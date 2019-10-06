The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in July.
Altoona: Michele Pollock LLC, Michele P. Dalton, 38 Petunia Lane; C.D. Ives Hauling LLC, Mark Ives, 804 Garfeild Ave.; Compass Real Estate Management LLC, Robb F. Majeski, 1450 Rivers Edge Trail, Ste. 1; Oral Surgery Associates CE Group LLC, Slavko Ivankovic, 788 Oakleaf Way; Preserve Earth LLC, Bradley Hansen, 1877 Whistling Straits Drive, No. 20; Willa + Oak LLC, Tianna M. Ohren, 6159 Joanne Lane.
Amery: BR2 LLC, Sawyer Joachim, 1310 45th Ave.; Pike Lake Vacations LLC, Mark S. Carey, 758 107th St.
Arcadia: Brekke Ridge Broilers LLC, Matthew Oldendorf, W21596 Erickson Lane; CHK Properties LLC, Chad W. Krause, 302 W. Main St.; P and L Transport LLC, Paul Sweazey, W423 Hannon Road; Pasteleria La Imperial LLC, Elvecia Najera, 113 W. Main St.
Baldwin: Johanson’s Real Estate Holdings LLC, Christine A. Rasmussen, 940 7th Ave.; T&D Johanson LLC, Christine A. Rasmussen, 940 7th Ave.; Wiser Medicine LLC, Kathleen Farah, 1987 10th Ave. W.
Barron: Abdullahi A Jimale Inc., Abdullahi A. Jimale, 119 E. LaSalle Ave.; Aburiyaq Logistics LLC, Abdullahi D. Osman, 8 S. Fifth St.; Ali Hassan Inc., Ali H. Ali, 395 S. Third St.
Black River Falls: AZ Transport LLC, Andrew Zabel, 924 Pierce St.; C.A.T Construction LLC, Cody A. Taylor, W9788 Oak Ridge Road; NVS BRF Properties LLC, Jaime Clark-Streff, 310 Highway A; Wisconsin Wildman, LLC, Brandyn Stoker, 103 Creekside Court.
Blair: Precision One Construction LLC, Joe J. Stutzman, N33660 Larkin Valley Road.
Bloomer: Locke Construction LLC, Adam Locke, 20433 Highway DD; Metsen Boutique LLC, Dana M. Hansen, 1120 Main St.
Boyceville: Boyceville TMS Tire & Auto LLC, Jesse Erickson, 804 Main St.
Bruce: CLD LLC, Alexander Samardzich, 812 N. Fourth St.
Cadott: Icon Meats LLC, Kristopher Brown, 1492 240th St.; Perkins’ Research & Development LLC, Troy L. Perkins, 10300 190th St.; Spaeth Farms LLC, Amy Spaeth, 2515 250th St.; T&H Fence LLC, Travis A. Skattebo, 22479 108th Ave.
Cameron: Gotter Real Estate LLC, Jered Gotter, 820 N. Fourth St.; Zoom Motors LLC, Lauren Mathews, 1450 W. Poplar Ave.
Chetek: JAS Cleaning and Catering LLC, Julie A. Schaaf, 2046 2½ Ave.; K3 Research LLC, Michael Kutrieb, 702 First St.; Kahl Communications LLC, Jerrad D. Kahl, 344 23rd St.
Chippewa Falls: Aerofoil Construction LLC, Dennis Pischer, 19081 61st Ave. N.; Alpha Lakes LLC, Nathan J. Meyer, 624 Westhaven Road; American Yard Restoration LLC, Jacob Rubenzer, 15629 45th Ave.; Bills Southside Auto Repair LLC, Shawn W. Harvey, 16941 Highway X; Chippewa Steel Booster Club LLC, Melisa Strong, 9086 Highway 124.
Cornerstone Physical Therapy LLC, Michael Fox, 2829 Highway I, Suite 3; Eagle Bluff LLC, David P. Markquart, 2191 S. Prairie View Road; Faulkner Family Properties LLC, Matthew Faulkner, 7943 160th St.; Goettl Properties LLC, Leonard Goettl, 9498 90th Ave.; Graystone Services LLC, Benton N. Clay, 17326 Highway J.
Hunting Monsters of Buffalo LLC, Matthew Faulkner, 7943 160th St.; Ignite Autoworks LLC, Shawn R. Mykytiuk, 346 E. Park Ave.; Johnson Agitation LLC, Nolan Johnson, 12660 150th St.; Marcon Holdings LLC, Daniel R. Marcon Jr., 4089 124th St.; MRC Transport LLC, Wissota Transport LLC, 18407 67th Ave. N.
Norma Logistics LLC, Bryan E. Nayes, 8130 149th St.; Northwoods Bread LLC, David R. Hodd, 13124 39th Ave. N.; On-Site Chiropractic LLC, Lona Cook, 2029 Highway I, Suite 5; Toycen Brothers Land Management LLC, Craig C. Toycen, 1000 Chippewa Crossing Blvd.; Uttecht Properties LLC, Christopher D. Uttecht, 505 Westwood Drive.
Clear Lake: Fox Red Ridge LLC, Raymond D. Gessler III, 30 3½ St.; KSO Properties LLC, Kyle Overby, 433 Third Ave.
Colfax: Black & Blue Ventures LLC, Micheal Schumacher, N7992 610th St.; Kranky’s Power Sport LLC, Roger A. Larson, N8698 970th St.; RP Flooring LLC, Reece A. Pierson, E6722 870th Ave.; WM Metering Technology LLC, Jared T. Lubbers, E6974 990th Ave.