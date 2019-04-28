The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Rice Lake: Calvary Fellowship Inc., Terry Lambert, 2136 20 1/8 Ave., Lot 17; Project Apex-Apex Renovations Inc., Brendan Madsen, 2153 18½ Ave.; Rebecca Fisher Insurance Agency Inc., Rebecca Fisher, 1801 W. Knapp St., Suite 5; Rice Lake Youth Cycling Inc., Matt Nelson, 3000 Pioneer Ave.; Woodlands Photocamper LLC, Saige Lindow, N3714 Highway W.
Ridgeland: Pond Transport LLC, Darin Pond, E6298 Highway V.
River Falls: Aiutante LLC, Jon Porwoll, 265 Mound View Road; Gateway Business Systems LLC, Carol J. Lewis, 112 Emory Drive; Grand Companions LLC, Leo A Beskar, 219 N. Main St.; Heartwork LLC, Michele L. Frandrup, 555 N. Falls St.
MFS Engineering LLC, Matthew F. Schmidt, W12523 850th Ave.; Organic Oasis Farm LLC, Katherine Matzek, N8668 Highway Y; Trillium Emporium LLC, Sarah Kowal, 112 N. Falls St.; Vee Marie Designs LLC, Velinda Nienow, 537 Glenmeadow St.; Zimmerman Family Winery LLC, Joshua A. Zimmerman, N8656 1090th St.
St. Croix Falls: Dew Rock LLC, Garren Hopage, 2071 Glacier Drive, Suite 3; Ramsay LLC, Gary G. Santoorjian, 1354 190th St.; Stomp Stoppers LLC, Gladys B. Collins, 1356 160th St.; St. Croix Falls Police K9 Association Inc., Erin Murphy, 710 Highway 35 S.
Somerset: Belisle Farm and Hay LLC, Jeffery L. Belisle, 857 210th Ave.; Growth Management Solutions LLC, Joshua A. Hansen, 349 Rice Lake Road.
Spring Valley: Avalon Publishing Company LLC, Rhonda K. Hoon, N126 Newman Ave.; H&H Land Company LLC, Rhonda Hoon, S142 McKay Ave.; Hoozog Property LLC, Rhonda Hoon, S142 McKay Ave.; Jamark Holdings LLC, Mark Bille, S501 Van Buren Road; MFR1 Consulting LLC, Debra A. Reiter, S448 Van Buren Road; United Dredging LLC, Rhonda Hoon, S142 McKay Ave.
Stanley: Fcode LLC, Sean K. Kitchell, 35802 Highway X; Sytech Express Inc., Julia Sytsevich, 227 Washington St.
Star Prairie: Riverwood Wellness Center LLC, Kimberly J. Anderson, 217 W. First St.; Riverwood Wellness Community Inc., Kimberly J. Anderson, 217 W. First St.
Thorp: Gracie Girl Bakery LLC, Gracie L. Hauser, W9951 Highway X; KMC Hemp LLC, Carolyn R. Mnichowicz, N15427 Bachelors Ave.
Whitehall: Dairyland Hemp Farms LLC, Derek Waldera, W20985 Highway Q.
Woodville: C&B Kerr LLC, Carey A. Kerr, 2635 60th Ave.; Danielson Load Logistics LLC, Tammy J. Danielson, 380 S. Church St.