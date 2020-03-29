The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in January.
New Auburn: Toxon LLC, Jeremy A. Fisher, 9 Highway SS.
New Richmond: 40 Acre Foods LLC, Gary A. Jessen, 2244 Goose Lake Road; Casserole-Burns LLC, Cassandra Sahnow, 157 N. Starr Ave.; Mad Management LLC, Melissa Schulte, 150 W. First St., Suite 220; FDSC Holdings LLC, Evan Koubsky, 135 W Second St.; Frame and Frills LLC, Elizabeth J. Montello, 650 E. First St.
Just In Live Stream LLC, Justin L. Strand, 753 S. Knowles Ave., Suite 2; Lemon Counseling LLC, Elizabeth M. Lemon, 1752 Dorset Lane; Picaerial LLC, Lucian V. Banitz, 405 N. Fourth St.; Spooner Commercial LLC, Remington Law Offices LLC, 126 S. Knowles Ave.; Sunrise Farm of Wisconsin LLC, Doreen A. Blohm, 1099 115th Ave.; Whispering Acres LLC, Mitch E. Brantner, 1604 85th St.
Osseo: Rocky Knob LLC, Amy Hong, N13125 Bluff View Road; Tartam LLC, Hinabahen Patel, 12554 Gunderson Road.
Prescott: Applied LLC, Andra Fenton, 150 Front Street N., No. 412; McCarter Consultants LLC, Michael R. McCarter, N4462 1115th St.
Rice Lake: Abby Hecker Training LLC, Abigail R. Hecker, 7 Jachim Place; Anian Capital LLC, David Dorsey, 2136 20 1/8 Ave., Lot 130; B&B Splicing LLC, Laura Hall, 115 W. Eau Claire St.; Nelson Health Insurance Services Inc., Jennifer A. Nelson, 906 Scharbillig Ct.; Raihle Construction LLC, David H. Raihle III, 2900 16th St.; Skate City LLC, Stephen J. Miller, 2057 17½ Ave.
River Falls: Beach Feet Publishing LLC, Bradley W. Dunse, 1533 Covey Drive; Beth Ireland LLC, Beth A. Ireland, W10047 Highway FF; Blynk Manufacturing LLC, Jesse A. Columbus, 3414 Sevenoaks St.; FP Jefferson LLC, Shari Frisbie, N8654 1090th St.; MBC Collaborative LLC, Heidi Roettger, 1749 Windflower St.
Moto Deluxe Properties LLC, Lisa M. Showers, 303 S. Winter St.; Salient It Consulting LLC, Robert J. Owens, N8817 1047th St.; Siewert’s Garage Inc., Wayne Langer, W8473 760th Ave.; Steed Performance Horses LLC, Christy Steed, 1431 Wildcat Court, Apt. 304; Sznaider Consulting LLC, Ronald J. Sznaider, 216 Radio Road.
Roberts: Confidence Gun Safety & Self Defense LLC, Jolene E. Burton, 974 80th Ave.; Mckenzie Inc., Robert S. Mckenzie, 1057 65th Ave.; Vanvan Overland LLC, Courtney Olek, 406 Sierra Place.
Saint Croix Falls: Compliance Freedom Technologies LLC, Julian Nickel, 681 N. Day Road; Compliance Guardians LLC, Benjamin Nickel, 681 N. Day Road; Point Blank Firearms LLC, Justin Nelson, 2406 Beede Lake Trail; Victory Home Staging LLC, Christie B. Kelly, 2123 125th Ave.
Somerset: 50-50 Camp LLC, Eric Solum, 2161 60th St.; Bathed In Gratitude LLC, Tiffany L. Schleif, 971 Brave Drive; Cash Concierge LLC, Elizabeth Olson, 504 Meadow Lane; Full Service Trees LLC, John D. Ford, 835 Jack Pine Trail; GTEC Properties LLC, Jennifer L. Peterson, 2661 Polk Saint Croix Road.
IR Technologies LLC, Elizabeth Olson, 504 Meadow Lane; Schachtner Siblings Partnership LLP, David Schachtner, 2200 50th St.; Triple M Companies LLC, Jonathon M. Meyer, 1967 57th St.; Utow LLC, Elizabeth Olson, 504 Meadow Lane.
Spring Valley: El Paso Service Station LLC, Jacob W. Gilles, W3878 650th Ave.
Stanley: Bridge Creek Properties LLC, Brian Acker, 36389 20th Ave.; Byron Seed LLC, Samuel F. Fisher, 614 S. Broadway St.; Jon Mertens Transport LLC, Jon Mertens, 11050 Highway H; Tru Floor Installers LLC, Tyler T. Zwiefelhofer, 450 W. Maple St.
Star Prairie: Nickandrew Investments, LLC, Andrew L. Anderson, 227 Highway M.
Stockholm: River Bluff Cherry Farm LLC, Rand A. Kirmeier, W11976 Highway 35.
Strum: Franson Farms LLC, Christopher Franson, N44756 Franson Road; Mo-Bilt Enterprises LLC, Brandon Moe, E6895 Highway HH.
Thorp: Accountable Community Inc., Janet R. Heidtke, 106 N. Adams St., No. 1; Black River Small Engines LLC, William Martin, N15504 Highway O; Ciolkosz Properties LLC, John L. Ciolkosz, N14887 Tieman Ave.; Gardner Metal Design LLC, Matheau H. Gardner, W8742 Highway X; Gintner LLC, Peter Gintner, W9421 Colby Factory Road.
Trempealeau: Kamrowski Photography LLC, Tasha L. Kamrowski, 12144 Evergreen Drive; Root Risk Management LLC, Lee Bushman, N13564 Buckskin Road; Rural Route Extracts LLC, Lee M. Bushman, N13564 Buckskin Road.
Whitehall: Harmony Rental LLC, Angela R. Lovato, 36218 Main St.; Honey Pie Boutique LLC, Betsy Peterson, N37462 Fitch Coulee Road; The Old Goat Handyman LLC, Jeremy J. Skroch, 18973 First St.; Whtl Marketing-Media LLC, Eugene Halama Jr, N35609 U.S. 53.
Wilson: Lady Racing LLC, Leslie Jackson, 3069 70th Ave.
Woodville: Future Farm Grown LLC, Steve Meyer, 1091 245th St.; Imark Molding LLC, Mark A. Sturtevant, 104 Park Ave.