The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in May.
Clear Lake: 2A Services LLC, Jamie Jarchow, 307 10th Ave.; 465 Amery LLC, Unipunch Products Inc., 311 Fifth St. N.W.; MFC RE Holding LLC, Unipunch Products Inc., 311 Fifth St. N.W.; Noble-X Inc., Unipunch Products Inc., 311 Fifth St. N.W.
Colfax: Gentle Dental Care II LLC, Emily Andre, N8408 578th St.; Sugar Suites LLC, Georgia Koller, 607 Pine St.
Cornell: Bohaty Bros. Roofing LLC, Isaac Bohaty, 916 E. Townline Road S.; Full Throttle Transport LLC, Randy A. Hakes, 23132 Highway Z; Poverty Bay Properties LLC, Lisa A. Spletter-Guthman, 1385 S. Eighth St.
Durand: As & Ls Investments LLC, Aaron Schlosser, 916 Goodrich St.; Critters Construction LLC, Kristopher P. Schuh, N6245 S. Kirk Road; Durand Title Services LLC, Roger M. Hillestad, 308 Third Ave. W.
Eau Claire: 317 LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, 402 Graham Ave., Suite 6; 481 East Mallory Avenue Storage LLC, Brandon Adkins, 5260 Deerfield Road; 513 Rentals LLC, Kyle T. Shilts, 1903 Goff Ave.; 723 Truax Blvd LLC, Caleb A. Lokken, 3906 Riverview Drive; A Helping Paw Pet Sitter LLC, Heidi K. Biesterveld, 4184 Holum Road; A Massage LLC, Aihua Xin, 2027 Fairfax St.
Adawee Infection Control Consulting Services LLC, Mohd Adawee, 2322 Peters Drive; Amanda Mondlock, Birth & Postpartum Doula LLC, Amanda J. Mondlock, 1134 N. Eddy St.; Angell Mirror LLC, Tammy Angell, 2518 Mountain View Place; Beau Eau LLC, Brittany Sabaska, 817 Chauncey St.; Blugold Roast Coffee LLC, Kimera K. Way, 105 Garfield Ave.
C’s Handyman LLC, Carl W.K. Newhouse, E2345 Quail Run Road; Career/Life By Design Inc., Roxanne M. Lawton, 1434 Clearwater Ridge Court; Chippewa Valley Home Renovations LLC, Brandon Hoff, S7370 Ridgewood Drive; Clearwater Labs LLC, Coby Kohn, 105 Garfield Ave.; EC 88 LLC, Josh Borcherding, 3310 Miller St.
Empire Properties & Investments II LLC, Vinopal Law Office LLC, 1030 Regis Court; Farrell Leasing LLC, John D. Saxe, 1510 N. Hastings Way; Freedom Through Fi LLC, Banchy Law Center LLC, 4410 Golf Terrace, Suite 145; Golf Pros On The Go LLC, James M. Buyze, N1725 950th St.; Greenfield Addition LLC, Dustin F. Von Ruden, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway.
Grip’s Custom Condos LLC, Jason Griepentrog, 2601 Morningside Drive; Gruen’s Hobbsys LLC, Lisa A. Gruen, 3620 Locust Lane; Integrated Wealth Partners LLC, Grant A. Beardsley, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Ken Rady’s Custom Works Construction LLC, Kenneth S. Rady, 2640 Sessions Ct.; Krueger Klubhouse LLC, Carissa R. Krueger, 3317 Oakland St.
LDL LLC, Dennis Lee, 1830 Statz Ave.; Mama Bear Lactation Care LLC, Jennifer Hafele, 3402 David Drive; McCann Properties LLC, Curtis McCann, 2004 Statz Ave.; Nothing But Success LLC, Dominiqus Ford, 2527 Sessions St., Apt. 1; Old Timer’s Resort LLC, Jeffrey A. Martin, 650 Hewitt St.; People Suck LLC, Justin Held, 4324 Fairfax Park Drive.
