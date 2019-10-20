The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in July.
Menomonie: Donut Sam’s LLC, Tanya M. Husby, 521 13th St. SE.; Hawk River Technical Services LLC, Richard L. Suydam, 1400 11th Ave. E.; J&S Erickson Enterprises LLC, Jesse Erickson, E6439 650th Ave.; Lucette Soda Works LLC, Timothy J. Schletty, 910 Hudson Road; Nightforce Transportation LLC, Cody W. Lien, 1220 Wilcox St.
Paulsrentals LLC, Raymond Paul, N7421 540th St.; Shine Nutrition LLC, Kalie Victorian, 2321 Highway 25 N., No. 303; The Gin Mill LLC, Robert S. Federico, 2233 S. Broadway St.; Yourstay LLC, Dean J. Marzofka, 650 Northern Meadows Pkwy., Apt. 103; S.A. Watkins LLC, Shannan A. Watkins, 1821 Broadway St. S., Apt. 8.
Mondovi: Chick Oasis LLC, Patrick Poeschel, 119 W. Main St.; Fedie Livestock LLC, Gregory Fedie, S13665 Highway Z; JD Lawn Care LLC, Daniel Forster, W317 Swiggum Road.
New Auburn: D and L Builders LLC, Daniel Lambright, 28245 90th St.
New Richmond: Bellmar LLC, John George, 351 N. Third St.; Ergo Paddle LLC, Dennis J. Czubin, 1657 Highway 63; Finish Line Distribution LLC, Michael Erickson, 1169 121st Ave.; Frylund Made Woodworking LLC, Joel D. Freisinger, 1809 White Pine Way; MacDermid and Enthone SVC LLC, Charles E. Gilchrist, 127 S. Knowles Ave.
Mortal Farms Rescue Company, Jessica Turner, 1432 Highway A; Northland Services WI LLC, Dustin Dreawves, 1187 Sugar Pine Lane; NR HVAC LLC, Joseph J. Eral, 1161 Red Pine Lane; Wisconsin Skies Financial and IT Services LLC, Todd A. Torrey, 1150 212th Ave.
Osseo: Real Foods on a Budget LLC, Joelle Kurczodyna, 40196 Ekern Ave.
Pepin: Wirthco LLC, Patricia J. Wirth, W10439 Highway 35.
Prescott: DW Design and Machining LLC, Donald Williams, 989 Flora Square; GBAH Properties LLC, Gregory Lee, W11200 497th Ave.; Maylynn LLC, Emilie M. Sebion, 1301 Kasson Road N.; Snarf LLC, Beth Frans, 287 Tower Heights Ct.; St. Croix Storage LLC, Michelle Hadler, 900 Kasson Road N.
Rice Lake: ABCW Rentals LLC, Craig T. Wooldridge, 612 E. Sawyer St.; Frog Hop Massage LLC, Katie M. Mceathron, 610 A-2 West Ave.; JEK Rentals LLC, Susan R. Hanson, 2637 16th Ave.; JGL Medical Equipment Corporation, John Lachacz, 1812 20th Ave.; Under Aire Heating & Cooling LLC, Shane A. Larson, 2489 13th St.
Ridgeland: TKJ Creations LLC, Kelly A. Jaquish, E7285 1290th Ave.
River Falls: Just Roofs LLC, Troy S. Kusilek, 1407 Riverside Drive; Raven Reign Inc., Jesse Pasek, 1660 Commerce Ct.; Tag Performance & Nutrition LLC, Trevor A. Gutting, 117 N. Falls St.; Western Wisconsin Cemetery Services LLC, Brian L. Young, 805 E. Division St.; Wild Heart Behavior and Training LLC, Andrea N. Odney Szumowski, 113 Highway W.
Roberts: Homegrown Life Services LLC, Cassandra M. Johnson, 1219 Briarwood Blvd.; M.P.G. Consulting LLC, Michael P. Gruenes, 1076 96th Ave.; RTBT LLC, Rodney Price, 1184 114th Ave.
Shell Lake: CLHR Directed LLC, Gordon Hodgett, 101 Anderson Ave., Suite B; Innovative Games Inc., David Swan, 700 E. Lake Drive; Laporte’s Go Gold LLC, Christopher Laporte, 301 Old County D.
Somerset: Link For Senate Inc., Cherie Link, 324 165th Ave.
Spring Valley: JK Telcom LLC, Kevin Smetana, W301 Central St.; Spring Lake Landscape LLC, Powerful Creation LLC, N8263 Highway P.
Stockholm: Love You More Floral Design LLC, Sandra Fritze, W10971 Highway CC.
Strum: SJ of Strum LLC, Dennis A. Paragas, 208 Elm St.
Thorp: Curvy Ladies Resale Boutique LLC, Teresa Egge, 104 N. Boardman St.
Trempealeau: Jaas Rentals LLC, Shane O. Ilstrup, 13150 Jay St.; Pro Elite Contracting LLC, Shameika L. Dove, 12168 Jay St.; Wilber Seeds LLC, Nathan Wilber, W26192 Wilber Lane.
Weyerhaeuser: Merit Properties LLC, Kent S. Kavanagh, N3919 Second St.
Whitehall: HD Forestry Mulching LLC, Zachary Dittmann, W17024 Meadowbrook Lane; Massage Vibez LLC, Cassondra Solberg, N36840 U.S. 53/Highway 121; Trinity Massage, Reiki or Healing Touch LLC, Tracey Olson, 18978 First St.