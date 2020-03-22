The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in January.
Ellsworth: CNA Holding LLC, Angela M. Esler-Whelan, W4650 430th Ave.; Gaslite Grill & Tavern LLC, Michelle P. Gunness, W8941 U.S. 10.
Elmwood: Russian C. Camo LLC, Tyler W. Thomas, E1661 300th Ave.
Ettrick: OSLR Group LLC, Robert P. Lunke, N21903 U.S. 53.
Fairchild: Fremstad Construction LLC, Jason L. Fremstad, W14621 Old Highway 10; Graceful Touch Esthetic Spa LLC, Melissa G. Bethke, E23120 Zank Road; Veterans Skydive For Life Inc., James E. Osterman, S15970 Ottow Road.
Fall Creek: Bearded Gundogs LLC, Christopher Caldwell, 5548 Markgraff Road.
Galesville: C-N-J Construction LLC, Charles Johnston, W16996 Malchaski Lane; DS Dirtworks LLC, Dylan J. Severson, W17905 U.S. 53; JM Guardianship Services Inc., Jodi B. Mishun, 20427 W. Clark Ave., No. 3; Revved Nutrition LLC, Kristine W. Vehrenkamp, 21301 Sheila Lane.
Hager City: Cobian Century Farm LLC, George F. Cobian, W9485 U.S. 10; Trimbelle Stone LLC, Cory L. Huppert, W9393 460th Ave.; Volenec Racing LLC, Doug Volenec, W7694 163 Ave.
Hammond: Croixcavating LLC, Richard Shemon, 1611 86th Ave.; Forta Construction Services LLC, Phillip Maruska, 1651 72nd Ave.; Kylejcress LLC, Kyle J. Cress, 1755 96th Ave.
Holcombe: Top Shelf Outfitters LLC, Nathan Wininger, W9370 Woodlawn Drive.
Hudson: Alas 126 LLC, Ross Goulette, 592 Boundary Road; Breathe In LLC, Carly J. Ottery, 925 Girard St.; Double Eagle Steel LLC, William M. Hickey, 304 Lindsay Road; Fishfindr LLC, Michael L. Miller, 473 Omaha Road; Flexible Security LLC, Bradley A. Lila, 74 Springhill Bay; Germain Enterprises LLC, Brittany A. Germain, 822 Germain Lane; Golden Rule Ventures Inc., Colton Barrett, 494 Highway A.
Hudson Distributors LLC, Kaleb M. Cushing, 725 Green Briar Road; KJ Knoke LLC, Kevin Knoke, 1215 Third St.; Leaguemixer LLC, Colton M. Thomas, 513 Seventh St.; Mallory Kate Hair LLC, Mallory Laatsch, 717 Myrtle St.; Modern Ventures LLC, Javon M. Campbell, 1905 Iris Bay; Moelter Enterprises LLC, Joseph J. Moelter, 929 Coulee Trail.
Muller-Feyer LLC, Galeen Feyereisen, 444 Artisan Meadow Drive; Paltera Land Company LLC, Don Palm, 746 Packer Drive; Peloton4Parkinsons Inc., Eric Tostrud, 1143 Sommers St. N.; Project Tumaini Inc., Joann Quick, 119 Stratford Way; Rad Products Inc., Cynthia A. Grajkowski, 423 S. Fork Drive; Remarkable Homekeeping LLC, Joseph J. Moelter, 929 Coulee Trail.
Renee J Jackson LLC, Renee J. Jackson, 2221 Hanley Road, Apt. 210; Rose Reisinger LLC, Rose A. Reisinger, 513 Hunter Hill Road; Shawsnest LLC, Barry Shaw, 522 Locust St.; Sunlight Electrical Inc., Robert Harper, 1610 Maxwell Drive; Team Aune LLC, Christopher J. Aune, 507 Second St.; Terri Boos LLC, Terri L. Boos, 1408 Grandview Drive; Whittset Management LLC, Brent R. Johnson, 400 S. Second St.
Independence: X Quick Detail LLC, Osvaldo D. Bustos Perez, N39991 Highway BB.
Jim Falls: Popple Lake Association Inc., James D. Raleigh, 15054 185th St.; S&K Landscaping LLC, Steven G. Kressin, 18455 145th Ave.
Menomonie: Bird Chiropractic Office LLC, Travis R. Bird, 419 Second St. W.; Circle A Online Solutions LLC, Joshua B. Acker, E4931 429th Ave.; Cultivate Creativity LLC, Julia L. D’angelo-Woodford, E5602 690th Ave.; Dcares LLC, Jeff Wait, N7926 Highway F; DL Diagnostics LLC, Douglas A. Larson, 2710 Shady Pine Lane.
Fully Defined LLC, Brandon O. Simmons, E3550 Highway 72; K and M Property Service LLC, Klaus Alberts III, N7633 540th St.; Klever Boats LLC, Jeffrey Hazuga, E3524, U.S. Highway 12; LL Career Consulting LLC, Lara M. Lange, 1121 Ballentine Road; Matcha Homes LLC, Barbara Bauer-Chen, 235 Main St.
Menomonie Training Center Inc., Jeffrey Hazuga, E3524 U.S. 12; Mist Horses LLC, Michael Gust, 620 24th St. N.; Pham Properties Inc., Thai Pham, 1120 N. Broadway St., Suite 2; Piano & Pen LLC, James H. Ivens, N6170 Highway K; Q Nails Menomonie Inc., Thai Pham, 1120 N. Broadway St., Suite 2.
RRF2 LLC, Jenny M. Nyhus, E3551 Highway 72; Sara Norman Yoga LLC, Sara Norman, E2391 570th Ave.; Synergy Retirement Planning Strategies LLC, Jonathan M. Kroening, 393 Red Cedar St., Suite 4; Vandalia Leasing LLC, Travis Smith, 5385 Freitag Drive; Wilson Creek Inn LLC, James K. Maguire, E5310 750th Ave.
Mondovi: 6-Way Skidsteer LLC, Garrett S. Kees, S149 Weber Lane; Deetz Insurance Crop LLC, David Deetz, 821 Highland Ave.; DKD Farm LLC, David Pfund, W1014 Highway D; Tschumperlin Trimming LLC, Brittany K. Tschumperlin, 340 N. Franklin St.
Neillsville: Crime Stoppers of Clark County WI Inc., Natalie K. Erpenbach, 1015 W. Fifth St.; Forward Grp LLC, Logan Grap, 225 Ayers St.; Gre LLC, Logan Grap, 225 Ayers St.; Millis Custom & Collision LLC, Joshua Millis, N1579 Riviera Ave.; Millis Investments LLC, Joshua Millis, N1579 Riviera Ave.; Smiling For Samuel Inc., Sierra Strangfeld, N6385 Highway 73.