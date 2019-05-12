The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in March.
Eau Claire: 670 Wisconsin Street LLC, Nicholas Adams, 3443 Locust Lane; Accepted Through Christ Ministries Inc., Gregg Shiver, 1806 Redwood Drive; Ambition Nutrition LLC, Jennifer N. Heyrman, 3033 N. Hastings Way; Amz Uplift LLC, Keith Sampica, 470 Summit Ave., Apt. 1.
Backyardstone LLC, Tory Luck, 5340 Friedeck Road; Beastlands LLC, Todd K. Otto, 2723 Pomona Drive; Bebop BBQ LLC, Miles J. Davenport, 2330 Starr Ave.; Blak Wulf LLC, Ralph Hogan Jr, 4740 Keystone Crossing, Apt. 314; Bx Azul LLC, Alejandro G. Castro Sr, 4312 Crest Court.
Capozzi Properties LLC, Steve Capozzi, 2214 Heimstead Road; Casey’s Creamery LLC, Patrick Hull, 4330 Golf Terrace, Suite 100; Chippewa Valley Raptors Inc., Scott Shilha, 115 Grey Friar Lane; Clear Creek Properties LLC, Dustin F. Von Ruden, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway.
Clear Vision Media LLC, Gabriel T. Lemos, 3244 Runway Ave.; CW Group LLC, Michael Creviston, 101 Ferry St., Suite A; Davidson Vending LLC, George Davidson, 607 Flaten Court; Dietsche Family Homes LLC, Nathan R. Dietsche, 211 Ferry St.; Dubiel Property and Construction LLC, Robert J. Dubiel, 1552 Highway F.
Eau Claire Virtual School Inc., James Schmitt, 500 Main St.; EC Home Renovations LLC, Michelle Mogensen, 224 Water St.; Envision Wellness LLC, Heather A. Lee, 2703 Worbach Drive; Fire ‘N Ice LLC, Therese Pershall, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2; GySt Bookkeeping Services LLC, Jeannine Fisk, 934 W. MacArthur Ave.
Handihelp LLC, Daniel J. Strassman, 1906 Welsh Drive; Harmony Finder LLC, Amy J. O’Connor, 1217½ Fifth Ave.; K&C Business LLC, Khine Zaw, 1520 Clearwater Ridge Court; Lewis Landing LLC, Vinopal Law Office LLC, 1030 Regis Court; Matkins Storage LLC, Droit LLC, 5260 Deerfield Road.
Mattson Industries Inc., Ian Mattson, 3488 Curvue Road; My Tax Service & Bookeeping LLC, Youa Vang, 1625 Arlene Place; Nature’s Revival Botanicals LLC, Adam J. Minaker, 3223 Sixth St.; Northern Workforce LLC, Mario O. Rossato, 5290 Deerfield Road; Odd Jobs LLC, Erick Lambert, 3635 Valley View Place.
Oliver Rentals LLC, Amanda A. Oliver, 3506 Trimble St.; One Nation Global LLC, Jerrod R. Fitzgerald, 1708 Westgate Road; Paramount Rental Properties LLC, Blake M. Hort, 6014 Talmadge Road; Parsons Real Estate LLC, Robert Parsons, 1300 Oakcrest Drive; Picket Fence Properties LLC, Dawn Rico, 2114 Henry Ave.
Poppenga Family Enterprises LLC, Ryan Poppenga, 1590 S. 72nd Ave.; Puckabees Canine Salon LLC, Melissa A. Kullman, 515 S. Barstow St.; PX Transportation LLC, Phong Xiong, 3309 Midway St.; Revolution Logistics Inc., Roger Hershman, 6136 Aspen Ridge Drive; Riverbend Property Group LLC, Luke B. Ming, 800 Wisconsin St., Unit 89.
Sands Services LLC, Michael D. Winsand, W2495 Taylor Creek Road; Splash of Color LLC, Ashley Cigan, 715 Marshall St.; Star Cup Eau Claire LLC, Bibi Krumenauer, 1010 W. Shorewood Drive; Subsarus Enterprises LLC, Ryan Poppenga, 1590 S. 72nd Ave.; Sunny Daze Bath & Body LLC, Erica S. Gustafson, 3353 Blue Bird Court.
TBGWI LLC, Aaron Radke, 2536 Alpine Road; That’s Sew Etta LLC, Etta L. Larson, 3008 Rudolph Road; The Well Eau Claire LLC, Amy R. Erickson, 40 S. Barstow St.; Two Dudes Designs LLC, Lee T. Biddle, 2817 Abbe Hill Drive; Walter Ray Guitars LLC, Andrew Hanson, 1719 Main St.; Warner Bros Properties LLC, Andrew J. Warner, 1440 Lyndale Ave.
West Wisconsin Appraisals LLC, Sara M. Johnson, 1794 White Pine Drive; Your Custom Home Carpentry and Construction LLC, Gregory G. Martell Jr, 1609 Birch St.; Your Dog’s Gym LLC, Dawn M. Wachsmuth, 5717 33rd Ave.
Eleva: Evergreen Assets LLC, Nathaniel Ollmann, E4130 Nicole Court; Samantha Breuer & Associates LLC, Samantha Breuer, E4355 Pinewood Circle.
Elk Mound: BBQ Trapp LLC, Jared Trapp, E8696 690th Ave.; Douglas Dahl Enterprises LLC, Douglas J. Dahl, N2566 873rd St.; Egg Roll Express LLC, Nhia Yang, 5964 22nd St.; Hmong Friendship Center Inc., Frannta D. Lor, 217 S. Holly Ave.; Hog Wild LLC, Jared Trapp, E8696 690th Ave.; Kinderman Real Estate LLC, Mark Kinderman, 3466 33rd St.; R&R Appliance Repair Co., Micale Kewin, 5642 34th St.
Fall Creek: Lois’ Home Goodness LLC, Lois C. Salinas, E13865 Stelter Road; Northern Goods and Supply LLC, Nicole Lawrence, N1222 Highway XX; Steinke Real Estate LLC, Samuel Steinke, E13815 S. Valley Road.
Glenwood City: BBR Trucking LLC, Wendy Schwartz, 2460 Highway G.
Hammond: PSP Investments LLC, Brandon Perry, 763 Second St.; Stillelo Coffee LLC, Elijah Stoehr, 1783 96th Ave.
Hixton: Breezy Creek Farm LLC, Jonathan L. Sedelbauer, N7856 Miller Road; Klomsten Land LLC, John M. Klomsten, N9522 Highway G; Schwartz Coatings LLC, Ernest Schwartz, N10840 Section One Road.
Holcombe: Hazmatt Timber Hauling LLC, Matthew W. Alix, N228 Bearpaw Road; TRH Concrete Services LLC, Tucker R. Hetchler, 31340 270th Ave.
Ladysmith: 2400 South Main Street LLC, Luke W. Krumenauer, W8778 Timber Trail; Clemons Financial Group LLC, Blain A. Clemons, N5591 Highway 27; Donohue Family Chiropractic Inc., Jeanafer M. Donohue, 804 W. Ninth St. N.; Sennett Construction LLC, Ida M. Trexler, W10191 Vanwey Lane; Worden Property Holding LLC, Dale Olsen, 508 Worden Ave. E.
Maiden Rock: Dart Properties LLC, Richard A. Dart, W3338 Highway 35.