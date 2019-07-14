The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in May.
Knapp: Rolling Hills Warriors Corporation, Joshua Edhlund, E1475 790th Ave.
Ladysmith: Rough Edge River Tables LLC, Benjamin T. Miller, N4532 Cloverland Road.
Menomonie: CJ’s Lawn, Tree & Snow Care LLC, Cody J. Larson, 2707 Cherry Blossom Lane; Hunt on Broadway LLC, Jackie Hunt, N6644 530th St.; Menomonie Health & Fitness LLC, Vannella Englund, 1508 Ninth St.; Mianti Rentals LLC, Mildred Timm, 1716 Seventh St. E.
Pember Ace Lawn Mowing LLC, Eric J. Pember, N4449 469th St.; Scatterbrain Coffee LLC, Stephanie Thompson, N3193 390th Ave.; Srini Mgmt LLC, Sridhar Thirumalai, 1939 Boulder Drive; Wolves of Douglas County WI Films LLC, Rachel W. Tillseth, 2509 Harvey Drive, No. 7.
Mondovi: Ell Holding Inc., Leah Lietz, W419 Swiggum Road; H&R Homes Inc., Sven Hovey, S553 Hovey Valley Road; Meier Mobile Welding LLC, Samantha M. Gore, 356 W. Main St.; Midtown Building Supply LLC, Nathan Risler, N6193 Highway H.
Ron & Angie’s Northside Bar & Grill LLC, Angie Bauer, N471 810th St.; Sunnybrook Farms LLC, James L. Anderson, S. 444 Talle Road; Western Wisconsin Mini Trucks Inc., Leah Lietz, W419 Swiggum Road.
New Auburn: Snowman Express LLC, Thomas L. Newman, 7827 283rd Ave.; W&R Construction LLC, Willie Plank, 28425 90th St.
New Richmond: Buffalo Creek Cabinetry LLC, Danielle M. Gwiazda, 1280 Pinewood Trail; C.S. Ahrens Transport LLC, Cole S. Ahrens, 1372 130th Ave.; Courthouse Compass LLC, Deanne Koll, 1200 Heritage Drive; Hometown Disposal LLC, Robert Stafsholt, 1402 160th St.; JVC LLC, Clifford J. Hentz, 1624 83rd St.; S&H Ventures LLC, Sandra L. Dhols, 1714 Ponderosa Lane.
Osseo: J&T Storage LLC, Tina Severson, N14190 Highway G; Nancy Dewitz LLC, Nancy Dewitz, E11355 Highway V; Sand Creek Construction LLC, Shane M. Olson, N13317 Bluff View Road.
Pepin: Bweaver LLC, Bret H. Weaver Jr, N1435 Pepin View Lane S.
Prescott: Rohl Mobile Welding LLC, Abraham J. Rohl, W11794 Highway MM.
Rice Lake: Impact Seven Sub Cde 1 LLC, Brett Gerber, 2961 Decker Drive; JN Creations LLC, Julie A. Navarro, 7 Havel Road; Just Miles Motor Company LLC, Dustin B. Strand, 1524 S. Main St.; ND Consulting Corporation, Nirali Amin, 510 Moon Lake Drive, Apt. 16.
North Lakes Tree Service LLC, Sheila Albiston, 210 Royal Crest Drive; Reebu LLC, Brock Pottinger, 2236 24th Ave.; Ten High Plumbing LLC, Ryan Loyas, 2260 20½ St.; The Bar and Grill LLC, Sandra I. Briggs, 9 W. Marshall St.; Woodland Coffee Roasters LLC, Heather H. Haller, 5 W. Eau Claire St.
Ridgeland: Diamond Street Beauty Bar LLC, Deanna R. Selode, 139 Diamond St.
River Falls: 5 Star Restroom Rentals LLC, Justin Kleist, 1332 Sycamore St.; ACN Grain Systems Inc., Anthony Ninneman, W10415 860th Ave.; Bode LLC, Corby C. Bodenburg, 673 River Ridge Road; Dalotto Land LLC, David S. Feyereisen, 1430 Oak Drive; Florin Software Consulting LLC, Thomas J. Florin, 1730 Sorensen St.
Jwrivera Consulting LLC, Jennifer Willis-Rivera, 214 N. Winter St.; M.K. Ericson Properties LLC, Kristin Ericson, 284 Sherwood Forest; NCCM Global LLC, Brent D. Niccum, 2555 Prairie Drive; Neuhaus Real Estate Group LLC, Jason Neuhaus, 912 Fairchild Drive.
Nicholas Barton LLC, Nicholas R. Barton, 421 North Pearl St.; Smokey Treats LLC, Jena M. Beranek, 176 E. Pomeroy St.; The Dance Project LLC, Rebecca L. Swenson, 115 Walnut St. E.; Valley View Equine Rehabilitation & Fitness LLC, Mariah Dickey, N8660 1090th St.
Saint Croix Falls: Eventide on Deer Lake LLC, Jodie Bernarde, 1653 U.S. 8; Midwest Design and Consultation LLC, David C. Alderman, 2211 210th Ave.; The Resonance Reservoir LLC, Zain Hunter, 317 Simonson Road, Apt. 4.
Stanley: Itis LLC, Rick Fitzl, N13175 Copenhaver Ave.
Thorp: Brandt Appraisal LLC, Michael D. Brandt, W9610 Bruckshlager Road; Clear-View Solutions Group LLC, Jeffrey J. Sauer, N13126 Bruce Mound Ave.; Farm To Farm Bagging LLC, Cleason Brubaker, W8572 Highway X; Herrick Excavating LLC, Roberta A. Heckes, W10170 Capital Road; KC Property Maintenance LLC, Cory Stoner, N15453 Highway 73.
Trempealeau: 740 Hillview LLC, Shane O. Ilstrup, 13150 Jay St.
Whitehall: Cowgirls/Cowboys Diner LLC, Larry Sobotta, 36561 Main St.; Kloes Properties LLC, Jeffrey Kloes, N41223 Highway E; Poss’s Shop LLC, Dakota K. Waletzko, N39576 Gavel Road.