The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in April.
Eau Claire: 3LZ Holding LLC, Yer Y. Xiong, W2925 Highway Z; Amidon Construction LLC, Jared Amidon, 6929 Julius Drive; Amy Annis Travels LLC, Amy M. Annis, 2811 E. Princeton Ave.; Arrowmaker Associates LLC, Michael P. Bergervoet, 453 Lincoln Ave.; Auxa Consulting LLC, William J. Kampf, 1032 Violet Ave.
Babes In Toyland Real Estate LLC, Julie Stewart, 4430 Tower Drive; Balanced Path LLC, Kristen N. Rundall, 653 Carol Court; Blugold Entrepreneurs LLC, Kimera K. Way, 105 Garfield Ave.; Buffalo County Bucks of WI LLC, Thomas P. Mastin, W2865 Rim Rock Road; Busy Bee Lawn LLC, Dianna M. Knapp, 434 Platt St.
Caldwell Real Estate LLC, Ruder Ware, 402 Graham Ave.; Caliber Title LLC, Emilu E.C. Starck, 402 Graham Ave.; CFBR Holdings LLC, Cody Filipczak, 6176 Sandstone Road; Chick-A-Dees Knutson Family Restaurant LLC, Brent Knutson, 2509 11th St.; Clear Water Aussies LLC, Brooke A. Luedtke, 915 Bolles St.
Clearwater Ridge A LLC, Robert W. Janke, 3940 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 3; Coach Sarah LLC, Sarah McCutcheon, S7390 S. Davis Drive; Cypress Holdings LLC, Derek J. Rognlien, S5525 William Drive; Davey J’s Garage LLC, David M. Jones, 130 Hudson St.; Defined Ink Microblading and More LLC, Kristen M. Lactaoen, 1510 S. Hastings Way.
Dekan Wax Bar LLC, Minna Vang, 1720 Harding Ave., Suite 3; Down The Rabbit Hole Eatery LLC, Jeremiah J. Bowe, 704 Richard Drive; DRM Pima Road LLC, Dean A. Delmastro, 3716 Partridge Run; E Dance Company, Emily Emerson, 519 Chauncey St.; Edge Forestry Services LLC, Steven K. Edge, 1910 Deepwood Court.
Exteriors LLC, Diane Hofstedt, 3216 Potter Road; Ellie Strand LLC, Mary E. Strand, 3354 Midway St.; Healing Art Eau Claire LLC, Trisha M. Lundin, 403 Summit Ave.; Henry VIII LLC, Zachary P. Zank, 1316 Fairfax Ave., No. 101; Long Lake Property LLC, Robert A. Kerbell, 3827 House Road; Massage Therapy of Eau Claire LLC, Suzette Murty, 3706 Lever St.
Mayne Construction Inc., Kyle T. Mayne, 531½ Maple St.; Mikey’s Retreat LLC, Jacqueline Marie Talmage, 1511 Eddy Lane; National Integrations and Control LLC, Jeff Marincel, 2619 E. Clairemont Ave.; Oak and Iron Studios LLC, Theodore P. Maillette, 1908 La Salle St.; Paaak Motel 6 LLC, Parthiv Patel, 3117 Craig Road.
Peric Enterprises LLC, Eric J. Svee, N1655 945th St.; Plymouth Retail Partners LLC, Thomas Kite, 6240 Hillside Park Road; Premiere Catering LLC, Chase Collins, 218 10th Ave., Suite 100; Red Cedar Holdings LLC, Brian M. Nodolf, 526 Water St.; Roll Right Painting Inc., Megan Gumness, 3334 Fairfax St.; Ronin Fitness LLC, Aric Cobosco, 1625 Woodland Ave.
Rose’n Metal Fabrication LLC, Brent Rosenberg, 1218 Rowe St.; Roundtable Revival Incorporated Sarah Ferber, 316 Eau Claire St.; RWJ Rentals LLC, Robert W. Janke, 3940 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 3; SJY Company LLC, Na Wan, 3442 Gateway Drive, Apt. 8; Still Standing, LLC, Therese Pershall, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2.
