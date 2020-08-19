ALTOONA — Three branches of CCF Bank — including one on Eau Claire’s west side — will close in November.
The Eau Claire bank at 2125 Cameron St. is slated for consolidation, along with CCF branches in Eleva and Minnesota Lake, Minn.
“The branch closures are intended to improve efficiency, particularly given increased adoption of the bank’s digital banking channels,” stated a notice that CCF filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Cameron Street branch is scheduled to close on Nov. 19, according to a news release from CCF Bank. CCF customers in the Eau Claire area will still have three remaining branches to visit in-person — 3625 Gateway Drive on Eau Claire’s south side, 219 Fairfax St. in Altoona and the 2727 Commercial Drive location in Lake Hallie.
Stephen Bianchi, CCF’s president and CEO, mentioned how the emergence of COVID-19 has highlighted customer service technologies the bank has adopted in recent years with online and mobile banking.
“The pandemic continues to transform how businesses support and serve customers and communities,” he stated.
As customers have cut back on visits to branches by doing many basic transactions online, Bianchi said the offices have become more destination-oriented businesses primarily for people looking for financial advice or help with more complex transactions.
In addition to there being multiple branches in the Eau Claire area, the two other buildings closing this fall are near other CCF Banks.
Just 3.2 miles from the closing Eleva branch is CCF's Strum location. Customers who have done their banking at the small Minnesota community of Minnesota Lake will be a short drive from CCF's branches in Wells and Mankato.
The three branch closures are expected to result in about $400,000 in savings during 2021, the SEC filing stated.
The company is assisting employees at the branches slated for closure with finding jobs at remaining CCF locations. However, the notice does mention that up to $50,000 in severance costs is possible with the consolidation.