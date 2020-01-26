The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in November.
Alma: Carried In Style LLC, Carrie L. Lathrop, W1349 Risler Road.
Altoona: Captain Coop’s Beard Co. LLC, Kris Roach, 2532 Avery Lane; Chippewa Falls Holdings LLC, Robb Majeski, 1450 Rivers Edge Trail, Suite 1; RHS Class of 2020 Ltd., Nicole Multhauf, 1116 N. Moonlight Drive; Stepping Out Inc., Dr. Jonathan A. Parisi, 1612 Lake Road.
Amery: Eduspire LLC, Kelly A. Sylte, 541 155th St.; Riverhouse Arthouse LLC, Marla L. Pulkrabek, 474 130th St.; Sarah Marie Hair Studio LLC, Sarah M. Waterman, 1122 75th St.
Arcadia: Arcadia Shuttle LLC, Kim W. Dohm, N29769 N. Creek Road; G & G Spec Homes LLC, Glen A. Gibbons, N21399 Glodowski Road; Hazelnut Hill Creations & More LLC, Barbara Kniess, W20321 Hoff Lane.
Arkansaw: With The Grain Design Co. LLC, Tracy Glaus, N6261 Kite Hill Lane.
Baldwin: Gammon’s Flooring LLC, Trace M. Gammon, 1924 4th Ave.; James H. Ristow Inc., James H. Ristow, 1810 4th Ave., Apt. 17; Palmer Tree Care & Consulting LLC, Nathaniel J. Palmer, 1110 Lokhorst St.; Texting Vips LLC, William P. Roach, 300 Cedar St., Unit 15; The Stash Baldwin LLC, Kimberly Prosser, 1370 8th Ave.
Bloomer: A+ Auto LLC, Nichole L. Moriarity, 13975 Highway 64; BC Auto Wash Properties LLC, Larry Bohl, 1111 15th Ave.; Friends of Brunet Island State Park Inc., Allen J. Middendorp, 13211 155th Ave.; Leave It In The Sand LLC, Crista J. Dawson, 16981 175th Ave.
Bruce: Bear Tales LLC, Laurie Sonley, W13558 Highway O; Sharing Life and Peace, Inc., Diana Reyant, W11096 Christman Road, Lot 12.
Cadott: First Due Lawn Care LLC, Kyle M. Frederickson, 20952 57th Ave.
Cameron: Ataraxia Architecture LLC, Bruce D. Mohns Jr., 2424 12¾ Ave.; Go4 Lawn Care LLC, Bruce D. Mohns Jr, 2424 12¾ Ave.; Whitetail Products Gone Wild LLC, Aaron D. Pisa, 1179 25th St.
Chippewa Falls: A&J Transport of SD LLC, Alex Aubart, 1229 Brooke Ct.; Abear Rentals LLC, Louis P. Hebert III, 12734 44th Ave.; Anna Brice LLC, Anna N. Brice, 5035 174th St.; Dahlby Conservation Services LLC, Michael E. Dahlby, 8233 162nd St.; Dawn Koplitz Interpreting LLC, Dawn J. Koplitz, 5594 183rd St.
Heidtke’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal LLC, Erik Heidtke, 2968 120th St.; Jacobson’s Hardware of Eau Claire South LLC, Joel Jacobson, 18136 48th Ave.; K&E Brager Farm LLC, Deborah Roshell, 5871 189th St.; MDS Construction LLC, Matthew D. Scheidler, 19024 64th Ave.; SIWW LLC, William J. Bergh, 11091 30th Ave.
Stick Built Construction LLC, Nicholas Yenter, 833 Wilson St.; The Hive Chippewa Valley LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; Vector Force Industries LLC, Justin C. Nall, 2765 119th St. E.; Vibe Designs LLC, Sadie Schroeder, 4272 133rd St.; Wrmk Enterprises Inc., Joel Jacobson, 18136 48th Ave.
Clear Lake: Emmie’s Remedies LLC, Emily J. Becker, 110 3rd St.; Westside Cafe LLC, Stephanie K. Tiberg, 955 U.S. 63; Windwalker K9 Consulting LLC, John J. Ketzner, 2832 230th Ave.
Colfax: Indulge LLC, Penny A. Burstad, E6545 836th Ave.; J & S Family Construction Services LLC, Sarah R. Lozano, E6043 990th Ave.
Cornell: Trademark Custom Cabinets LLC, Jeffrey E. Larson, 26501 205th Ave.
Dallas: Jen’s Choppin’ Block Restaurant & Bar LLC, Jennifer C. Huff, 215 Russell St.
Durand: Asher Snow Removal & Lawn Care LLC, Andrew J. Asher, 723 E. Prospect St.; Explore Cole Media LLC, Caleb D. Cole, 709 W. Prospect St.