The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in August.
Menomonie: Ally Cat Handicap Transportation LLC, Ruth Hayden, 2603 Crestwood Drive; American Concepts LLC, Suzyo D. Nyirongo, 2428 Wilson St.; AO&R Management LLC, Karl Andersen, E5680 695th Ave.; Grandpa Joe’s Trailside LLC, Joseph W. Carlson, E4102 Highway D; Irvington Garage Towing LLC, Lonna J. Doane, E4069 440th Ave.
Irvington Garage LLC, Lonna J. Doane, E4069 440th Ave.; J&L Sailer’s Properties LLC, Jacob J. Sailer, E1021 Highway P; Lucette Spirits LLC, Timothy J. Schletty, 910 Hudson Road; Ma Fitness Holdings LLC, Michael Diventuri, 1015 Ingalls Road.
OCD Property Services Inc., Travis A. Moessner, 604 21st Ave. E.; Snow Outlaws LLC, Chad Nyhus, E3551 Highway 72; T&T Leisure LLC, Thomas J. Stoeklen, E2603 530th Ave.; The Grassroots Project LLC, Sean J. Adams, 2836 Whisper Ct., Unit 1; The Skin Bar LLC, Alicia Warner, N7151 540th St.
Mondovi: AH & TL Enterprises LLC, Andrew Helwig, 680 N. Eau Claire St.; Anthony Acres Governance Board Inc., Maria Bamonti, 337 N. Jackson St.; Brightside Electric LLC, Sven Hovey, S553 Hovey Valley Road; County Line Angus Co. LLC, James Dutter, 646 Truman St.; JSBursaw LLC, Jacob S. Bursaw, S249 Highway VV.
New Auburn: Forest Haven Cottages LLC, Ronda Acuna, N836 School Road; Meridian Bookkeeping LLC, Morgan Metcalf, 10908 277th Ave.; Vital Nursing LLC, Polly A. Spenle, 10902 277th Ave.
New Richmond: Banner Ag Supply LLC, Brian W. Volkert Jr., 1508 220th Ave.; Cedar Stone Landscaping LLC, Colin D. Langeness, 34 206th St.; J.O.G. LLC, Jose O. Guzman, 526 N. Knowles St.; LJJK Properties LLC, Joseph J. Kippes Jr, 547 E. 7th St.
Royal Buffet Family Restaurant LLC, Benbin Zhu, 1655 Dorset Lane, Suite 100; Rustic Eagle LLC, Jennifer L. Patee, 1444 146th Ave.; Tim Tobin Construction LLC, Tim Tobin, 1086 170th Ave.; Willow Medspa and Fitness LLC, Erin Cox, 274 Highway K.
Osseo: Integrity Ag LLC, Kellen M. Nelson, N45580 Martin Road; Lotus Family Chiropractic LLC, Courtney Kloes, 50618 Charles St.; McIlquham Orchard LLC, Paul McIlquham, S13247 Finch Drive; MJ Therapeutic Massage LLC, Mariah J. Gearing, 14019 8th St.; Snow Cake LLC, Jack S. Curry II, 13418 Thomas St.
Prescott: LRP Construction Corp., Fredy O. Ponce, 1001 Campbell St. N.; Port Realty LLC, David M. Johnson, N4795 1208th St.; Select Senior Living of Wisconsin LLC, Alan Peterson, 1045 Orrin Road; Wisconsin Select Properties LLC, Alan L. Peterson, 1045 Orrin Road.
Rice Lake: Between Two Points Acupuncture LLC, Karin Tomesh, 15 W. Marshall St.; J&A Estreen LLC, Joseph D. Estreen, 510 Pine Place; Kaleb Yoss LLC, Kaleb H. Yoss, 830 Nunn Ave.; Miels & Sons Services LLC, John Miels, 1227 26½ Ave.; Northern Business Solutions LLC, Rebecca Tomesh, 2361 20½ St.
Owens Equine Ranch LLC, Erin J. Owens, 1922 19 13/4 St.; Rlasd Rise: A Marzano Academy Inc., Kerrie Ackerson, 700 Augusta St.; Simply Cake Couture LLC, Ashley L. Estreen, 510 Pine Place; T.G.Y.F. Thank God You’re Fabulous LLC, Samantha M. Bender, 123 Couture Ave.
River Falls: Bailey & Jodan Nail LLC, Davie Eap, 123 S. Main St.; Holo Nalu Salon & Spa LLC, Edie M. Bjerstedt, 114 E. Elm St.; Jerry’s Automotive and Towing LLC, David E. Wilkens, 657 N. Main St.; Palm Tree 4 LLC, Lacy R.A. Smirnov, 1460 Cemetery Road, No. 201.
Patricia Elaines LLC, Stephen P. Ryan III, 517 Westridge Circle; Rusty Paws Studio LLC, Anna E. Wilen, 1119 Southfork Drive; Sigwarth Glass LLC, Douglas F. Sigwarth, 586 Wyngate Drive; Webdaisy LLC, Laura J. Rawlings, N8876 1031st St.
Roberts: Daveco Style LLC, Cheryl A. Cowles, 685 140th St.; Femenergo LLC, Katarzyna Lipinska, 1480 U.S. 12; Lindsay Huerd LLC, Lindsay A. Huerd, 783 157th St.
Somerset: Dylorian Marine Storage LLC, Dylan Wojtas, 102 Aspen Drive, Suite B; Longwood Consulting Inc., Ricky A. Long, 1998 Highway I.
Spring Valley: Choose Happy Assisting LLC, Rebecca L. Brunner, S411 Van Buren Road; El-Li Copter Associates LLC, Thomas R. Wernimont, N7618 U.S. 63.
Strum: Dregney Livestock Trucking LLC, Nathan A. Dregney, E8445 Highway V; Hale Picking LLC, Bryce Anderson, W18561 Lund Road; Strum Residence LLC, Dennis A. Paragas, 208 Elm St.
Trempealeau: Feza LLC, Coulee Business Services, Inc., 11374 Main St.; Hallworx LLC, James R. Hall, N19371 Highway F; Pro Elite Exteriors LLC, Shameika L. Dove, 12168 Jay St.
Wilson: Emerald Hill LLC, Michael O’Connell, 357 Highway NN.