EAU CLAIRE — A local business group is postponing its annual meeting and celebration for two months to allow COVID-19 activity in the area to calm down.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that its "Eau What a Night" event initially scheduled for Jan. 26 will be postponed until the end of March.
"With the current conditions in our community, and wanting to put on the best even but also a safe event for all of our investors, we have decided to move it to Thursday, March 31," chamber President and CEO David Minor said in an online video.
So far this month, the Eau Claire area has seen COVID-19 case counts higher than any other time since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Those who already bought tickets for the chamber event but cannot attend on March 31, are asked to call 715-834-1204 or email mills@eauclairechamber.org.
Postponement was not the first change the chamber made to the event's plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month the chamber announced the location for Eau What a Night changed from its original site at the Pablo Center at the Confluence and will instead be held at The Florian Gardens conference center.
Minor said the change of venue was due to the Pablo Center's requirement that all visitors to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative result on a COVID-19 test for entry, which could've prevented people from attending.