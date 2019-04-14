The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in February.
Eau Claire: 226/228 Hudson Street LLC, Michael D. Scheppke, 6730 W. Lowes Creek Road; 2827 Stein Blvd. LLC, Melissa Greer, 2905 Ellis St.; 3815 West Washington Street LLC, Stuart M. Schaefer, 3506 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite B.
411 Fulton Street LLC, Melissa Greer, 2905 Ellis St.; 822 Oxford Ave. LLC, Melissa Greer, 2905 Ellis St.; 903 5th Avenue LLC, Michael D. Scheppke, 6730 W. Lowes Creek Road; BDR Services LLC, James K. Ryan, 4102 Meadowwood Drive.
Big Eyed Fish LLC, William S. Milne, 3624 Oakwood Hills Pkwy.; Butler’s Inn Towne Hotel LLC, Terry A. Butler, 614 E. Grand Ave.; C&S Haskins Trucking LLC, Charles Haskins, 831 Barland St., Apt. C1; Choice Real Estate Holdings LLC, Richard W. McHugh, 3421 Truax Court.
Copper Key Consulting LLC, Audrey Borcherding, 4320 S. Lowes Creek Road; CYP 29 LLC, Regina B. Mauer, 6302 Texaco Drive; Draft Beyahs LLC, Therese Pershall, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2; Eau Claire CBD LLC, Christopher K. Buske, 1039 Emery St.; Emprise Studios LLC, Nicholas D. Houchin, 3207 Darryl Lane.
Farwell Furniture LLC, Mikala Dale, 2526 State St.; Glassbrenner Investments LLC, John A. Glassbrenner, 2015 Fairfax St.; Grazie LLC, Karolyn K. Hulke, 3303 Fear St.; GRC Recreation LLC, Gregory R. Christoffel, 1722 Birch St.; Groundbreaking Solutions LLC, Nicholas Peters, 2151B Eastridge Center.
Guapita’s LLC, Sarah E. Galvez, 4566 Hartzell Lane, No. 3; Hair Reborn LLC, Laura R. King, 405 S. Farwell St., Suite 2; Halfmoon Hobbies Inc., Lachlin Rajotte-Carlson, 3241½ Sixth St.; Haymarket Fitness LLC, Stuart M. Schaefer, 3506 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite B.
HSI Heatsinkinc LLC, Douglas M. Carlson, S4500 Highway B; M.E. Aesthetics PLLC, Monica S. Everson, 2186 Eastridge Center; McClain PM Solutions LLC, Todd G. Mcclain, S5236 Damar Private Drive; MJ Blanchard Consulting LLC, Michael J. Blanchard, 2244 Hazelwood Court; N88467 LLC, Jason Dekan, 9606 Aspen Lane.
Never So Broken Inc., Rachel Williams, 1952 63rd St.; Oak Ridge Chiropractic LLC, Danielle Knetter, 2522 Golf Road, Suite 1; Pet Wash Supplies LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, 402 Graham Ave.; Plum Tree Holdings LLC, James J. Seymour, 621 Congress St.; Plum Tree Properties LLC, James J. Seymour, 621 Congress St.
Primpel LLC, John K. Schram, 512 Ripley Ave.; Prosper Asset Management LLC, Chase Collins, 218 10th Ave., Suite 100; RD Distribution LLC, Ricky Williams, 4524 North Shore Drive; SHB Commercial LLC, Audrey Borcherding, 4320 S. Lowes Creek Road; Smartcare Software Inc., Scott Zielski, S4315 Ledges Place.
Sunspace Outdoor Living LLC, Brian G. Bergman, 2209 Fairfax St.; Tai Chi Life LLC, Charles A. Pollard, 1710 Birch St.; The Rose Room LLC, Amber L. Stupak, 2818 Prestige Court, No. 4; Tkwolfe Logistics LLC, Timothy L. Wolfe, 912 Sixth Ave.; Tribal Legends LLC, Jill McKellan, 6426 Prairie Park Drive.
Two Step LLC, Brian Nodolf, 526 Water St.; Undecorated Home LLC, Megan E. Schlachtenhaufen, 3390 Brookwood Drive; WNB Holding Company, Tom Seaholm, 4330 Golf Terrace, Suite 111; Yellow Moon Anestesia LLC, Echo Reardon, 355 Gilbert Ave.