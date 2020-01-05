The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in October.
Menomonie: 6B LLC, Feras Albahrani, 316 Main St. E.; A+ Rentals LLC, Adam Wamboldt, 1103 Canyon Road; A1 Lawn & Landscape LLC, Aaron J. Brunner, 1613 Mathews St.; Association Leadership Executives LLC, Steven J. Jahn, E5010 429th Ave.; Bentley Bites LLC, Kayla J. Nelson, E7747 Highway E; Downsville Prairie Duplex LLC, Pamela J. Pernot, 105 12th St. SE.
Elite Landscaping LLC, James M. Gilgenbach, E3853 550th Ave.; Johnnys Stainless LLC, Zachary Schumacher, 1202 Main St. E.; Lall1 LLC, Rajiv Lall, 303 Red Cedar St.; Smokin Joes BBQ & Grill LLC, April L. Hendricks, 1705 Plaza Drive; Squires Heifers LLC, Bradley M. Ullom, E6393 240th Ave.
Terrel’s Toolbox LLC, Terrel S. Larsen, 1080 21st St. SE, No. 4; The Pub Bar LLC, Marcia E. Scholfield, 516 S. Broadway St.; Whistling Dixie Stables LLC, Sarah Kolek, N7514 Highway J; Zonek2 LLC, Bongil Koo, 815 Nordson Circle.
Mondovi: Larson Tree Service LLC, Joseph E. Larson, 900 Evergreen Ct.
New Auburn: Goliath Custom Exteriors LLC, Nicholas J. Major, 8166 Highway AA.
New Richmond: A&M Construction of New Richmond LLC, Michael P. Stener, 1545 96th St.; Annie’s Country Curl LLC, Andrea A. Mitchell, 1981 Highway G; Boost Home Health LLC, Emily Burns, 1198 121st Ave.; Bottolfson Transport LLC, Gavin B. Bottolfson, 241 N. 4th St.; Breathe Right LLC, Ryan R. York, 1464 Quail Run; Drageso LLC, Mark A. Osegard, 918 148th Ave.
Escape & Unwind Massage LLC, Laura A. Lindahl, 311 N. Green Ave.; GSD Farms LLC, Andrew J. Nordstrom, 2001 110th St.; Hauser Engineered Products LLC, Matthew R. Hauser, 2052 Highway 64; NTR Homes LLC, Gina Thiel, 2295 100th St.; Roosterhaven LLC, Sarah Daggett, 2087 210th Ave.
Osseo: Connectum USA LLC, Paul Vold, 13906 8th St.; Triangle W LLC, Dennis Wilkinson, W14553 Brown Road.
Prescott: Clifton Health Consulting LLC, Jana L. Gegen, W12377 Highway MM; Foremost Painting LLC, Shawn Mckay, 1829 Canton Road; Lam Shop LLC, Rachel J. Sturdevant, 800 Canton St., Trailer 30; Lucs Locks LLC, Lacretia L. Panzer, 770 Washington St.
Rachel Calton Consulting Inc., Rachel Calton, 528 Cherry St.; River’s Edge Construction LLC, James D. Hernandez, 760 Helen St.; Three Ceez LLC, Jason B. Mercord, 197 Tower Road; Zeverino Investments LLC, David J. Zeverino, W12246 620th Ave.
Rice Lake: Coco Nails LLC, Doan M. Hoang, 2701 S. West Ave., Suite R; DG Transportation Services Inc., Duane V. Gobrecht, 1282 26½ Ave.; Elm 1 Rental LLC, Christi L. Morin, 24 W. Douglas St.; For Today LLC, Rachel Roe, 315 Cameron Road; Impact Management Group LLC, Impact Seven Inc., 2961 Decker Drive; Renew Properties LLC, Stephen R. Bant, 1814 Augusta St.
River Falls: 612social LLC, Amanda L. Axvig, 1870 Golf View Drive; Aim X-Ray LLC, Michael D. Madson, 371 High Ridge Road; Community Incorporated EMS, Eric Wanta, 930 Falcon Drive; G&G Quality Processing LLC, Roger A. Young III, 933 Chapman Drive; Innovative Electric LLC, Curtis J. Doornink, 193 Pine Tree Road.
New Adventures Learning Center — Prescott LLC, Karen R. Pesik, 1836 Bennett St.; Portfolio Design Services LLC, Bradley C. Olson, 122 N. 2nd St.; Stellerie Bop LLC, Patrick M. Traynor, 243 Highway 65; Tonsfeldt Estate LLC, Dana Cudd, 478 Jefferson St.; Truth Solutions LLC, Risa A. Wojcik, W10206 879th Ave.; Wilson Properties Group LLC, Nickolas Wilson, 605 N. Winter St.
Roberts: Carin Thoms Creations LLC, Carin Anderson-Thoms, 988 65th Ave.; Kul Beverages LLC, Danielle M. Goss, 688 104th St.; Sasquatch Siding LLC, Shane E. Webber, 973 105th Ave.; St. Croix Select Volleyball Club Inc., Patrick Gostovich, 659 153rd St.; Vercom Holdings LLC, Dave Anderson, 627 130th St.
Somerset: Baillargeon Services LLC, James W. Baillargeon, 200 Red Pine Drive; St. Croix Aseptic Bottle Filling LLC, Patric Rivard, 2140 100th St.; Treasure Hunters United LLC, Michael Salmon, 1786 50th St.; Win-Door Solutions LLC, Kevin L. Forrest, 308 Frances St.
Spring Valley: Lande Trucking LLC, Joel G. Lande, 2827 25th Ave.; Midwestmusclesv LLC, Tawni Annette-Vodnik, S507 Newman Ave., Box 101.
Stanley: JHJ Investments LLC, Heather H. Junker, 300 Horgen Road; Little Paradise Sugar Shack LLC, Paul C. Skibbie, W10882 Highway X.
Thorp: Healthstyles LLC, Julia Smith, 102 N. Washington St.; SEK LLC, Scott Eisold, 103 E. Hill St.
Trempealeau: Hy View Acres LLC, Renee M. Hoff, N15936 Highway 35; Rox Investments LLC, Mathew L. Tolvstad, N13301 Larkspur Road; TMGC LLC, Kyle Wagner, W24411 Fairway Lane.
Whitehall: Applied Automation Training & Equipment LLC, Andy George, N40684 Highway E.