The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in April.
New Richmond: By The Numbers Bookkeeping LLC, Allison Stalker, 1149 132nd Ave.; Harbor Nest Rental LLC, Elizabeth J. Montello, 650 E. First St.; RLJ CDL Services LLC, Linda L. Paulsen, 1400 Highway 64; Stay Glassy Window Cleaning & Home Maintenance LLC, Patrick Shankey, 422 N. Fourth St.
Osseo: Blue Barn Properties LLC, Mark A. Diehl, N49383 Highway G; Innovate and Create LLC, Bradley Matthew, 14307 Fifth St.; RC Senior Care LLC, Raymond G. Carlson, W16680 Requa Road.
Pepin: Homemade Cafe Pepin Corporation, Patricia J. Wirth, 809 Third St.
Prescott: Enrique’s Taco House Inc., Marselena A. Hernandez, 310 Lake St. N.; Evergreen Portraiture LLC, Hayley A. Mann, 837 River Terrace St.; Legacy Hemp Ingredients LLC, Ken Anderson, W12335 694th Ave.; Lucky Best Productions LLC, Kyrsten Thompson, 461 Hillside Drive; Willink Transcription LLC, Mary Willink, 344 Elm St. N.
Rice Lake: #1 Professional Cleaners LLC, Maria A.G. Sanchez, 1107 Heart Island Parkway; Aubrey Lorentz DC LLC, Aubrey M. Lorentz, 616 W. Newton St.; Bargain Jake’s Inc., Jacob J. Lofquist, 2118 19th St.; Lake Family Eyecare LLC, Donald G. Lorentz, 1225 Bayview Ave.; Lakeside Property Solutions LLC, Micah Schrock, 1342 23rd Ave.
Mightysolid LLC, Bryan R. Dennis, 1884 23½ Ave.; Monarchy Software LLC, Wayne E. Mortenson, 805 Whitetail St., Apt. 19; Precision Tint & Detail LLC, Brent Dahlberg, 27 W. Eau Claire St.; Schwab Investments LLC, Adam D. Schwab, 815 Kinnickinnic St.; Tyler’s Custom Surface Prep LLC, Scott A. Tyler, 2069 23rd Ave.
Ridgeland: Blueberry Line Properties LLC, Heidi Jacobson, E6487 1370th Ave.
River Falls: Applecart Concessions LLC, Thomas Pedersen, 1820 Rodao Drive; Blades of Glory LLC, Chrisintha L. Petersen, 2727 Morningside Ave.; Brenbec Resorts LLC, Paul E. Gerbec, W10471 880th Ave.; Filkins LLC, James D. Filkins, N7928 975th St.; Fire Eye LLC, Jiaxin Li, 233 W. Cascade Ave., Apt. 103.
HSH Land Inc., Siri Smith, W9678 770th Ave.; Kinni Corridor Collaborative Inc., Steven B. Goff, 258 Riverside Drive; Lucky Cat Enterprises LLC, Erin E. Oldenburg, 208 S. Main St.; Poolside Paradise Inc., Devin Dock, 626 High Ridge Road.
S&B Farming LLC, Samuel E. Bengtson, 712 Glenmeadow St.; Wavy Styling Tools LLC, Marla Martin, St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, 1091 Sutherland Ave.; Wrinklewood LLC, Lukas S. Stockton, 445 N. Fourth St.
St. Croix Falls: Johnson Energy Services LLC, Luke C. Johnson, 2267 160th Ave.; Julius Rose Properties LLC, Emily Koecher, 1265 220th St.; K&A Property Management LLC, Angeliki S. Gutha, 2252 260th St.; WCVS Inc., Daofeng Wei, 2201 Glacier Drive.
Somerset: Hive Central LLC, Jessica Tarter, 685 N. Bay Road; Nick Crotty Construction LLC, Nicholas R. Crotty, 513 Reed St.; St Croix Shopping Guide LLC, Carl F. Hensley III, 2333 53rd St.; WSR Services LLC, Troy Laschinger, 693 205th Ave.
Spring Valley: Andrade Construction LLC, Elisa S.G. Andrade, N8840 Highway 128; Principled Defense LLC, Taunya Ranis, W3523 850th Ave.
Stockholm: Kingfisher LLC, Rebecca J. Boulger, W12081 Lewis Lane.
Strum: Farm Doc Microgreens LLC, Daniel E. Czelatdko, E8475 W. Mallard Road; Security Advisors Consulting Group LLC, Andrew B. Neckar, 527 Fifth Ave. N.; Segerstrom Construction LLC, Nicholas A. Segerstrom, W21021 Call Valley Road.
Thorp: BKJ & Co. LLC, Ken Zimmerman, N5159 Bachelors Ave.; Lala Land LLC, Marieke Penterman, 200 W. Liberty Drive; Newman Septic Services LLC, Melissa Newman, W9620 Hixwood Road.
Trempealeau: Pro Elite Painting LLC, Kyle L. Dove, 12168 Jay St.; Sand Prairie Investments LLC, Benjamin Schwartz, N12573 Highway 35.
Whitehall: Bucky’s Dirtworx LLC, Matthew D. Hegland, N36699 Highway S; Crooks & Son Construction LLC, Carlos Crooks, 36281 Mill St.
Wilson: Midwest Solar Utility Networks Company, Joseph R. Koch Jr, 405 Highway NN.
Woodville: KM Custom Construction LLC, Karl D. Johnson, 312 Hazelnut Drive.