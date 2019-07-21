The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in June.
Alma: Bluff Country Distribution LLC, Todd R. Miller, W1235 Highway T; Sisters 3 Farm LLC, Diane Senti, W1408 Highway KK.
Alma Center: Beth Smetana Consulting LLC, Beth Smetana, W11560 Old 95 Road.
Altoona: Cedarblade Software LLC, Gregory Cedarblade, 1885 Whistling Straits Drive; Hickory Point Partners LLC, Jill Kulig, 1002 Sandlewood Drive; J. Drier Trucking LLC, Jeffrey Drier, 1432 Devney Drive; Ljbroady LLC, Jaque Bethke, 611 Otter Creek Trail; Radix Pharma LLC, Jaque Bethke, 611 Otter Creek Trail.
Amery: Black Brook Environmental LLC, Jacob Macholl, 967 35th Ave.; Proverbs 31 Boutique LLC, Lori Friendshuh, 402 Keller Ave. S.
Arkansaw: Canna1936 LLC, Bruce Lamphere, N6307 Lamphere Road.
Augusta: Nick’s Dog Treats LLC, Jennifer Hinze, E21120 Witte Road.
Baldwin: Sykl Power Bikes LLC, Jeffrey T. Hallbeck, 1950 8th Ave.
Barron: Abdirahman Hassan Inc., Abdirahman A. Hassan, 360 E. Birch Ave., Apt. 4A; DDHR LLC, Erich Multhauf, 317 E. LaSalle Ave.; Gusha Trucking LLC, Omar Hussein, 1410 E. LaSalle Ave.; SGRE1 LLC, Riverton Management Inc., 317 E. LaSalle Ave.
Black River Falls: CW Holdings LLC, Caleb W. Marecek, N8185 Allen Creek Road; Maurer Mobile Blasting LLC, Mark A. Maurer, N7801 W. Snow Creek Road.
Bloomer: Eagle Point Transportation LLC, Roxane M. Hibbard, 13414 Highway SS; Elite Versatility LLC, John R. Beyer Jr, 406 Thompson St.; Korner Storage LLC, Joseph H. Curtis, 20101 80th St.; Quality Home Rentals LLC, Steven Hess, 10438 147th Ave.
Boyceville: Dakota’s Place LLC, Jessica D. Lain, 1431 Anderson Hill Lane; Senah Remodeling LLC, Sean Novak, 1014 1st St.
Bruce: BC Hair Studio LLC, Brooke A. Colbenson, N1265 Pulaski Lake Road; Benik Construction LLC, Anthony Benik, W13439 Weinerrt Road; Cathy’s Healing Nature LLC, Catherine M. Vandoorn, N5040 Trails End St.; Market Space One Inc., Tyler J. Benik, W13439 Weinert Road.
Cadott: Wildflowers and Whiskey LLC, Alisha E. Webster, 3607 295th St.
Chippewa Falls: 480 Volt Properties LLC, David S. Hanson, 5246 186th St.; Above Ground Level Flight LLC, Jimmie B. Ledford, 5517 165th St.; Barnboard & Company LLC, Kathie E. Klinger-Berg, 15001 125th Ave.; Chippewa Cartage LLC, Chad A. Olson, 7929 Highway Q; CVAIN #15 LLC, Thomas R. Kell, 6588 182nd St.
Deitrick International LLC, Robert Deitrick, 13093 77th Ave.; Fortyfour Creative LLC, Benjamin J. Heindl, 6612 183rd St.; Henry Construction LLC, Brenton C. Henry, 15458 Highway Y; K-9 Clippers of Chippewa Falls LLC, Janine Mackie, 3944 138th St.; KP Katering Festival Co. LLC, Matthew P. Waters, 19817 53rd Ave.
Mentor Chippewa Inc., Lisa Husom, 750 Tropicanna Blvd.; Nails Time & Spa LLC, Minh T. Nguyen, 4802 146th St.; Pilot Properties Chippewa Falls LLC, Tim Bliek, 3360 160th St.; Reliable Driving Academy LLC, John Panzer, 705 Bay St.; RFW Consulting LLC, Ron Wolf, 6181 166th St.
Royal Buffet LLC, Liwei Liu, 475 Chippewa Mall Drive, Unit#115; Ruff Life Pet Hotel LLC, Stavroula Mccormick, 1715 186th St.; Short Lane Land LLC, Anthony J. Schmoldt, 702 Bay St.; SJS Consulting LLC, Sandra J. Sorensen, 18621 74th Ave.
SK Eyecare LLC, Carolyn Kolb, 113 N. Bridge St.; Southview Elementary School PTO Inc., Sara E. Denure, 615 A St.; Waterlily Trail LLC, Stephanie A. Sworski, 3343 90th St.; Wiaz LLC, Peter A. Pohl, 3760 130th St.