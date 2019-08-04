The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in June.
Menomonie: Chiton Investments LLC, Hans Ulland, 2110 U.S. 12; Happylove Studios LLC, Laurel D. Fraher, 1412 Main St. E.; Kado & Kado LLC, Teresa J. Kado, 1112 Elm Ave. W.; Limitless Precision Machining LLC, Mitchell A. Harmston, N4859 466th St.; NN Investment LLC, Vivian Ngo, 1921 Shorehaven.
Mondovi: Bandit Restoration and Excavating LLC, Lacy Larson, 919 Oak St.; County Line Storage LLC, Lisa J. Palecek, W6800 Highway Z; Seyforth Auction Service LLC, Charles Seyforth, W441 Highway HH; Westphal Custom Woodworking LLC, Loren Westphal, S9025 County Line Road.
New Richmond: Alicia’s Child Care LLC, Alicia K. Wienke, 907 189th Ave.; New Richmond Auto Salvage LLC, Hamid Mardi, 1770 105th St.; Outdoor Innovations Landscaping LLC, Craig Palmer, 2192 Goose Lake Road; Paulus Mobile Storage LLC, Matthew D. Paulus, 838 165th Ave.; Tess Brunn Company LLC, Theresa Bruhn, 2293 80th St.; Weeks Builders LLC, Justin Weeks, 1950 170th St.
Osseo: Bowman Built Construction LLC, Kaden D. Bowman, 13606 Thomas St.; DL Rentals of Osseo LLC, Derek Olson, 51060 Hillside Road; Practical Pest Solutions LLC, Gregory J. Kearney, N42758 Steig Coulee Road.
Pepin: Pepin Stitch N Print LLC, Sherry Breitung, 210 5th St.
Prescott: Prescott Rentals LLC, Steve Most, 530 Canton St.; Vintage Hair Studio LLC, Alicia D. Casale, 228 Elm St. N.
Rice Lake: Eclipse Holdings LLC, Robert A Yohnk Jr, 1652 23rd St.; Energy Performance Remodelers LLC, Douglas Von Eschen, 503 W. Knapp St.; GNR Auto Sales LLC, James Randall, 1872 21st Ave.; Lake Roots Company LLC, Maria J. Narveson, 610 West Ave., Suite A-2; Under Cover Golf LLC, Steven Swoboda, 415 Hilltop Drive; Welshire LLC, Brent Welch, 738 N. Wilson Ave.; Wild Rivers Chiropractic LLC, JaCob Desantis, 1801 W. Knapp St., Suite 1.
Ridgeland: Anderson Sanitation LLC, Susan Anderson, E3507 Highway V.
River Falls: 410 W. Cairns Street LLC, Wendy S. Marson, 705 E. Division St.; All Things LLC, Jessica Foley, 1866 Windflower St.; Beyond Lawn Care LLC, Barrett Fitzpatrick, 1733 Wisconsin St.; Blackstar Goats LLC, Joseph L. Sharon, N7530 921st St.; Finders Keepers Treasure Hunting Inc., Aric Marohn, N6047 Highway N, Suite A; GMM Productions LLC, Grant M. Morrison, 302 Wesley Ct.
Hype Streetwear Essentials LLC, Tanner M. Gutzman, 233 W. Cascade Ave., No. 301; Lil Gav LLC, Eugene E. Gavin, 209 S. Falls St.; Novus Holdings LLC, Peter Kaehler, 210 Walnut Hill Way; Perfect Home Leasing of Wisconsin LLC, Joseph W. Kehl, 361 Mann Valley Drive; Quest Advanced Technologies LLC, Peter Kaehler, 210 Walnut Hill Way.
Rodewald Honey LLC, Donald T. Rodewald, W9656 710th Ave.; Sixth Chamber Inc., James T. Williams, 120 S. Main St.; Speech Remedies LLC, Brittni Stolp, 120 E. Johnson St.; Targeted Biosystems LLC, Peter Kaehler, 210 Walnut Hill Way; Yong Hui Inc., Zhi X. Huang, 1025 S. Main St., Suite 200.
Roberts: Baland’s Papageno Piano Tuning LLC, D. Torger Baland, 1168 120th St.
Somerset: Bowen Consulting LLC, Ryan A. Bowen, 405 Meadow Lane; EZ Rental Properties LLC, Rebecca L. Neumann, 520 Main St.; Full Coverage Irrigation LLC, Frederick M. Richert, 2103 80th St.; Laino Business Solutions LLC, Richard A. Laino, 1612 40th St.; The Gingerbread House Boutique LLC, Jacqueline C. Rangel, 170 Acorn Lane.
Spring Valley: Elmwood Properties LLC, Mark L. Anderson, 303 S. McKay Ave.
St. Croix Falls: Friends of the Civic Auditorium Inc., Margaret A. Luhrs, 210 N. Washington St.; Hilltop Preserve Homeowners Association Inc., Shari Steele, 1915 Highway 87.
Stanley: Beagle Boy Outdoors LLC, Austin J. Denzine, 122 W. 8th Ave.; Sanguine Art Studio LLC, Jennifer Castellano, 420 N. Franklin St.
Stockholm: Bogus Valley Holm LLC, Leisha J. Beckstrom, N1996 Bogus Road; Farmboy Industries LLC, Elizabeth A. Berg, W11086 Foster Road.
Strum: Blue Light Welding & Design LLC, Sever Nysven, 410 4th Ave. S.
Thorp: Beagle Boy Real Estate LLC, Austin J. Denzine, 203 E. Maple St.; Foxx Den LLC, Melvin J. Lorenz, N176 Meridian Drive; Ks Performance & Repair LLC, Karlyle J. Sauer, N13126 Bruce Mound Ave.
Trempealeau: Bodywork By Brad LLC, Bradley J. Engh, 11445 Emmons St.; Just Call Jeff LLC, Jeffery Rupple, N13073 Larkspur Road; Tarjeson Trucking LLC, Scott A. Tarjeson, 11590 South St.
Woodville: Albedarned Dairy LLC, Bruce L. Achterhof, 645 270th St.; Family Friendly Workplaces Inc., S. Mark Tyler, 2466 Highway DD; J&J Wellness LLC, Jenna M. Evan, 2433 30th Ave.