Stormys LLC, Ruder Ware, 402 Graham Ave.; Strategic Concepts LLC, James R. Geary, 3713 Kingswood Court; Superior Stone Company, Gary Ramsden, 2728 Davey St.; Urban Living Homes LLC, Therese Pershall, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2; Van’s Lawn Care LLC, Mitchell W. Vanblaricom, 3410 Stein Blvd., Apt. 7; Wifl LLC, Jodi Gorres, 3009 Hidden Meadow Court; Zaba LLC, Hunter Angell, 4723 Southridge Court, Apt. 8.
Eleva: 715 Lawn Service LLC, Brady O. Schuch, S10080 Michigan Drive; Jay Fentress Consulting LLC, Jonathan M. Fentress, S8885 David Court; Ni Properties LLC, Kendall Bramwell, E5340 Interlachen Blvd.
Elk Mound: Arbor Haven LLC, Tracy J. Anen, N6395 912th St.; BND SPC LLC, Andrew A. Lorenz, N3988 810th St.; Hanley-35 LLC, Gerald Green, E9389 Highway EE; Urban Woods LLC, Brandon Knoellinger, N5698 850th St., Suite 101.
Ellsworth: CB Therapy Group LLC, Courtney Brunner, 111 N. Chestnut St.; Ellsworth E3 Community Development Corporation, Raynee Farrell, 218 N. Broadway St.; Gardiner Remodeling LLC, Cameron T. Gardiner, N4701 U.S. 63; Kinnicafe LLC, Chelsea M. Leighton, 358 W. Main St.
Elmwood: Professional Russian Cold Camo LLC, Tyler W. Thomas, E1661 300th Ave.
Ettrick: Hardees Creek Hideout LLC, Christopher D. Tridle, N19402 Van Riper Road.
Fall Creek: Menomonie Movers LLC, Kyle R. Gjerseth, E18190 Highway N.
Fountain City: Powerline Hemp LLC, James M. Pelley, S2925 Pelleys Road; Rislove Property Rentals LLC, John P. Rislove, S3075 Highway 95.
Hixton: Grazing Acres LLC, Nathan Graham, W14665 Berg Road; Yellowfeather Press LLC, Larinna Chandler, N8124 County Road A.
Ladysmith: Creations LLC, Dan Isham, W9769 Old 14 Road; Nessler Plaz Works LLC, James Nessler, W9100 Port Arthur Road; Schwenn Cabin LLC, Debra L. Loe, W7382 Flambeau Point Road.
Menomonie: Birch Bay Beach LLC, Peter Pershern, N7650 Highway 25; Blue Northern Holdings LLC, Andrew L. Pritchard, N4076 730th St.; Caveman Concessions LLC, Maryann Pepitone-Bogard, 3021 Schabacker Court, No. 2; Daisy Construction and Design Inc., Elly Johnson, 320 11th St. E.
Ka Properties LLC, Aaron M. Keopple, E4860 170th Ave.; Lake Dodge LLC, Rebecca Scheuffele, E6559 627th Ave.; Legendary Plumbing LLC, Damien J. Oberle, E3802 550th Ave.; Ma’s Irvington Campground and Rentals LLC, Amy J. Hughes, E4176 Highway D; Pure Life Ingredients LLC, Rajiv Lall, 303 Red Cedar St.
Red Cedar Produce LLC, Sant Dharamananda, 703 12th St. SE; Redday Distribution LLC, Brent Siebenaler, 3028 Schabacker Court, No. 3; Sweenys Grub N Pub LLC, Travis Bieniek, 1814 Freitag Drive; Sweenys Property LLC, Travis Bieniek, 1814 Freitag Drive.
Mondovi: Andy Goss Electric LLC, Andy Goss, W423 Swiggum Road; BHLB LLC, Brian H. Bremer, S1415 Highway U; Deden Construction LLC, Jonathan T. Deden, 267 Jackson St.; Helwig’s Wrecking and Consulting, LLC, Andrew M. Helwig, 680 N. Eau Claire St.
Kreibich Farms LLC, Michael Kreibich, S453 Hovey Valley Road; Scenic Rivers Cremation Center LLC, Robert S. Talbot, 855 Gaylord Ave.; Summerlot Distributing LLC, Kevin W. Summerlot Jr., N5236 Albany N.