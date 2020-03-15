The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in January.
Clear Lake: Aqua Mates Service LLC, Darrin J. Laursen, 2706 Highway Q.
Colfax: Jess’s Therapeutic Massage LLC, Jessica J. Prueher, 225 E. Bremer Ave.; Leadership Solutions LLC, Stacy H. Wigfield, E5762 850th Ave.; Present Help Services LLC, Deann R. Judson, E9942 810th Ave.
Cornell: Yeager Seeds and Service LLC, Richard Yeager, 14255 290th St.
Cumberland: Richter Design Group LLC, Matthew Richter, 1681 Terrace Drive; Sather’s Financial LLC, Robert Sather, 1295 Grove St.
Dallas: Quadaxe LLC, Marylin E. Humphrey, 735 16½ St.
Durand: Allowing Wellness LLC, Kathryn L. Pattison, W4924 U.S. 10; B & J Dorschner Real Estate LLC, Jerec Dorschner, S302 Highway 25; The Wine Inn Vizsla LLC, Michael T. Teigen, 201 W. Main St.; Ts Baier Properties LLC, Susan Baier, N167 690th St.
Eau Claire: 2725md LLC, Patrick Hull, 4330 Golf Terrace, Suite 100; 310 Graham Ave., LLC, Brian R. Johnson, 212 S. Barstow Street, Suite 102; 5 Star Construction LLC, Marcus R. Schnack, 1609 Valmont Ave.; American International Academy LLC, Suzan Wahba, 2311 Damon St.; Arrayed Technologies LLC, William F. McNierney III, E4420 Woodland Drive.
B. Wheat LLC, Brandon Wheat, 610 Gray St., Apt. 302; B&B Living LLC, Rebecca Holman, 4490 Owen Ayres Ct., Suite 200; Bradley Square Partners LLC, Thomas C. Kite, S8080 Golf View Drive; Cape DLR LLC, Lisa Mattoon, 3525 Highway 93; Carter Transportation Group LLC, Carter Industries LLC, 923 S. Hasting Way, No. 308.
Chenny’s Properties LLC, Benjamin D. Ludeman, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Diamond 9 Properties LLC, Joanne E. Palzkill, 4310 Commerce Valley Road; Doll Shea LLC, Anastasia Kilgore, 427 Water St., Suite 13; Ecep LLC, Dr. James S. Peng, 225 E. Madison St., No. 1402; Elle McGee LLC, Lauretta E. McGee, 206 Oak St.
F & G Property Management LLC, William F. Hegeholz, 1561 E. Madison St.; Fairway Capital LLC, Riverbend Rentals & Property Management LLC, 2601 Morningside Drive, Suite 1; Fit 150 LLC, Jill A. McFarlane, 2837 12th St.; Fs 3631 LLC, Tory Luck, 5340 Friedeck Road; GB Mills Group LLC, Glen Mills, 2906 E. Princeton Ave.
Grounded Investments LLC, Laura M. Bergman, 3345 Evergreen Lane; Hello Adorn LLC, Jessica Gardner, 127 N. Barstow St.; Jacey Linda Photography LLC, Jacey L. Teal, 515½ Broadway St.; Lamb-Star Engineering LLC, David Ledford, 633 Putnam Drive; Loew Services LLC, Amanda J. Orne-Loew, 1417 W. Mead St.
M&H Investments LLC, Michael Conner, 2807 Northwinds Drive; Mak3 LLC, Valli Moser, 1021 Regis Court; Malone Inc., Matthew Malone, 2825 Neptune Court; Mareldon LLC, Eldon Wilson, 2619 Sessions St.; Matton Construction LLC, Curtis E.J. Matton, 1126 Bellevue Ave.; Mingxin Chinese Cultural Exchange LLC, Xin Obaid, 1106 Mondovi Road, No. 2.
NSPW Bowling Association Limited, Raymond J. Jasicki, 4424 Sumac Lane; Odd Humyns LLC, Serena S. Wagner, 526 Hobart St.; Opaat LLC, Mark E. Steigerwald, 202 Monte Carlo Drive; Optimum Therapies of Rice Lake LLC, Darrin Schober, 517 E. Clairemont Ave.; Patti LLC, Patti J. Huebner, 2133 Hogeboom Ave.; Pavement Consulting Services LLC, Timothy L. Huebner, 2133 Hogeboom Ave.
Rebecca A Martin LLC, Rebecca A. Martin, 836 Ravencrest Ave.; Riemer Ecological Preserve LLC, Donald E. Riemer, 5670 Gables Drive, Unit 2; RT Parker LLC, Ryan Parker, 2740 Frostwoods St.; RTP LLC, Ryan Parker, 2740 Frostwoods St.; Rumpel Enterprises CRR LLC, Charles Rumpel, 7309 North Road; Sheers LLC, Amy Vreeman, 1202 Barron St.
Smokin’ Rivet Airparts and Salvage LLC, Todd Littfin, 3800 Starr Ave.; Stanley Painting LLC, Benaiah D. Stanley, 1421 Cameron St.; The Barbecue Pit LLC, Nicole Gunderson, 622 E. Grant Ave.; The Hub Homeless Services Inc., Rebecca A. Piper, 555 Erin St.; Toots Home Improvement LLC, Shaun Tutor, 3837 Robin Road.
Toots Property Management LLC, Shaun Tutor, 3837 Robin Road; Tricia Bradley LLC, Tricia Hanson, 1220 Nova Drive; Vaken Breakfast Company LLC, Joshua J. Nelson, N3755 1000th St.; Webex Solutions LLC, Crystal Krueger, 6791 U.S. 53; Wooden Accents LLC, Luke R. Myhers, 7388 Lakeview Drive.
Eleva: Charged Automotives LLC, Nathaniel Ollmann, E4130 Nicole Ct.; Green Energy-EC LLC, Jesse Green, S11890 Hillview Road; Hanson Energy Services LLC, Daniel Hanson, E3515 Cedar Road; The Right Path LLC, Jeffrey D. Wright, E4235 Theron Lane.
Elk Mound: MTC Enterprise LLC, Michael R. Custer, 5961 22nd St.; The Lawn Ranger of The Chippewa Valley LLC, Kyle R. Hazen, N6975 950th St.