The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in September.
Menomonie: AMK Painting LLC, Aaron M. King, 2010 Fifth St. E.; Ben Powers Hoof Trimming LLC, Benjamin Powers, E6559 Highway J; Circle A Properties and Investing LLC, Joshua B. Acker, E4931 429th Ave.; Felix Transportation Inc., Pamela Hokanson, N7802 567th St.
Insight To Grow LLC, Roger Gehring, E3886 650th Ave.; Legacy Systems Support LLC, David A. Billingsley, N7753 540th St.; LP Hoof Trimming LLC, Luke Powers, E6559 Highway J; NLL Capital LLC, Neil L. Laberee, N4731 510th St.
Rosendahl Properties 9 LLC, Robert C. Rosendahl, N4923 563rd St.; True U Interactive LLC, Leann Swanson, 1008 Ingalls Road.
Mindoro: Westby Direct Distribution LLC, Jeffray Heitkamp, W328 Highway A.
Mondovi: Farmstead Woodworking LLC, Andrew N. Schneider, W93 Norden Road; Hovey Farms LLC, Ronald Hovey, W566 Highway Z; Howe Rentals LLC, Patrick Poeschel, 119 W. Main St.; JKEY LLC, Kim RennicH, W141 Segerstrom Road; Simply Crafted Mondovi WI LLC, Lisa K. Kees, S150 Weber Lane.
New Auburn: Eau Claire Animal Hospital LLC, Jayne Munkwitz, W12794 Indian Point Road; License Protection Services LLC, Jeb F. Sydejko, 30478 100th St.; Marvin & Fay Solie Trucking LLC, Marvin T. Solie, 591 Highway SS.
New Richmond: BPV Custom Creations LLC, Baily T. Bieniek-Phelps, 1054 Sharptail Run; Field House Properties LLC, Troy Haines, 1432 166th Ave.; Fono LLC, John J. Noye IV, 1251 Blue Jay Place; Foster Enterprises LLC, Elijah Foster, 1328 Creekwood Drive.
Handyman Larry LLC, Larry D. Erickson Jr., 1039 E. Sixth St.; Peaceful Transition LLC, Lisa L. Skatrud, 1027 E. Sixth St.; Quast Ext Inc., Nathan D. Quast, 1635 98th St.; Special Effects Auto Body & Paint LLC, David P. Maddock, 439 S. Arch Ave.; Stephanie D. Bender LLC, Stephanie D. Bender, 660 Circle Pine Drive, Unit 102.
Straight Line Tile and Stone LLC, Richard Reed, 231 Greaton Road; Targeted Tissue Therapy LLC, Sadie Keesy, 441 N. Third St.; The Boardman Grind LLC, Elise Follett, 1397 Highway A; Western Wisconsin CBD LLC, Tamara H. Harrison-Hiben, 1730 125th St.
Osseo: Born To Shine Corporation, Jennifer Sanford, 12901 7th St.
Pepin: Great River Services LLC, Roy Forsstrom, 1701 First St., Unit 7.
Prescott: Big River Ridge Farm LLC, Paul Beskar, N5510 1090th St.
Rice Lake: AIL Construction LLC, Richard Diaz, 2136 20 1/8th Ave.; CB Neurology LLC, Christopher J. Bixler, 2224 21st St.; Gypsy Sage LLC, Kailee A. Lundberg, 16 E. Humbird St.; Morillo’s Express LLC, Juan R. Morillo, 16 W. Gates St.; Potts Fiber LLC, Brock Pottinger, 2236 24th Ave.; Srrl LLC, Roy J. Silveria, 1710 S. Main St.; Vie Dansante Dance Studio LLC, Kayla M. Young, 12 W. Marshall St.
Ridgeland: DI Properties LLC, David J. Irwin, E7601 1290 Ave.
River Falls: Alley Cat Antiques LLC, Cheryl A. Malluege, 127 N. Main St.; Batach Holdings Inc., Michael Simon, W10962 840th Ave.; Elsenpeter Repair LLC, Nicholas A. Elsenpeter, 76 158th St.; Kinni Bee Candle Company LLC, Madalyn M. Krizek-Score, 356 Monument Road.
McPherson Media LLC, Julian D. McPherson, N8602 940th St.; River Falls Electric LLC, Dustin Robey, 1358 Oak Drive; Ruschmeyer Exteriors Inc., Isaac S. Ruschmeyer, 692 Glover Road; The Garage Bikes & Brews LLC, Stephanie Johnson, W10439 880th Ave.
Roberts: Forever Fresh LLC, Larry Noordhoek, 106 French Ct.
Spring Valley: Sheldon Enterprises LLC, Dale Sheldon, 1345 McKay Ave.
Strum: Loveng Touch Painting LLC, Curtis Loveng, N43351 Pawelke Road.
Thorp: Louie’s Painting LLC, Brady Bielecki, N16268 Bruce Mound Ave.
Trempealeau: DWJ Ventures LLC, Jared Burt, N15509 Harris Road.; OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, William Hilton, 12087 Schubert Road.
Wilson: The Main Drag LLC, Laura C. Evans, 210 Main St.
Woodville: Moo Over Baldwin LLC, S. Mark Tyler, 2466 Highway DD.