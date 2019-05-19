The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in March.
Menomonie: AMVC-Midwest LLC, Jim Felling, E6009 578th Ave.; Arsenal Management LLC, Clinton L. Baldwin, N6965 538th St.; Eclipse Property Management LLC, Robert A. Yohnk Jr., 2906 Edgewood Drive, Apt. 3; Eclipse Self Storage LLC, Robert A. Yohnk Jr., 2906 Edgewood Drive, Apt. 3; Egan Realty LLC, Mitzi R. Egan, E5950 483rd Ave.
Expert Tree LLC, Expert Tree Service and Science LLC, N4985 565th St.; Immortal Welding LLC, Megan T. Houle, 322 18th Ave. E.; Loud Leaf Essentials LLC, Tiffany L. McRoberts, 420 18th St. N.; MTDK Enterprises LLC, David Larson, 1820 Stout Road.
New Life Risen Ministries Inc., Cole Buerkle, E5758 803rd Ave.; Oasis Painting LLC, Peter R.D. Stauffer, E5752 803rd Ave.; Pine & Palm Holdings LLC, Mark Lewis, 5455 Freitag Drive; Sand Grains LLC, Benjamin Sand, E4520 370th Ave.
Mondovi: ANK Archaeological Consulting LLC, Amy N. Koller, 365 Milomere Drive; Artemis Automation LLC, Jason L. Frank, S9291 South Road; Hope 4 U Inc., Deborah Helgeson, S643 Highway BB; Jr Rieck Transport LLC, Jaramie R. Rieck, N5498 Highway H; La Doink, Inc., Jon Seipel, 847 E. Main St.; LN Snow Removal and Lawn Care LLC, Lucas Nelson, W1206 U.S. 10; Local{E} 133 LLC, Stacie A. Hartung, 133 S. Eau Claire St.
New Auburn: Creative Woodworks Cabinents & Remodeling LLC, Thomas A. Slowinski, N318 Park Drive; KDM Trucking LLC, Kevin E. Metcalf, 10908 277th Ave.; Old 53 Bar & Grill LLC, Sheri M. Eslinger, N328 Old 53rd St.
New Richmond: Gjovikvacationproperties LLC, Vicki L. Gjovik, 1769 George Norman Drive; Go To Rentals LLC, Chelsea Lund, 1413 Hidden Oak Trail; Hill View Investments LLC, Jennifer L. Krizan, 120 Meridian Drive; Kuru Garage LLC, Orin J. Keller, 369 W. Ninth St., Apt. 2.
Michael McCarty Construction LLC, Michael McCarty, 1562 130th Ave.; Rixmann Construction LLC, Adam S. Rixmann, 336 W. Eighth St.; Supply Quality Management LLC, Michael R. Fedock, 367 W. First St.; Tator Tot Temptations LLC, Shirley L. Borowicz, 1655 Highway 63; Ten Mile Properties LLC, Joseph A. Place, 1109 145th Ave.
Osseo: DMS Precision Laser LLC, Michael L. Stary Jr., W11348 Myhre Road; Magnum Construction LLC, Melanie Lapean, W15073 Holmen Road.
Pepin: Magr Properties LLC, Matthew J. Sapola, 510 First St.
Pigeon Falls: Johnston Bucks Unlimited LLC, Geoffrey M. Johnston, 13149 Church St.
Prairie Farm: Talmage Concrete LLC, Nick R. Talmage, E2895 1420th Ave.
Prescott: Legacy Hemp Holdings Inc., Ken Anderson, W12335 694th Ave.; Sus Global Enterprises LLC, Henry Slebo, 725 Shane Park Circle, No. 1.
Rice Lake: 419 Outdoors LLC, Gregory M. Hayes, 1959 21 7/8 St.; Arnevik Moving Service LLC, Steven H. Arnevik, 2323 Highway SS; B&R Motors II LLC, Dusty Strand, 7 W. French St.; Cuts Home Inspection LLC, William D. Cutsforth, 2394 23½ Ave.; Dewolfe Transport LLC, David Dewolfe, 2103 24th Ave.
Lakes Outdoor Services LLC, Jonathan Marsh, 1103 Bundy Ave.; Schnack Adventures LLC, Cory M. Schnacky, 1003 Lee St.; Strand Motor Co. LLC, Richard A. Strand, 2613 23rd Ave.; Tuskobia LLC, Kelsie M. Jenkins, 2194 26th Ave.; Whitetail Gardens LLC, Eric L. Yeager, 1667 20th Ave.; Yeager Property Management V LLC, Eric L. Yeager, 1667 20th Ave.
Ridgeland: Randy Becker Logging LLC, Randy Becker, 110 Main St.
River Falls: Cause & Effect Analytics LLC, Craig Cardell, 1900 Glacier Ave.; Denis Langlois LLC, Denis Langlois, 1412 Golf View Drive; Enchanted Hats LLC, Greta S. Werner, 114 S. Main St.; Hoodies For Heroes LLC, Erik Dunn, 657 Tradition Trail; Kealy Volleyball Academy LLC, Sara Kealy, 346 Devin Lane.
New World Farms LLC, Kyle A. McGraw, W11405 840th Ave.; PVF LLC, Jill Ewald-Schoen, 105 170th St.; River Falls Shooting Sports Inc., Joel Heuschele, 1130 Rifle Range Road; Selliris Properties LLC, Shannon Cooper, 265 Mound View Road, No. 4; Tidy On LLC, Anwen K. Mullen, 370 Church St.
Traveling With A Purpose Foundation Ltd., Tonja Lesmeister, W12410 832nd Ave.; Van Ho Solution LLC, Jerry Huynh Ho, 3512 Sterling Heights Drive, Suite G; Winnow & Spruce Organizing LLC, Valerie A. Cady, 402 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1.
Saint Croix Falls: Ryno Metal Fabrication LLC, Ryan Johnson, 2452A 273rd St.; Zoo School LLC, Jason B. Shannon, 231 N. Madison St.
Spring Valley: Cardinal Communications LLC, Trevor L. Ellefson, N6667 Highway CC.
Thorp: Dutch Coating LLC, Cleason Brubaker, W8572 Highway X; Dwight Properties LLC, Dwight M. Shirk, N15201 Highway 73.
Wilson: Big Blue on Balsam LLC, Debra L. Schleussler, 381 315th St.; Local Choice Cooperative Producers, Abigail Formanack, 2783 Highway N.
Woodville: Future Farm Hemp LLC, Steve D. Meyer, 1091 245 St.