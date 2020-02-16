The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in December.
Alma: Boundless Design LLC, Matthew R. Olson, 318 S. 2nd St.
Altoona: E and B Rental Agency LLC, Marlo M. Erickson, 927 Loring Street, Suite 2; North Star Realty Group LLC, Jeff Bush, 1111 5th St. E.; Reneu Consulting LLC, Kate E. Vanbeckum, 2521 Avery Lane; Tran Group LLC, Andy D. Tran, 539 Autumn Drive.
Amery: Adams Holding Company LLC, Alec L. Adams, 1328 100th St.; CLP Buildings LLC, Cindy L. Prellwitz, 1037 Highway 46; Dragon Flywheel LLC, Peter Henry, 1029 35th Ave.; E319 LLC, Sean Higgins, 508 Birchwood Ave.; FSA Enterprises LLC, Terry Forrest, 1137 Little Falls Circle; Maple Hill Stable Company East LLC, Dorothy C. Veit, 1519 Kennedy Mill Ave.; Northern Style & Co. LLC, Cindy L. Prellwitz, 1037 Highway 46; Shepherd Construction LLC, Michael Shepherd, 111 2nd St.; Slim Pickin’s Scrap, Recycling & Refuse LLC, Richard D. Waterman, 1198 103rd St.; Waterman Recycling and Disposal LLC, Richard D. Waterman, 663 85th St.
Arcadia: Bluff Country Property Maintenance LLC, Frank J. Borman, 915 E. Main St.; Rich Conrad LLC, Richard J. Conrad, 913 Homestead Ave.; Zow LLC, Tanner J. Wozney, N30434 North Creek Road.
Baldwin: Heart•Land Sanctuary LLC, Kathleen Robinson, 550 10th Ave., Suite 103; Paxco LLC, Paxton Rasmussen, 1781 Rotterdam Ave.; SJ Rodeo Center LLC, Jason J. Janke, 120 Willow Circle; The Kellen Chicken Farm LLC, Barbara L. Kellen, N8872 450th St.
Black River Falls: Black River Rentals LLC, Andrew Zabel, 924 Pierce St.; Jackson County Crime Stoppers Inc., Amy Bartlett, 30 N. Third St.; JPK Investments LLC, James R. Powell, 851 Pony Lane.
Blair: Lily of the Valley LLC, Sherry M. Kelly, W18870 Peterson Coulee Road.
Bloomer: D&J Grant Inc., Derek Grant, 6904 158th Ave.; Genx Outdoors LLC, Scott Duval, 18932 Highway Q; Tradeshow Fairy LLC, Dagmar B. Machyckova, 21677 27th St.
Boyceville: NKJ Transport LLC, Nashtin K. Woods, 904 Railroad Ave.
Boyd: Martin Mats LLC, Wendall Martin, E26375 Stoney Lonesome Road.
Cadott: Icon Herd LLC, Kristopher Brown, 1492 240th St.
Cameron: Helping Hands Midwifery LLC, Sara Stites, 1285 21¾ St.
Chetek: Advent Christian Church Inc., Arthur Schofield, 1204 2nd St.; Hay Clinical Consulting LLC, Ann M. Hay, 1507 Dallas St.
Chippewa Falls: Bruflat Chiropractic LLC, Lucas S. Bruflat, 18085 Highway X; Chippewa Fire District Inc., Scott Bernette, 13140 30th Ave.; Day Drives LLC, Kevin Falch, 3289 160th St.; Deeply Rooted Family Health Services LLC, Amanda A. Chevrier, 14956 105th Ave.; Dul Venture, LLC, Scott Tambornino, 16393 Highway J; EC Barbecue LLC, Rick J. Hunt, 7739 189th St.; Inflate Inc., David H. Ford, 18499 56th Ave.
Joah Properties LLC, Jordann Herrling, 822 1st Ave.; Kustom Karves LLC, Tim Fey, 13112 37th Ave.; Lahr Sales Inc., Brent D. Lahr, 4864 147th St.; Lindy Holdings LLC, Kara Linderholm, 19082 75th Ave.; Maverick Rental Property LLC, John Vinmans, 422 Superior St.; River City Community Church Inc., Chris Uttecht, 505 Westwood Drive; Woodley Wool LLC, Shane C Woodley, 3028 N. 50th Ave.; Your Way Therapies LLC, Edward Cloutier II, 2829 Highway I, Suite 3A.
Colfax: Creative Real Estate Solutions LLC, Joseph Voorhees, E7695 850th Ave.; Viking Hoof Care LLC, Colin Peterson, N9495 Highway N.
Cornell: Fisher River Transport LLC, Shea V. Rouleau, 20838 Highway D.
Cumberland: DBM Properties LLC, Brett A. Moravitz, 1345 Elm St.; Innovate One LLC, Roger Macy, 1720 Pine Valley St.; Sand Lake Tree House LLC, Steve Anderson, 295 26 1/8 Ave.; Turtle Lake Hardware LLC, Darin Moravitz, 1345 Elm St.
Durand: Candy’s Cans LLC, Jennifer A. Thompson, N7317 Highway C; LBZ Holdings LLC, Steven Bechel, N6765 Highway 25; Pleasant Valley Septic LLC, Jennifer A. Thompson, N7317 Highway C.