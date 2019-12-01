The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in September.
Alma: 23712 Jefferson St Independence LLC, Pat A. Lowther, 809 N. Main St.
Altoona: Archright Home Builders LLC, Rick Bomback, 2545 New Pine Drive; Clear Water Brands Inc., Thomas Walker, 944 Harlem St.; DKP, LLC, Dane P. Doughty, 1427 Hayden Ave.
Go Trucking LLC, Cory Krenz, 824 Rusty Ct.; I.E. Home LLC, Ilse U. Ekechuku-Borman, 1143 Skyview Drive; R & S Bowe LLC, Ryan Bowe, 2412 Daniels Ave.
Amery: Bob’s Courts Inc., Erin Hosking, 500 Deronda St.; John’s River Farm LLC, John Evenson, 645 140th St.; MRC Prop LLC, Jodee A. Peterson Lochner, 1315 120th Ave.
Arcadia: Rio Grande LLC, Norma C. De Barrientos, 302 W. Main St., Apt. 12.
Augusta: Mike’s Buckhorn Bar & Campground LLC, Michael Peuse, S6604 Highway 27.
Baldwin: Baldwin Perk LLC, Donna E. Achterhof, 680 Main St.; Better Than Chrome Metal Polishing LLC, Justin L. Anderson, 1491 Summit St.; Echo Meats LLC, Justin Fritz, 1835 Dutch Heritage Ct.
Black River Falls: Byrns Electric LLC, Lucas Byrns, N4742 Highway X; Scott’s Place of Merrillan LLC, Scott Murphy, 703 Harrison St.
Blair: 5 Star Exteriors LLC, Marcus Thomas, 604 E. Broadway St.
Bloomer: Belly Acres LLC, J3 Ag LLC, 431 13th Ave.; Red Cedar Agronomy LLC, J3 Ag LLC, 431 13th Ave.
Boyceville: Ellstan Properties LLC, Terra Engeman, E2035 1070th Ave.; Sams Weld and Fab LLC, Samuel D. Johnson, E3753 994th Ave.; Sweet Tooth Sugar Shack LLC, Jason Peterson, N8747 Highway J.
Bruce: Golat Properties LLC, Ronald S. Golat, W12680 Golat Lane; Real Deal Outdoor Products LLC, Jessica Wiles, W13272 Sieck Road; TB Properties LLC, Tyler J. Benik, W13439 Weinert Road.
Cadott: Lance’s Fresh Market LLC, Lance Modl, 1065 250th St.; Spindler Construction and Rental LLC, Roy Spindler, 1314 N. Main St.
Cameron: Go4 Green Grass LLC, Bruce D. Mohns Jr., 2424 12¾ Ave.; M2 Construction LLC, Joshua Bernerd Malsom, 1182 19 9/10 St.
Chetek: Corn Board North LLC, Benjamin Giles, W16783 Hogback Road.
Chippewa Falls: Amacher Home Improvement LLC, Kyle Amacher, 12527 23rd Ave.; Blue Raspberry Design LLC, Amy Greenwald, 5564 165th St. E.; Kanom Corporation, Adam Ling, 20242 77th Ave.
Kasey’s Adult Family Home LLC, Kasey Staves, 38 Cliff St.; Precision Sports LLC, Amy Kelly, 4117 131st St.; Taydor LLC, Taylor R. Zimmerman, 24 Sunshine Circle, Apt. 24.
Colfax: C4 Integration LLC, Doug Wayne, N9162 830th St.; Chad of All Trades LLC, Chad Stewart, N7599 Highway 40; Fit-Yes Nutrition LLC, Edward T. Stuart IV, E9245 1080th Ave.; Schrock Builders LLC, Jonathan J. Schrock, N12176 890th St.; Vanville Collective LLC, Keith E. Misner, E9678 1210th Ave.
Cornell: G.E.V. Properties LLC, Candice S. Cossio, 324 N. Eighth St.
Cumberland: Island City Workshop LLC, Thomas C. St. Angelo, 2409 3¼ Fifth St.; Margaret’s Project Santa Inc., Barbara Muench, 1485 Second Ave.
Durand: River Ridge Transport LLC, Timothy J. Jesse, N6933 Albany A.