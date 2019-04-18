Several Eau Claire businesses and individuals were honored Wednesday evening during the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting held in the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
• Marshfield Clinic Health System, which built a new hospital and cancer center during the past two years on Eau Claire’s southwest side, received the chamber’s community development award.
• The Coffee Grounds — a cafe, restaurant and gift shop that also is affiliated with K Point Brewing microbrewery — won the award for a small business that employs 25 people or less.
• Precision Quality Systems, which primarily does assembly and inspection of plastic parts used in the automotive industry, was recognized as a small business with more than 25 employees.
• Eau Claire police Officer Jason Ruppert and his recently retired K-9 partner Duke together were named public employee of the year.
• Getting the title of the chamber’s woman of the year is Natasha Plank-Ottum, CEO and owner of Plank Enterprises, a holding company with its primary business in manufacturing and distribution for the industrial and commercial sectors.
• The chamber also recognized four people for their work on behalf of the local business group. Monica Obriycki won volunteer of the year, Liz Lemke got the title of outstanding Young Professional, and Mary Glasbrenner and Marianne Klinkhammer both were named ambassador of the year.
• Four business leaders also were inducted into the chamber’s Hall of Fame during Wednesday night’s celebration. McDonough Manufacturing president and CEO Sue Tietz, local developer Dan Clumpner, car dealer Ken Vance and Don Barnes were added to the Hall of Fame.