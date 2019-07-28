The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in June.
Clear Lake: Dodge Safety Services LLC, Jessica A. Dodge, 571a 75th St.; Northern Roots Family Spinal Care LLC, Chase O’Keefe, 470 3rd Ave.; Sweet Gazelle Inc., Roberta Schlussler, 200 Digital Drive.
Colfax: Backroad Logging LLC, Flint Roberts, E8998 730th Ave.; GLP Services LLC, Grant L. Phillips, E7279 Highway 170; The Curly Apple Orchard LLC, Christopher D. Leavens, 12606 52nd St.
Cornell: Dairy State Services LLC, Richard Giebel, 20846 Highway EE; Top Shelf Seed & Service LLC, Devon Lemay, 19836 Highway K.
Eau Claire: Back Alley Amplifiers LLC, Eric T. Simmons, 311 Hudson St.; BK Properties 814 Knickerbocker LLC, Robert Krause, 1805 Giese Road; Bob and Donna Walther LLC, Vinopal Law Office LLC, 1030 Regis Ct.; Bob’s Yer Uncle LLC, Lisa Ornstein, 1312 Brentwood Terrace; Brickyard Distribution & Imports LLC, Daniel Russell, 800 Wisconsin St., Unit 89.
BVC LLC, Brandon Verbracken, S7855 Graceland Ct.; Caldwell Real Estate I LLC, Ruder Ware, 402 Graham Ave.; CK Restoration, Clayton A. Kopperud, 2305 Paul St.; Cos Motors LLC, Eduardo Olibo-Lopez, 2824 London Road; Dashpak Incorporated, Brockway Transportation LLC, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., No. 190; Fireball Properties LLC, Ann Gandrud, 4317 Pine Meadow Drive.
Flynn Apartments LLC, Robert Flynn, 9500 Murphy Lane; Friends of Putnam Park Inc., Jim Schroeder, c/o Tim Hirsch, 1744 Coolidge Ct.; Grace Pedersen Design LLC, Grace Pedersen, 4835 Kappus Drive, Apt. 3; Hieb Properties LLC, Daniel Hieb, S8455 Highway I; Ibis Creative Studio LLC, Erik Thibado, 615 Division St.; Jackson 5 LLC, Rebecca Zank, 1316 Fairfax St., No. 101.
Jaj LLC, Joel Janssen, 5591 Burnell Drive; Jay Ray’s Deli LLC, Brian Moskiewicz, 713 4th Ave.; Jayland LLC, Jason Huebner, 4631 Olson Drive; Just A Taste English Toffee LLC, Susan A. Fenton, 1820 Bunker Lane; Language Look LLC, Hendrik J. Boese, 3751 Halsey St.; Leamech LLC, Mahmood Lahroodi, 2537 Sessions St., Apt. 6; Legends Marketing LLC, Heather Norvold, E9893 408th Ave.
Matt’s Mobile Truck and Auto Repair LLC, Matthew A. Smith, 5273 Olson Drive; Mobile 1 Storage LLC, R. Thomas Toy, 7252 Hickory Road; Moments Hospice of Eau Claire LLC, Eliyahu Jaffa, 2263 Eastridge Center; Oemig Storage LLC, Chase J. Oemig, 522 N. Barstow St.; OETA Inc., Douglas J. Frederick, 3925 N. Hastings Way; Presidential Real Estate LLC, Susan M. Carmody, S7610 Davis Drive.
Priory Properties LLC, Elizabeth A. Ivankovic, S5001 William Ct.; Pro 2 Call LLC, Dorothy M. Jereczek, W3450 Highway 37; Robert Family Enterprises LLC, John P. Robert Sr., 425 W. Grand Ave., Apt. 1A; Secure Wisconsin LLC, Shawn Skwierczynski, 3326 Garner St.; Sixth Sense Media LLC, Tyler Cerrato, 7199 Walnut Road; Slinde’s Projects LLC, Michael J. Slinde, 1317 Caden Ct.
Soulbound Dice LLC, Cassandra Hansen, 341 W. Hamilton Ave.; The Pifer Group Inc., Benjamin Tilberg, 1106 Mondovi Road, No. 118; Visionary Digital Media LLC, Timothy J. Rohe, 1513 Highland Ave.; West Creek Event Center LLC, Kory A. Peterson, S7650 Highway 37; Xee Staffing LLC, Xee Xiong, 1527 W. Mead St.; YDG Reality LLC, Dawn M. Wachsmuth, 5717 33rd Ave.
Eleva: Legacy Companies LLC, Kristin R. Narva, 50288 Chimney Rock Road; Triplepfitness LLC, Jay Laguardia, S9043 Lowes Creek Road.
Elk Mound: Dawn Marie Music LLC, Dawn Metzger, 304 Jersey Lane; Legacy Concrete LLC, Ryan Trainor, N6500 906th St.
Ellsworth: Harrington Enterprises LLC, John P. Harrington, N4433 Highway C.
Elmwood: The Western Wisconsin Virtual Charter School Inc., Glenn Webb, 213 S. Scott St.
Ettrick: Celtic Dreams Transport LLC, Christopher Wilson, N20577 Highway D.
Fall Creek: Brute Media LLC, Adam Riemenschneider, E11090 Deer Road West; Delta Star Concrete LLC, Tarese L. Dubiel, E15490 Lincoln Drive; Kellner Real Estate LLC, John Kellner, 9400 U.S. 53; Precision Auto Body and Sales LLC, John Kellner, 9400 U.S. 53; Runge Exteriors LLC, Cody F. Runge, 6033 Maplewood Ct.; Switzer Holdings LLC, Mike Switzer, 1625 Scott Ave.
Galesville: Bratager Properties 2 LLC, Christian J. Bratager Sr., N20339 Cherub Ct.; Coulee Custom Concrete & Construction LLC, Christopher W. Anderson, N15531 U.S. 53; Over The River LLC, Corey J. Boehm, W20841 Brenegan Lane.
Hammond: EDT Holding Inc., Jens P. Jensen, 1805 Ridgeway St.; MCME Fit, LLC, Michelle Calcagno, 1739 97th Ave.
Hixton: Irwin Contractors LLC, Ervin Gingerich, 150 E. Main St.
Jim Falls: PMD Investments LLC, Phillip M. Dresel, 20388 Highway S.
Maiden Rock: Santosha Springs Yoga & Wellness LLC, Kristina L. Ahern, N1955 385th St.