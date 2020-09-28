Editor’s note: This story originally ran in the fall issue of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To see that magazine and others, go to leadertelegram.com/magazines.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County is continuing to study ideas for a new industrial park, and officials are exploring the possibility of a site along the Highway T corridor in the town of Wheaton.
Ideally, a new industrial park would be 200 acres in size or larger, county Administrator Randy Scholz said.
“(Highway) T between Eau Claire and (Highway) 29 is probably a natural area, that people assume will grow,” Scholz said. “It’s our highest traveled county road. It’s location, location, location. It seems to be an ideal corridor.”
Charlie Walker, executive director of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp., said that having 200 to 400 acres will allow the county to compete well with surrounding areas. He also pointed to virtues of creating the new park along Highway T — its proximity to a large workforce and some key transportation routes.
“The business community said ‘let’s keep it where we can draw off the Eau Claire labor,’” Walker said. “You’ve got access to freeway (in that corridor), but you don’t have access to rail.”
Walker said the key is to be ready with land available when projects pop up.
“These projects are getting larger and larger, as more companies go toward automation,” Walker explained. “And I think you’ll see more companies want to use their rooftops for solar panels.”
COVID-19 has slowed down the timeline for how quickly the new industrial park will move forward, he said.
“COVID has impacted the budgets for all counties,” Walker said. “I think you are looking at a five- to 10-year timeframe. The county is moving forward on identifying financial resources.”
Scholz agreed that a land purchase isn’t imminent.
“The key is to have something ready when our current land is used up,” Scholz said.
Scholz also wouldn’t comment on the price that the county would likely have to pay per acre for a site.
“It really varies on location,” he said.
The county allocated $90,000 in the 2018 budget to create a feasibility study on the possible location for a shovel-ready park. In February, the County Board met with consulting firm Ady Advantage, which developed a 247-page feasibility study on the project.
“We’re open to partnerships; we are open to working with anyone,” Scholz said. “Getting it shovel-ready is the catalyst to getting things going, like having fiber (optic lines) and the utilities in place. A lot of businesses and industry won’t even look at you unless you have that designation.”
Filling up
The county decided it needed to get another business park ready because the Lake Wissota Business Park in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls has fewer than 80 acres available. There is a 45-acre parcel that had been set aside for Huffcutt Concrete, but that company opted to expand in Lake Hallie rather than move to the business park, Walker explained. When Huffcutt Concrete pulled out, the land reverted back to the county.
There also are a number of smaller parcels in the business park between five and seven acres in size.
The 200-acre Lake Wissota Business Park was set up by the County Board in March 2000.
The county then borrowed $1 million from the State Trust Fund to develop the park and paid off that debt in 2005. The City of Chippewa Falls built a number of roads through the industrial area. Some of the first companies to move into the park were Chippewa River Industries and General Beer Northwest distributing company.
However, they had few neighbors at first.
“We could show the park, but we couldn’t meet their timelines,” Walker explained.
That has changed in recent years, after the community got the site “shovel ready,” Walker said.
In recent years, the business park has added the $69 million Mills Fleet Farm distribution center and Star Blends, an animal feed processing plant, valued between $5 million and $7 million. In November 2018, construction began on a $6 million OakLeaf Clinics medical center, and Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries constructed a new, 140,000-square-foot, $18 million facility.
In October 2019, construction started on a $6.5 million warehouse for the DHL Supply Chain’s 124,000-square-foot warehouse. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which purchased Silicon Graphics International (SGI) in 2016, will be leasing the building. It is expected to employ 30 to 40 workers, with possibly more added with an expansion. And in January, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a $9 million, 115,000-square-foot headquarters for VES, which designs ventilation systems for barns and agricultural buildings.
“It’s really been amazing,” Scholz said of watching all the new businesses pop up in the park. “It’s one of the reasons I wanted to come here, was for the diverse economy in Chippewa County. And it’s the energy these projects bring to us. Charlie Walker has done a great job, the Chamber of Commerce has done a great job, and I’m excited to be part of it.”