financial LLC, Kurt M. Schauss, 908 Bluff View Circle; Specialty Services & Consulting LLC, Specialty Services and Consulting LLC, 13141 30th Ave.; T-Shirts For All LLC, Karla Ledford, 5517 165th St.; TLH Rentals LLC, Thad A. Hebert, 7574 123rd St.; Wissota Ridge Travel LLC, Donald Loew Jr., 1608 Commercial Blvd.
Clear Lake: 4 A Tree Farm LLC, Anthony Buhr, 314 10th Ave.
Colfax: CBD Menomonie LLC, Amanda Daul, E5774 833rd Ave.; Optimal Canine Health & Fitness LLC, Olivia Larson, N11945 Highway M.
Deer Park: Clayton Laundromat LLC, Gregary Nichols, 110 Park St. W.; Midwest Glitz LLC, Mckenzie J. Ruud, 975 Highway A.
Durand: Corey’s Concrete LLC, Samantha J. Delong, S154 Spring Creek Road.