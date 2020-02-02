The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in November.
Eau Claire: Altoona Storage LLC, Michael Benrud, 3311 Golf Road; BCD Investments LLC, Cecil L. Berlie, 3502 Oakdale Ct.; Bella Claires Beaudega LLC, John Bender, 1726 N. Clairemont Ave.; Beloit CBRF Development LLC, Kevin Decook, 310 Pinnacle Way, Suite 300; Black Property Holdings LLC, Curtis F. Black, 1377 Red Pine Drive.
Blue Shoes Agent LLC, Mason J. Hurd, 4410 Golf Terrace, Suite 102; Bombchelle Lifestyle LLC, Michelle Haas, 3213 County Farm Road; Brianna Lynn Beauty LLC, Brianna L. Brown, 2137 14th St.; Cerrato Real Estate Investments LLC, Tyler Cerrato, 7199 Walnut Road; Chippewa Valley Floral and More LLC, Kadie Schultz, 507 S. Barstow St.
Clover Unlimited LLC, Shane R. Schauss, 3431 McElroy St.; CM Leasing LLC, Christina M. Schuch, 3353 Midway St.; Co Restaurant of Wisconsin LLC, Shawn C. Wamsley, 3502 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite A; Crescent Ventures Inc., Nathan S. Plakke, 8900 Crescent Ave.; Dancelove LLC, Lara D. Steuernagel, 4234 Meadowwood Drive.
Deep Harmony Therapeutic and Sports Massage LLC, Stacey L. Langness, 1720 Harding Ave., Suite 3; Dream Quilting Studio LLC, Larisa W. Butters, 1005 Main St.; Driftless Consulting Ltd., Dustin F. Von Ruden, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Eau Claire Baseball and Softball Training Facility LLC, Jessica A. Wirz, 1518 Glenn Place.
Eau Claire Signs LLC, Jay M. Bearson, 3622 Mall Drive; EC Party Bus LLC, Ryan Anderson, 3043 Wellington Drive E.; Extreme Recovery and Towing LLC, Terry Kikilas, 1315 Cornell St.; Gateway Rentals LLC, Steven L. Wiggins, 4319 Jeffers Road, Suite 150; Hasenberg Tax Service Inc., Christopher J. Hasenberg, 431 E. Clairemont Ave., Suite A.
JBMH LLC, Mason J. Hurd, 4410 Golf Terrace, Suite 102; JZ Custom Carpentry LLC, Jeffrey D. Zinthefer, 2319 Peters Drive, Apt.1; Knoxnine LLC, Kirstin Johnson, 1104 Fairmont Ave.; L’Eau Claire Jazz Society Inc., Leighton Hahn, 910 Richard Drive, Apt. 21; Lydia’s Interiors LLC, Sarah Lynn Paul, 3460 Mall Drive, No. 4; Marquardt Property Management LLC, Dennis D. Marquardt Jr., 2725 E. Princeton Ave.
Mary Nails & Co. LLC, Mary Trinh, 2633 N. Clairemont Ave.; Moon Properties LLC, Megan L. Donnellan, 1720 Harding Ave.; New Eco LLC, Carlos Aguilar, 505 Dewey St., Suite 214; Nutri Prep Foods LLC, Daniel Beck, 2145 Eastridge Center; Packer Mini Storage LLC, Marcia A. Bowman, 2140 Mitscher Ave.; Pine Grove Properties LLC, Erin Renz, W6752 Spehle Road; Quick Wok LLC, Ter Yang, 501 Water St.
Renovations By Reno LLC, Reno G. Balts, 3045 Mars Ave.; Riley Pictures Life Photography LLC, Matthew John Michaud, 1810 Lyndale Ave.; Seers It Solutions LLC, Jayjeet M. Govardhan, 4418 Echo Valley Drive; Serenity Tax LLC, Harry J. Kahan, 2724 1st St.; Shadack Master Association Inc., Management Select LLC, 7621 Prill Road; Sheepdog Security Consultation and Training LLC, Mark A. Leclair, 2013 Declaration Drive.
Superior Holdings LLC, Erik Raygor, 4211 Gunnes Road; That Wisconsin Girl LLC, Mary Rufledt, 4410 Golf Terrace, Suite 125; Tim’s Auto Care Center LLC, Timothy Wendt, 3519 State St.; Tokyo EC Inc., Charles Markquart, 2426 London Road; Unlimited Pie LLC, Scott M. Wuerch, 3032 Mercury Ave.; Vault Business Group LLC, Randi A.R. McVinnie, S7700 Redwood Drive.
Eau Galle: Payback Products LLC, Jim Johnson, N819 298th St.
Elk Mound: Remote Security Advisors LLC, Brian J. Schmidt, 114 Princeton Drive; Willow Corner Electric LLC, Tara Mathison, E8134 N. Highway E.
Ellsworth: Icreate-Lori LLC, Lori L. Schroeder, N5814 530th St.; Wisconsin Valley LLC, Stina C. Anderson, W8911 430th Ave.
Elmwood: Hawkeye Investment Properties LLC, James S. Lockie, N4813 Highway S.
Ettrick: Basketcase Custom Paint LLC, Matthew L. Redsten, 22678 S. Main St.
Fountain City: Great River Road Holdings LLC, David Kellam, 2 S. Main St.
Glenwood City: Aim Higher Construction LLC, Chris Miller, 1369 230th St.; Dakota Meadows LLC, Peter H. Kilde, 525 Second St.; Jacob Maes Photography LLC, Jacob Maes, 1241 Rustic Road 4.
Ladysmith: Wappenschmidt Properties LLC, James R. Wappenschmidt Jr., W6869 Lakewood Blvd.