The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in December.
Menomonie: Brown Arm Plumbing LLC, Peter Tuvnes, 1010 Wilson Ave.; Critical Frame LLC, Jesse Woodward, 2615 Nelson Drive, Apt. 3; Lemler Enterprises LLC, Shannon R. Lemler, E3649 550th Ave.; Red Cedar Works LLC, Lora J. Higgins, N6975 549th St.
Mondovi: Costello Veterinary Consultants LLC, Nicole Costello, 301 Jefferson St.; River Falls Auto Parts LLC, John L. Konkel, 995 E. Main St.; River Valley Associates LLC, Paul Dean, 201 Industrial Drive, Suite 2.
Neillsville: 20/20 Transport LLC, Trevor Green, W5814 Yellow Granite Road; Black River Country Insurance Group LLC, Tim A. Voigt, 450 Hewett St.; Gross CDJR Inc., Michael Gross, 404 E. Division St.; Sarah Trybula — ST — Photography LLC, Sarah A. Trybula, W4254 Maple Road.
New Auburn: List With Lesik! LLC, Joan M. Lesik, 50 25¼ St.
New Richmond: Aushegan Investments LLC, Thomas W. Van Pelt, 786 Aushegun Trail; Coulee Land Company LLC, Michael S. Law, 1083 115th Ave.; D&K Professional Services LLC, David Lutz, 780 160th Ave.; Leverty Seamless Gutters LLC, Jeremy Leverty, 1288 Highway G; Ns Golf Cave LLC, Nathaniel Niles, 624 W. 4th St.
Pipestone Wood LLC, Eugene Mireau, 651 Paperjack Drive; Rdhill LLC, Robert D. Hillegonds, 557 Williamsburg Place; Reflections Foam Insulation LLC, Eric J. Gadach, 921 189th Ave.; Willow River Tool Company LLC, Robert Bjornstad, 1381 134th Ave.; WonkyWare LLC, William A. Johnson, 1574 Madison Ave.
Prescott: Cedar 2 Coast LLC, Todd M. Dolan, N6319 1323rd St.; Kcswan Holdings LLC, Kellen Swanson, W11498 564th Ave.; Swanson Brothers Construction LLC, Karen Swanson, N5299 1220th St.; The Valley Bar Inc., Kellen Swanson, W11498 564th Ave.
Rice Lake: Blue Hills Shooting Stars Booster Club Inc., Krista Hanson, 1604 23-24½ St.; Growing Oaks Assisted Living LLC, Elizabeth L. Wendt, 2290 16¾ Ave.; Northern Hills LLC, Chase Lapcinski, 2274 21st St.; Push Technologies LLC, Push Inc., 1100 Lindy St.
Seipp Family Landscaping LLC, Lacey Seipp, 2384 23rd Ave.; Shears To You LLC, Holly M. Skomaroske, 820 Lakeshore Drive; Two Rivers Investments Q LLC, Andrew Hanvelt, 2476 24th Ave.; Your Voice Consulting LLC, Jane M. Hill, 125 West Evans St.
River Falls: A-Z Construction LLC, Rachel McDonough, 8 Dry Run Road; Csea Bueno Construction LLC, Secundino Barboza, 121 Emory Circle; Double R Ranch LLC, Ryan Joy, W11386 Highway FF; Harmony Hands LLC, Laura Bond, 504 S. Main St.; Lynn Bui Inc., Lynn Bui, 107 N. Main St., Suite B.
Pupungatoa And Cudd Enterprises LLC, Maselino W. Pupungatoa, 425 Birch St.; Reflective Mustang LLC, Daniel E. Sparling, 245 Plainview Drive; Restful Management LLC, Michael McFarland, 420 N. Main St.; Sleep Well Wisconsin LLC, Michael McFarland, 420 N. Main St.; The Way Forward Company, Mary I. Sullivan, 214 E. Maple St.
Spring Valley: Mark Anderson Companies Inc., Mark L. Anderson, 303 S. McKay Ave.
Stanley: Mon Amie Photography LLC, Marina Von Haden, 321 E. 3rd Ave.
Stockholm: Hope Farm School 2, LLC, Elizabeth Bird, W11086 Foster Road.
Thorp: Countryside Bulk Foods LLC, Leonard Ringler, W9315 Oak Road; Jared J. Reis EA LLC, Jared J. Reis, 316 N. Washington St.; Lewan Family Farms LLC, Matthew J. Lewan, N14748 Bruce Mound Ave.
Trempealeau: Tremplo Rentals LLC, Paul H. Schindler, 11844 Jay St.; Walter Education and Consultation LLC, Marie A. Walter, 25317 Robin Ct.
Whitehall: JJT Rentals LLC, Jenassa Ames, N36979 Taylor Road; Luke Haas Construction LLC, Lukas Haas, N42063 Highway D.
Woodville: Affh LLC, Steven Meyer, 1091 245th St.; Bumble Blossom Farms LLC, Trenton J. Butler, 2433 50th Ave.