ALTOONA — A Caribbean-themed bar and grill is scheduled to open at the end of the month in Altoona's River Prairie development.
Owner Justin Held announced that Somewhere Pub, 1485 Front Porch Place, will open to the general public on May 31 and specialize in island-themed drinks.
"Growing up visiting Turks and Caicos, our family made a lot of great memories there and we really wanted to capture some of that energy and atmosphere and bring it back to the Chippewa Valley," he said in a news release.
The bar and restaurant will open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch and will have a dinner menu as well.
For more information, visit somewherepub.com.