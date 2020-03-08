The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in January.
Alma Center: Dan Brown Trucking LLC, Daniel Brown Jr., W13303 Monthei Road.
Altoona: 2310/2318 Meadow Lane LLC, Marlo M. Erickson, 927 Loring Street, Suite 2; Chippewa Valley Mobile Chiropractic LLC, Andrea Franklin, 1712 Bartlett Ave.; Evenox Motel LLC, Marlo M. Erickson, 927 Loring Street, Suite 2; Northern Wisconsin Independent Medical Campus LLC, Dr. Nathaniel Stewart, 1200 Oakleaf Way, Suite A.
Amery: First Acre Farm LLC, Andrew M. Donovan, 1150 35th Ave.; HHH LLC, Hana Hammer, 772 75th St.; Valley View Window Treatments LLC, Dena M. Cress, 551 Highway 46.
Arcadia: MJM Plumbing LLC, Susan M. McKay, W23530 American Heights Lane; Wolverine Trucking Inc., Eric Strang, 640 Fox St.
Augusta: Here and There Automotive LLC, Adam L. Hitts, E22225 Highway D; J&K Eckel Enterprises LLC, Jacob L. Eckel, S4000 Highway 27; St. Paul Apartments LLC, Chandler Bernklau, 131 Monroe St.; Swamp Ninja Products LLC, Joseph A. Vydrzal, E21780 Highway SD.
Baldwin: Newton Premises LLC, Nancy A. Newton, 1440 8th Ave.; Ramberg Duplex LLC, Jody L. Ramberg, 263 222nd St.
Black River Falls: Big Unit Electric LLC, Randy Johnson, 516 Harrison St.; Carolyn Johnson Agency LLC, Carolyn M. Johnson, 17 Main St.; Green Escape Gardens LLC, Tina M. Rowlee, N7206 U.S. 12; Lemonade Academy Incorporated, Tyson Clarke, 124 Main St.; Spring Creek Grading LLC, Michael Emerson, W12131 Spring Creek Road.
Blair: Kauss Properties LLC, John P. Kauss, 226 W. Broadway St.
Bloomer: 9519 Property Management LLC, Jacob L. Johnson, 9977 130th Ave.; Barlow Properties LLC, Bruce E. Barlow, 2532 Westbrook Court; Berg & Koehler Holdings LLC, Nicholas J. Koehler, 15986 75th St.; Bloomer Pub LLC, Tammy J. Grage, 1602 Martin Road; Bloomer Youth Ball Inc., Dale H. Abrahamson, P.O. Box 87; BNG Rentals LLC, Cindi Beal, 2194 Highway A; Olson Motor Clinic LLC, Robert Olson, 815 Martin Road.
Boyceville: Chippewa Valley Lawn Pros LLC, Keith K. Meyer, N11346 284th St.; Little Shell Tattoos LLC, Daphyn Nordeen, E2433 1370th.
Boyd: Smith Painting and Finishing LLC, Kevin Smith, N950 Meyer Road.
Bruce: Main Street Auto Repair LLC, Andrew D. Dearhamer, N6348 Highway H.
Cadott: Janzen Hopes of Home LLC, Tiffanie Janzen, 419 N. Main St.; Ramseier Family Health LLC, Lennis Ramseier, 27824 30th Ave.; Stillson Greenhouse LLC, Timothy C. Kelly, 4884 240th St.
Cameron: Bayer Real Estate Group LLC, Austin W.R. Bayer, 1489 19 5/8 St.; First Class Courier Inc., Ashley Brooten, 2148 13 12½ Ave.; Larson Storage Properties LLC, Lisa Larson, 1505 19¼ St.; Poplar Auto LLC, Tamara J. Goss, 1400 W. Poplar Ave.; Willers Properties LLC, Brandon Willers, 2157 12th Ave.
Chetek: Bent Rod Drilling LLC, Mark Liesenfelder Jr., 690 28th St.; Eagle View Home Inspections LLC, Daniel R. Weyers, 1205 Sexton St.; Err Properties LLC, Joshua Heidemann, 944 25½ St.; Red’s Grill & Bar LLC, Joshua Heidemann, 944 25½ St.; Sdsams LLC, Steven D. Skoug, 220 24¾ St.
Chippewa Falls: Acen Construction LLC, Scott W. Niblett, 530 Irvine St.; Andersons Chic-N-Fish LLC, John J. Anderson, 3695 110th St.; Andrew Wholesale LLC, Christopher T. Andrew, 4795 160th St.; Chippewa Valley Auto Sales LLC, Jordan D. Wood, 801 W. River St., Suite 1; Chob Stemptink Co. LLC, Todd Chevrier, 8715 Highway 124.
Creekside Apartments LLC, James G. Rooney, 13167 Highway OO; CVFS Properties LLC, Dennis Hunt, 1360 Waldheim Road; End of Life Wellness LLC, Elizabeth M. Jeffrey, 404 Coleman St.; Endispute LLC, Deborah A. Asher, 33 W. Cedar St.; Gizmo Seo LLC, Nick Bauer, 8447 Highway SS; Iron Fleet LLC, Daryl S. Wojcik, 6161 Highway X.
Lake Wissota Publishing LLC, John E. Kinville, 7374 203rd St.; Micon Locust Lane LLC, Mike Olson, 475 Chippewa Mall Drive; Old Abe Properties LLC, Dilin Fennell, 4395 119th St.; Poo Acres LLC, Russell E. Stacy, 3041 Highway P; Rooney Family Foundation Inc., Karen K. Rooney, 12210 90th Ave.
Taite Creates LLC, Taite E. Schoettl, 4359 115th St.; Theron Outdoors LLC, George A. Eliopoulos, 10927 43rd Ave.; Winger Recovery Homes Incorporated, Paul D. Winger, 13 E. Spruce St.; Wissota Works LLC, Steven W. Ritzinger, 17440 54th Ave.