Quality Seamless Gutters & Construction of Eau Claire Wisconsin LLC, William F. Hegeholz, 1561 E. Madison St.; Rays of Sol Marilyn Nicanor LLC, Marilyn N. Lynch, 2905 Winsor Drive; Routh Properties LLC, Mathew D. Routh, 2027 West Ridge Drive; Slojd Haus LLC, John B. Ryberg, 2213 Camden Ct.; Superior Exteriors and Lighting of WI LLC, Thomas P. Mastin, W2865 Rim Rock Road.
Tami Christianson LLC, Tamara Christianson, 2103 Laurel Ave.; Thapar LLC, Hazel Thapar, 6405 Whitetail Drive; The Entrust Group FBO Bryan Renton IRA #7230008733 LLC, Bryan Renton, W245 Wioodridge Drive; The Old Trading Post Inc., Mahmoud A Rabi, 955 W. Clairemont Ave.; Throttle Addiction Services LLC, Seth O. Cummings, 2318 Ridge Road.
Turning Leaf Properties LLC, Brittney Malone, 5079 U.S. 53; Valley Home Connect LLC, Jessica Joles, 1025 Starr Ave.; Wisconsin Properties and Contracting LLC, James L. Sauerman, 7049 Hillview Road; Working For Wellness LLC, Kelsa Rubeck, 10667 Wild Rose Drive.
Elk Mound: 3H Real Estate LLC, Mohammad Hashlamoun, 321 W. Menomonie St.; Ball Shed Athletics LLC, Melissa Knutson, N6950 957th St.; Emissary LLC, Michael R. Mantik, E9465 Highway EE; Natural Healing Menomonie LLC, Melissa Bellovary, N3767 97th St.; Restoration Station LLC, John T. Cartmill, N4066 810th St.; Rowan Enterprises LLC, Steven A. Rowan, E9107 Highway C.
Elmwood: HB Lakeside Properties LLC, Jason G. Hartung, N2265 Highway C.
Ettrick: Anibas Consulting LLC, Shelly L. Loewenhagan-Anibas, N23154 Highway D; Brush’s Lawn Care & Snow Removal LLC, Joshua Brush, 22856 N. Main St.; Hoem Transport LLC, Kole C. Hoem, W15696 Dopp Road; K&H Hoem Trucking LLC, Karl R. Hoem, N24912 Lunde Coulee Lane.
Fairchild: John Hollands Trucking LLC, John M. Hollands, N14427 Fairview Road.
Fall Creek: Bumber Studios LLC, Ronald Barribeau, 430 W. Kefferspm Ave.; Rivers Edge Market LLC, Ryan M. Rene, 1461 Avonlea Lane; Rodell Tow and Recovery LLC, Jordan J. Yule, S4001 Oak Knoll Road; Switzer Investments LLC, Mike Switzer, 1625 Scott Ave.
Fountain City: Labagniewski Place LLC, Resident Agents Inc., 39 N. Shore Drive; Murmuring Pines Cottage LLC, Scott J. Curtis, 17 S. Main St.
Galesville: Frazer’s Farm LLC, Jeanette M. Frazer, W20192 Lyon Lane; Melior Marketing LLC, Draven A. Barth, 16210 Ridgeview Drive, Apt. 412.
Glenwood City: Planetwide Voyager LLC, Tarun Dhingra, 292 Magnolia Drive.
Hixton: CBC Acres LLC, Allen W. Hentsch, W14445 Highway 95.
Holcombe: Huron Oaks LLC, Michael Voytovich, 28383 303rd Ave.; Lake Holcombe Food Pantry Inc., Dawn Rank, 28530 250th Ave.; Star Graphix Printing LLC, Laurie Hennekens, 27450 263rd Ave.
Independence: Paradise Valley Acres LLC, Jennifer R. Pape, W211 Pape Valley Road; WJ-WI Properties LLC, William Jeske, N36634 Highway 93/121.