The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in October.
Eau Claire: Bassett Creek Ventures LLC, Erich Price, 1964 Tucker Trail; Benrud Land LLC, Michael K. Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; BPA Rollover Partners Inc., Daniel J. Cuskey, 402 Graham Ave., Floor 4; Brighter Future LLC, Eden M. Burnett, 1025 Starr Ave., Unit 2.; Broc Masonry LLC, Broc D. Whitney, 4418 Springfield Drive.
Brooms Mops and More LLC, Catherine Johnson, 2033 Golden Drive; Circuitsoft LLC, Trebeck W. Lemond, 610 Hilltop Circle, Room 228; Coventry Place LLC, Michael K. Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; Dbhhh EnterprIses LLC, Dustin J. Kluck, 1011 Barland St.; EC16 LLC, Josh Borcherding, 3310 Miller St.; ECP Lines, LLC, Jason Galle, 2112 Bordeaux Ct.
Garcia Brothers Concrete LLC, Jose M. Pinacho Garcia, 324 Ferry St.; Halcyon’s Muse/Step13 LLC, Jera Terreng, 307 S. Farwell, Suite 206; Half Moon Properties LLC, Sarah Willger, 1609 Rust St.; Harry’s Custom Engraving LLC, Scott S. Harrison, 3420 Trimble St.; Impassioned LLC, Michael Haynes, 1824 Hatch St.; Keep Thinking LLC, Trever Hagen, 407 Roosevelt Ave.
Larson Forestry and Land Management LLC, Jacob M. Larson, 3902 Woodland Ct.; Lyden Storage LLC, Susan M. Kumferman, 3550 Losan Ave.; MCB House Rentals LLC, Michael K. Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; MLD Rentals LLC, Mary Dommer, 1527 W. Vine St.; Musky Wrangler Guide Service LLC, Jake Vanvleet, 2806 Frank St.
Narrow Road Farms LLC, Mark A. Orgel, 3392 Evergreen Lane; Oakbrook Condominiums LLC, Michael K. Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; Olympic Flame EC LLC, Tasha Moen, 2920 London Road; Pewaukee Retail Partners LLC, Thomas Kite, S. 8080 Golf View Drive; Pro Paint & Drywall LLC, Vinopal Law Office LLC, 1030 Regis Ct.; R&C Clean and Shine LLC, Richard Strojny, 4355 Lasalle St.
Randal J Hill Dairy LLC, Randal J. Hill, 10 Platt St.; Revibe Therapeutic Services LLC, Jenifer Catherine Olson, 5468 Tower Drive; Sage and Stone Apothecary LLC, Olivia C. Hageness, 1637 Drury Ave.; Silver Pebbles LLC, Jesse Werner, 610 Farr Ct.; SNL Property Investments LLC, Shari L. Steele, 2814 Northstar Ct.
Sold 4 U Houses LLC, Vinopal Law Office LLC, 1030 Regis Ct.; South Eau Claire Living LLC, Samuel Hellman, 3305 Ridgeway Drive; Speakfully Inc., Jana Morrin, 312 S. Barstow St.; Sunnyside Retail Partners LLC, Thomas Kite, S 8080 Golf View Drive; Swampy Pete LLC, James M. Gorud, 4134 Clay St.; Tiny Crappie LLC, Lang Jacobson, 117 Skyline Drive.
Transcendent Photo LLC, Andrea M. Kott, 3906 Woodland Ct.; Uptown Curl LLC, Kristy K. Wilson, 2029 Fairfax St.; Valley View Pretzels Inc., Steven R. Swanson, 5659 Green Park Drive; Warffuel Companies LLC, Ryan M. Warffuel, 818 Mt. Nemo Ave.; Wildberry Cabin LLC, Wayne Dallman, 1313 Bittersweet Road; Wisceau Apparel LLC, Katherine Harris, 959 Grover Road; WWHC LLC, Jeffrey R. Halloin, 4004 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 100; Xiong Transport Incorporated, Fuelong J. Xiong, 1413 E. Clairemont Ave.
Eleva: Campbell’s Feed Supply LLC, Dylan Campbell, W26665 U.S. 10; Monsterfox Investments LLC, Karen Weber, 26219 W. 3rd Ave.; Paca Paca LLC, Chandra L. Cronrath, S11115 Highway HH; White Glove Transports LLC, David D. Conner II, S15830 Highway 93.
Elk Mound: MBL Properties LLC, Carolyn M. Loechler, N6936 810th St.; Water Street Deli Properties LLC, Mohammad Hashlamoun, 321 W. Menomonie St.
Ellsworth: Elke LLC, Elke Banitt, N4664 Highway DD; Girard’s Services LLC, Michael L. Girard, 643 E. Main St.; Hartland Ranch LLC, Thomas Blue, W7000 350th Ave.; Nelson Transport LLC, Andy Nelson, N5658 Highway BB; Shelter Capital LLC, Mark A. Brunner, 280 Sunset Lane.
Ettrick: Coulee Region Insulation LLC, Elliot Kriesel, W15833 W. Judd St.
Fairchild: Schenn & Sons LLC, Dennis Schenn, 427 E. Main St.
Fall Creek: Bluecoat Enterprises LLC, Ian S. O’Connell, 10231 Pine Road; Kev’s Taxidermy LLC, Kevin J. Kurth, 1100 Park Creek Ct.; Love’s Lawn Care & Snow Services LLC, Armond H. Love, 8823 Green Acres Court; RL Creative LLC, Rachel L. Lane, E17900 Scenic Drive; Up North Vacation Rentals LLC, Lee Pritzl, E10520 Pine Road; Wisco Metal Works LLC, Jasmine Leque, E16096 Highway D.
Galesville: Barry B Drywall LLC, Barret Bohn, 21309 Sheila Lane.
Glenwood City: Econtainer Solutions LLC, Tyler Doornink, 133 W. Oak St.
Holcombe: Impact Installation Services LLC, Tye J. Larson, W9905 Squaw Point Road; Iron Horse Holdings LLC, Bradley J. Bischoff, W9915 Squaw Point Road; Theodore J. Strzok Jr. Logging LLC, Theodore J. Strzok Jr, 26893 257th Ave.
Jim Falls: PATC LLC, Chris Lemke, 13966 Highway S South.
Knapp: Music Gems LLC, Matthew Tison, E843 810th Ave.