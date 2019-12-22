The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in October.
Alma Center: Cs Family LLC, Robert Streff, 200 W. Main St.; Strawberry Square LLC, Cody Heller, 100 E. Main St.
Altoona: B2rv LLC, Erich Multhauf, 1116 N. Moonlight Drive; Eau Claire Pie Company LLC, Meredith A. Kervin Blankenheim, 447 Windsor Forest Drive; Inclusive Care LLC, Rachael Burzynski, 928 Lawrence Ave.
Amery: Chase The Dawn LLC, Kari A. Imberg, 1344 101st St.; Johnson’s Market LLC, Lyndon Johnson, 1122 U.S. 8; S-10 Properties LLC, Randy Olson, 676A S. Shore Drive; Schock Farm LLC, Oralee Schock, 809 115th St.
Arcadia: JM Legal Services LLC, Jeri Marsolek, 115 W. Main St., Ste. 101; Tiny Seed LLC, Marcos C. Lewis, 736 Truman Way.
Augusta: Bridge Creek Restoration LLC, James M. Kelley, 624 E. Lincoln St.
Baldwin: Hilltop Dairy Cooperative of Baldwin, no agent, 938 235th St.; Windmill Days Inc., Matthew Dougherty, 1520 Dutch Heritage Lane.
Barron: Forage And Fallow LLC, Katie M. Glaser, 1551 13¼ St.; Iman Trucking LLC, Abdirahman Hassan, 360 E. Birch Ave., Apt. 4A; Red Cedar Insulation LLC, Travis D. Trumble, 213 E. River Ave.
Black River Falls: Csstorage LLC, Five Skies LLC, 206 S. Roosevelt Road, Suite 135; Design Without Barriers LLC, Timothy Shaw, 3 E. Main St.; Dobbers Acres LLC, Michael D. Dobson, W12524 Highway C; Furbaby Pop-Ins LLC, Peggy L. Holmgreen, N5727 Highway X.
Hideaway RV Park & Campgrounds LLC, Pamela S. Cullen, 117 E. Second St.; Hjelmberg Farms LLC, Bobbi L. Hjelmberg, W8967 Oak Ridge Road; Serenity Point LLC, Bradley C. Eberhardt, N7011 Bible Road.
Blair: Dacosta Construction Company LLC, Carlos Dacosta, W16505 Bahnub Road; Friendship First Foundation Inc., Richard Miller, 419 S. Urberg Ave.; Helgeson Acres LLC, Sally J. Helgeson, W18238 Arneson Ridge Road.
Bloomer: Bardee’s Cove LLC, Barry Dietsche, 1603 16th Ave., Apt. 4; Burlap Coffee Company LLC, Kyle Martin, 1607 Larson St.; Rossi Holdings LLC, Andrew R. Rossi, 17102 Highway 64; Tantum USA LLC, Ernesto Vasquez, 1526 Martin Road.
Bruce: Sweet Inspirations LLC, Bonnie Partridge, W12366 Southshore Road.
Cadott: Rajek Snow Removal LLC, Clayton Rajek, 5688 250th St.
Chetek: Blatz Properties LLC, Jennifer M. Blatz, 804 26th St.; JC’s Lake Life LLC, Catie M. Wittkop, 410 2nd St.
Chippewa Falls: Bullseye Alternative Health Solutions LLC, Purpose Drivers LLC, 14150 132nd St.; Diamond Valley Crafts LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; Enchanted Maerd LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; Five Storm Dinning LLC, Kevin R. Normand, 633 Wilson St.; Formal Norman Social Club LLC, Amanda A. Felmlee, 110 S. Rural St.
GMA Investments LLC, Grant Austin, 20139 73rd Ave.; Marc-On Industrial Coatings LLC, Daniel R. Marcon Jr, 4089 124th St.; Potes Real Estate LLC, Robert Poteete, 9996 Highway Q; Ready Ride Auto LLC, Nina Eisold, 6344 164th St.; Zahn Management LLC, Jeffrey J. Zahn, 19905 75th Ave.
Clear Lake: Lynch Farms LLC, Joseph E. Lynch, 187 70th St.; PNG Performance & Machine LLC, Nick Weidling, 152 South Ave. E.
Colfax: Red Cedar Tree Service LLC, Theodore Arvold, N9304 Highway W; Wooly Sheep Dots LLC, Heather L. Janeczko, E5799 833rd Ave.
Cornell: Davara LLC, Richard Sedlacek, 20965 Highway D.
Cumberland: I’m Your Huckleberry LLC, Kathleen M. Hartman, 1900 Babcock Ave.
Durand: Hair Hut Salon LLC, Kayla S. Berg, 309 W. Main St.; Pitter Patter LLC, Michael A. Snow, 403 7th Ave. W.; Zeal Wellness LLC, Natasha Amorose, 318 2nd Ave. W.