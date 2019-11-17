The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in August.
Eau Claire: All Kids Dentistry Incorporated, Dedra D. Davis-Wallace, 3131 Stein Blvd.; Altoona Ave Properties LLC, Gerald R. Spies, 2141 Altoona Ave.; AMK Nonprofit Coaching LLC, Ann Kaiser, E2245 Quail Run Road; Ashley Galoff Fitness and Wellness Coaching LLC, Ashley Galoff, 707 Marshall St.
Asic Designs LLC, Matthew Priest, E2360 Quail Run Road; Better By Brunch LLC, Rachel Arfstrom, 6045 Sandstone Road; Biederman Krause Management LLC, Robert C. Krause, 1805 Giese Road; Brice Construction LLC, Zachary Brice, 1519 Cameron St.
Chamberlain Squared LLC, Renee J. Marozi, 4902 Club House Lane; Chippewa Valley 3-on-3 Hoops LLC, Kimberly E. Neuenburg, 3729 Forest Knoll Drive; Compass LLC, Grant A. Beardsley, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Crimson Arrow LLC, Ruder Ware LLSC, 402 Graham Ave.
Cull Software LLC, Adam J. Cull, 2222 Vesterheim St.; Dashpack Inc., Brian Maki, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave.; Dead Creek Conservancy LLC, Christopher B. Gierhart, 3624 Oakwood Hills Parkway; Decades Financial LLC, Amanda Brahmer, 2733 14th St.; Ds Condominiums LLC, Justin M. Held, 4324 Fairfax Park Drive.
EC Stainless & Fabrication LLC, Trevor M. Lepak, 1831 Whipple St.; Espy Specs SC, Siobhan Beeksma, 345 Gilbert Ave.; Go Get Joy LLC, Robert Gibson, 923 S. Hastings Way, Suite 131; Golden Dragon ECs Inc., Zhong Lin, 2709 N. Clairemont Ave.; Grace Skin Studio LLC, Jordan Jeffreys, 306 S. Barstow St.
Hagen Investments LLC, Jerry A. Hagen, 4313 S. Pointe Ct.; Happy Planet Co., Robert W. Christopher, 714 Summer St.; Hart Properties LLC, Christine L. Reichert, 3344 Damon St.; Lexington Avenue Shoreview LLC, Brian Solsrud, 3806 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 1; Luxury Misc LLC, Kong M.A. Xiong, 4813 Speros Lane, Apt. 1.
Magic Oaks Ranch LLC, Jason Munz, 7 S. Dewey St.; Miller’s Melody Makers LLC, Jeffrey M. Miller, 1106 Mondovi Road, Suite 125; Noodle Tea House LLC, Nou Yang, 2161 Eastridge Center; Opaline Artistry + Print LLC, Bradley J. Stuckert, 1556 International Drive; Oxford LLC, Zachary P. Zank, 1316 Fairfax St., No. 101.
Red Oak Estates LLC, Blia Xiong, 3706 Boardwalk St.; Red Rock Stables LLC, Brian Dunkelberger, 9123 W. Cameron St.; Reed Home & Commercial Services LLC, Kimberly Reed, E2050 Jaybee Drive; Riverland Painting LLC, Alan Robertson, 1819 Meadow Lane; Schneider Siding & Windows LLC, Eric T. Borst, 7736 Beulah Lane.
Season Dixon Photography LLC, Season Dixon, S8440 Todd Road; Set For Life LLC, Jacob E. Setzer, 1903 Hopkins Ave.; Spirit of Adventure LLC, Peter Geary, 3210 Dale Road; The Hair Mechanic Barbershop LLC, Darah Harz, 2817 Mall Drive, Suite 129.
Thriving Maple LLC, Martin R. Tauger, 4260 Southtowne Drive; Warehouse 1004 LLC, James Rolbiecki, 923 S. Hastings Way, No. 188; Wise Wombman Wellness LLC, Kayla J. Estrada, 1717 7th St., No. 1.
Eleva: Jacobs Auto Sales LLC, Ramsey C. Jacobs, N45971 Highway 93.
Elk Mound: All Spruced Up LLC, Joe Ford, N6031 Highway H; J&P Holzwarth Photo LLC, Jon E. Holzwarth, N6365 912th St.
Elmwood: Benefits Consultant Training LLC, Linda A. Hines, W3050 570th Ave.; Freedom Logistics LLC, Daniel W. Smith, 128 N. Main St., Apt. 4; Tuma LLC, Tucker Silberhorn, 1111 W. Industrial Road.
Ettrick: AOA Farms LLC, John Feyen, W14216 Cantlon Lane; Global Pathways For People Inc., Lori Severson, P.O. Box 228; KMB Tremp Properties LLC, John D. Butman, W19252 Mason Road.
Fairchild: Backyard Scene LLC, Al Rinka, S15695 Highway M.
Fall Creek: Kuehn & Morgan Hot Sauce LLC, Foster K. Morgan, S2365 S. 140th Ave.; On The Mark Coffee Roasters LLC, Emily Kubow, 346 E. Adams Ave.; Theodora LLC, Jonathan Bennin, E10490 E. Mallard Road.
Fountain City: Waterway Insulation LLC, Travis L. Williamson, 810 S. Main St.
Galesville: Advantedge Home Inspections LLC, Cory Mahutga, W17506 Sahlstrom Lane.
Hixton: Grazing Acres Equine Massage LLC, April Damitz, W14665 Berg Road; Morden A Feeling LLC, Tracey L. Morden, N7872 Chandler Road.
Independence: Pehler Oil Transport LLC, Bruce A. Speltz, 36064 Golden St.