The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Eleva: Champun Investment Group LLC, William G. Bertrand, E3420 N. Pine Creek Road.
Elk Mound: Eau Claire State Theatre Inc., Mohammad Hashlamoun, 321 W. Menomonie St.; Evolution Hemp Company LLC, Abdallah Hashlamoun, 321 W. Menomonie St.; Hanson-Behnke Enterprises LLC, Richard L. Hanson, N4690 Highway H; K.D. Cieslak LLC, Kevin D. Cieslak, E9034 Highway C; Natural Healing Eau Claire LLC, Melissa Bellovary, N3767 947th St.; Raising Caine Guide Service LLC, Mark Caine, 306 N. Holly Ave.
Ellsworth: Angel’s Hwy 63 Diner LLC, Cynthia M. Linder, 522 E. Main St.; Huppert Estates LLC, Carson Huppert, W3897 370th Ave.; Musty-Barnhart Agency Inc., Delonne S. Whipple, 167 W. Main St.
Elmwood: Dashing D Services LLC, Deana Pretzer, 206 E. Winter Ave.; West Agra LLC, Tucker Silberhorn, 1111 W. Industrial Road.
Emerald: Willow Spring Farm Management LLC, Gina Miller, 2439 Highway S.
Fairchild: Fairchild Fun Days Association Inc., Kathy Knuth, 246 N. Center St.; Hair By Blake LLC, Blake A. Bethke, E23395 Zank Road.
Fall Creek: KNP Plowing LLC, Peter J. Passuello, E11365 Highway SS.
Hager City: Vintage Sunday Supper LLC, Lisa Wadsworth, W8300 250th Ave.
Hammond: Cowsmopolitan Inc., Kathleen O’Keefe, 866 161st St.; Pooch and Pony Portraitures LLC, Ruth A. Dubay, 1718 Highway TT.
Independence: Baecker Family LLC, Bruce Baecker, W471 Highway X; Wicka Innovations LLC, Joshua Wicka, W97 Lyga Valley Road.
Ladysmith: Epic Impressions LLC, Luke W. Krumenauer, W8778 Timber Trail; Tami Kraft EnterprIses LLC, Tami L. Kraft, 301 W. Miner Ave. W.
Menomonie: Lewie’s Creekside Customs LLC, Gavin Styer, N2909 290th St.; Noble Hospitality LLC, Rajiv Lall, 302 Cedar Falls Road; Noble Nutraceuticals LLC, Rajiv Lall, 303 Red Cedar St.; Old Abe Aerial LLC, Michael Tomasek, 1105 Elm Ave. W.; Project Enterprises LLC, Jordan Kimball Pulse, 1520 Stout St.; S. McCoy LLC, Stephanie A. McCoy, 333 Shorewood Drive.
Mondovi: Graysinz LLC, Jeffrey J. Gray, S663 Rongholt Valley Road; Plum Creek Patch LLC, Margaret L. Meier Jones, 201 Industrial Drive, Unit 1; Vintage Revolution LLC, Linda K. Loff-Peterson, E8789 Highway T.
New Auburn: Forest Haven of Island Lake LLC, Ronda Acuna, N836 School Road; Propelrr USA LLC, Francis G. Ferrer Viray, 2921 First Ave.; The Great Wisconsin Soap Company LLC, Northwoods Grooming Company LLC, 215 W. Main St.
New Richmond: Blietz Automotive LLC, Brian R. Blietz, 1115 Sharptail Run; Rusty’s Radiant Flooring LLC, Steven B. Bracht, 887 E. Sixth St., Apt. 4; Superior Drone Training LLC, Daniel Early, 625 West Hangar Road, Hangar 11-12; The Sleepy Thicket LLC, Nicole K. Bartley, 414 E. Second St.; Ultimate CDL Training School, Inc., Jessica L. Paulson, 1400 Highway 64.
Osseo: AJRJ Properties LLC, Matthew Ness, 13900 16th St.; Hawkweed Hemp LLC, Brian S. Bethke, W14960 E. Hillcrest Road.
Pepin: Ecological Strategies LLC, Cynthia Lane, N3729 McGrath Lane.
Plum City: Countryside Floral LLC, Lisa R. Gadient, W1403 220th Ave.
Prescott: Highreign LLC, Trevor Rein, 266 Lindon St.; Rivertown Nutrition LLC, Sherri Glodowksi, 141 Broad St.; Wisconsin Brew Factory LLC, Megan J. Langer, N5127 1180th St.