The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in July.
Eau Claire: 2902 West Menomonie St LLC, Robert A. Flynn, 9500 Murphy Lane; 5th Ave LLC, Zachary P. Zank, 1316 Fairfax St., No. 101; Allegedly Collectable LLC, Chris McHugh, 1707 Emery St.; Ashleigh Bridgmon LLC, Ashleigh Bridgmon, 4724 Southridge Ct., Apt. 1; Beyond Brewed LLC, Alicia A. Achterberg, 506 Washington St.
BK Properties 607 Knickerbocker LLC, Robert C. Krause, 1805 Giese Road; Bulldog Properties & Investments LLC, Daniel T. Knuth, 410 S. Dewey St.; Christian Pet Products LLC, Jeff R. Degrave, 133 Lake St.; Clairewaters Bar & Restaurant LLC, Bobby Lor, 2725 Morningside Drive; Clairewaters Investments LLC, Bobby Lor, 2725 Morningside Drive.
Creative & Functional LLC, Sarah A. Rinholen, 3721 Nimitz St.; Dexafit Eau Claire LLC, Karla C. Roach, 1233 Menomonie St., Suite B; Diversified Agriculture LLC, Donna Gibson, S8065 Golf View Drive; Golf LLC, Rebecca Zank, 1316 Fairfax St., No. 101; Good Morning Enterprises LLC, Lucas Laberge, 3035 N. Hastings Way; Helix Capital LLC, Tammy Goldsmith, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., No. 191.
Home Companions LLC, Stacia J. Moreland, 1436 Altoona Ave.; Hudson Capital Partners LLC, Dustin F. Von Ruden, 3624 Oakwood Hills Pkwy.; Jet Rentals LLC, Jason E. Trucke, 3334 Vineyard St.; KDNG LLC, Dayton Nash, 2932 W. Frank St.; KS Exterior LLC, Kevin M. Smith, 2635 Mercury Ave.; Larson Brothers Flooring LLC, Gabe R. Larson, 528 Centre St.
Layla Belle LLC, Michelle Rieckens, 2526 Golf Road; LMLC Franchising International LLC, Todd Barnhardt, 800 Wisconsin St., Bldg 2, Suite 420D; Mangrum Oakwood LLC, Wells Mangrum, 3400 Garfield Road; MTCOP Wisconsin LLC, William Mitchell, 936 Menomonie St.; Mycroft LLC, Charles M. Gable, 1132 Pershing St.
Prissel Trucking LLC, Paul D. Prissel, 2108 Black Ave.; Selfstock LLC, Luke Van De Loo, 3805 Patton St.; The Frybread Factory LLC, Kristine Martin, 3340 Mall Drive; The Pristine Pro LLC, Ryan R. Rubenzer, 430 Lake St.; TLM Real Estate, LLC, Terrence L. Miskulin, 3119 Golf Road, Suite 107.
Traveling Together Counseling Services LLC, Donna Shimoda, 3610 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite 203; Turn 2 Athletics LLC, Jesse Brockman, 331 Starr Ave.; Vinh Pham Inc., Vinh P. Nguyen, 325 Riverfront Terrace.
Eleva: Idlewild & Sage LLC, Heather R. Heggemeier Pedersen, S14700 Highway I; Youderian Real Estate LLC, Patrick Sturz, E4226 Cedar Road.
Elk Mound: 2602 Hils Court, LLC, John Scharlau, N7240 810th St.; Alpha & Omega Services LLC, Andres C. Flores, E9957 630th Ave.; Sharpe Code LLC, Adam Sharpe, 3524 28th St.; Todd Ploeckelman Construction LLC, Todd Ploeckelman, N5500 870th St.
Ellsworth: Prescott Properties LLC, Clynton R. Kistler, W9841 570th Ave.
Elmwood: Hall Family Real Estate LLC, Arthur S. Hall, 313 N. Public St.; Mayhem Kustoms LLC, Arthur S. Hall, 313 N. Public St.; Thomas Trades LLC, Tyler William Thomas, E1661 300th Ave.
Ettrick: Heartwood Design of The Coulee Region LLC, Leahaney A. Hass, N24950 Hass Lane.
Fall Creek: City of Players LLC, Westley H. Bennett, 741 S. Liberty St.; Esobel’s Shop LLC, Esobel T. Schultz, E12105 Highway JJ; Launjer Rentals LLC, Jeremy V. Beaulieu, E15515 Highway Q.
Galesville: Bullzeye Enterprises LLC, Justin Jenson, N16718 Skunk Coulee Road; Crystal Valley Tech LLC, Michael Howe, W17251 Crystal Valley Road; Driftless Epoxy LLC, Dustin S. Blount, 20415 W. Gale Ave.
Hager City: Hope Coulee Farm LLC, Dennis Daggett, N3406 Highway OO.
Hammond: SLN Industrial HVAC LLC, Susan L. Nygaard, 1011 174th St.
Holcombe: Big Mikes Meats & Phillips Catering LLC, Michael C. Phillips, 21202 290th Ave.; Preston Strzok Logging LLC, Preston Strzok, 25545 Highway 27.
Ladysmith: CBD Relief LLC, Stephen Hampton, 909 E. Third St. S.; The Just Community — A Nonprofit Corporation, Jeffrey A. Ahonen, 613 Riverside Circle.