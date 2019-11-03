The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in August.
Alma: 23575 Railroad St. Independence LLC, Pat A. Lowther, 809 N. Main St.
Alma Center: JBrother’s Shop LLC, Manuel Jaime, N11250 S. Alma Center Road.
Altoona: JEK Real Estate LLC, John E. Kohel, Jr., 903 Sandalwood Drive.
Amery: Chev’s Custom Creations LLC, Chase C. Anderson, 841 75th St.; New Beginnings Healing Center LLC, Jill M. Carlson, 127 Birch St. E.; Sunrise Land Surveying LLC, Michael Markee, 1051 Mains Crossing Ave.
Arcadia: La Mixteca Roofing LLC, Luis D. Aguilar Aguilar, 1383 E. Main St.
Augusta: Lemere’s Campground LLC, Thomas E. Lemere, 612 Hudson St.; Stensen Custom Farming LLC, Evan A. Stensen, S10787 Russel Road.
Baldwin: Bitebumpers LLC, Rachel S. Grothe, 550 6th Ave.; Cloud Security LLC, Salvatore M. Distefano, 1390 Tulip Lane; Jordi Tiffany LLC, Jordi Tiffany, 770 Curtis St.
Barron: Anglers North LLC, BrittnI Hover, 250 W. Maple Ave.; Northwoods Hospitality LLC, Jeffrey W. Oleson, 216 Rolling Oaks Drive; RJ Tierney LLC, T.M Title Services Inc., 315 E. Lasalle Ave.; Turbodirect LLC, Drew T. Kahl, 1523 14¼ St.
Black River Falls: Blufox LLC, Matthew Streeter, W10356 Deer Print Trail; Horizon Spray Foam Insulation LLC, Mahlon Miller, W12555 Cutoff Road; Millis Vacation Rentals LLC, Kari Pearson, 107 Main St.; Millston Properties LLC, Randy Vogt, W10099 Mills Road; MT 401(k) Inc., David P. Millis, 121 Gebhardt Road.
Blair: Charming Treasures LLC, Samantha Beaty, W16233 Rat Road; Hidden Valley Windows LLC, Allen L. Lambright, N35321 Highway S.
Bloomer: Baker’s Best LLC, Janette Caenepeel, 1808 Jackson St.; Bloomer Car Wash LLC, Amber Yohnk, 12991 222nd Ave.; Cornell Car Wash & Laundry LLC, Amber Yohnk, 12991 222nd Ave.; Michels Materials LLC, Kari L. Michels, 5265 186th Ave.
Ogre ExPress LLC, Micheal G. Schreck, 1705 Kranzfelder St.; R2B Growers LLC, Mark C. Bergh, 18880 Highway Q; RB Squared Properties LLC, Mark C. Bergh, 18880 Highway Q; Rockridge Rentals LLC, Wade Latz, 6538 210th Ave.; Spenle’s Specialties LLC, Craig A. Spenle, 8255 190th Ave.
Boyceville: Webb’s 3G Excavation LLC, Randy Webb, N11650 Highway F.
Boyd: Keyhole Enterprise LLC, Derek Derks, 412 N. Oshkosh St.
Cadott: Little Drywood Creek Farms LLC, Michael J. Bowe, 14540 250th St.
Cameron: BAW Enterprises LLC, Cody M. Wooldridge, 1971 16½ Ave., No. 55.
Chippewa Falls: Alderson Recreational Properties LLC, Eric J. Alderson, 15275 50th Ave.; Authentic Soul Studio LLC, Susan Johnson, 717 Miles St.; Bayfield Transport LLC, Kevin R. Adams, 19326 59th Ave.; Bohl Excavating LLC, Christopher R. Bohl, 10648 65th St.
Golden Investigations LLC, Timothy A. Golden, 7708 196th St.; HD Mechanical Consulting LLC, Constance E. Davis, 717 St. Augustine St.; Jessica Brooke Photo LLC, Jessica B. Spina, 310 Colome St., Apt. C; Markquart Honda LLC, John Markquart, 1844 Commercial Blvd.
Moon Bees LLC, Beryl W.V. Ouimette, 311 W. Linden St.; Twisted Peonies LLC, Vicki A. Rineck, 11140 Highway X; Unlocked Potential Education LLC, Bradley J. Wysocki, 18646 50th Ave.; Ven Properties LLC, Amber T. Vetch, 4655 144th St.
Vigilant Proofreader LLC, Michael Jarnebro, 13697 92nd Ave., Apt. 1; W-Ace Farms LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; Wissota Lodge and Conference Center LLC, Gregory S. Mitwede, 19794 53rd Ave.
Clear Lake: Aasmundrud Enterprise LLC, Brandon R. Aasmundrud, 266 45th Ave.; Korf Ventures LLC, Brian H. Korf, 885 50th Ave.; Northern Bookkeeping & Consulting LLC, April Riniker, 321 South Ave. W.
Colfax: Intentional Journeys LLC, Stephanie A. Homann, 3467 Highway 40; Pinestad Consulting LLC, Gregory L. Hustad, E5960 990th Ave.; Wanish Sugar Bush LLC, Heather Rothbauer-Wanish, 9411 40th St.
Dallas: 33 Creek Schieffer Family Camp LLC, Leonard A. Schieffer, 1396 5th Ave.
Durand: Studio A Graphics LLC, Amanda M. Hurlburt, 724 Robert Road.