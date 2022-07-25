Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the summer edition of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To view that issue and other special publications, go to leadertelegram.com/magazines.
It’s a great time to be a teenager looking for a job.
However, it’s a tough time to be an employer seeking teen workers.
The “help wanted” signs at many traditional employers of teen workers tell the story: Demand is greater than supply.
“It’s really tough for a lot of employers,” said Dawn Comte, recreation manager for Eau Claire’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, which seeks to hire about 60 teens every summer to work as lifeguards, cashiers and youth program instructors.
Unfortunately, demographic trends suggest the teen worker supply problem isn’t likely to improve anytime soon.
The number of Wisconsin residents age 16 through 19 declined steadily over the past decade when statistics were available, falling from 322,530 in 2010 to 303,063 in 2019 as family sizes shrunk, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The young worker shortage could be even worse, as 59.9% of Wisconsin teens in that age group reported working in 2021. That compares with a nationwide teen labor force participation rate in May 2022 of just 36.5%, down from 47.4% in May 2002 and 53.8% in May 1982.
“It’s getting harder and harder to get teen workers,” said Jack Haye, recreation supervisor for the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. “These kids can go anywhere and work because everyone is hiring.”
To help compete with other employers seeking younger workers because of the tight labor market, both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls enacted wage increases for lifeguards to $13 an hour and for many other seasonal employees to $15 an hour, both far above the federal minimum wage of $7.25.
“Our wage increase certainly helped,” Haye said. “We’re trying to stay with the times and get these kids paid somewhat similar to what they’d make at fast-foot restaurants, grocery stores and other places that hire a lot of teens.”
Joanne Palzkill, owner of Draganetti’s Ristorante and Za51 Pizzeria, said her Altoona restaurants have always hired teens but probably have more workers in that age group this summer than ever before, in part out of necessity because of the wider labor shortage.
One reason for the restaurants’ success in hiring younger workers, Palzkill said, is that wages have gone up for all employees, with the youngest worker making $15 an hour and staff members with income supplemented by tips easily earning more than $50 an hour.
Higher pay helps with recruitment and retention, she said, noting that an employer can’t raise wages for new hires without also boosting pay for existing staff.
“There are other jobs out there, and we all know it,” Palzkill said. “If we want to keep people, we have to be competitive, and we know what we’re up against.”
At this point, all of the restaurants’ employees are probably making 20% or so more than last year at this time, she said in June.
Haye said it’s his first year hiring teens to work at the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls.
“It’s challenging to say the least. It’s been a lengthy process, but we’re finally getting to where we need to be,” Haye said the third week of June, noting that he still hoped to hire more lifeguards to enable the pool to operate at capacity.
The Chippewa Falls pool began the summer being open just Thursday through Sunday because it only had enough lifeguards to support those hours.
COVID-19 made hiring lifeguards an extra challenge because certification programs across the country were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, forcing communities to rebuild their pool of
lifeguard candidates and some to reduce hours or stay closed altogether.
Comte said she is thankful the city was successful in hiring enough lifeguards — 49 — to support a full schedule at Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire.
“We’re in a better place than we were last year,” Comte said. “It’s like a puzzle, and we’re putting it together.”
Teens in charge
The flip side, of course, is that teens who want to dive into the workforce as a city employee have a good chance of landing the job of their choice.
That was the case this summer for both Abbie Stangl and Jack Wright, both 15 and working their first jobs with the city of Eau Claire in hopes of earning some spending money.
“People have told me to come work here because it’s a good environment, so I did,” said Stangl, a sophomore at Fall Creek High School.
Her main reason: “It seemed fun. I just want to have a good summer and I thought working with a bunch of people my own age would be fun.”
After the first couple weeks of summer, Stangl said her job as a Fairfax Pool cashier was living up to expectations.
Stangl, also a summer youth soccer instructor, said almost all of her friends landed jobs this summer without much trouble, with many latching on at fast-food restaurants.
Once school resumes in the fall, Stangl plans to leave the working world mostly behind and focus on her studies, extracurricular activities and occasional nanny duties.
Wright, who works 15 hours a week as a lifeguard supervising swimmers at Fairfax Pool, also was attracted to the idea of working at a place where people go for recreation.
“I always liked the pool, so I thought it would be a fun place to work,” he said.
Wright also was pleased to get lifeguard training under his belt to help with potential future employment.
Flexibility required
With teen workers highly sought but in short supply, the employers agreed they have to be much more flexible about hours and schedules than in years past.
“Years ago you could be stern about how many weeks you needed a teen to work or how many hours, but now you could never do that,” Comte said. “You have to be completely flexible.”
That means working around athletics, band, camps, family vacations, weekends at the family cabin and a host of other commitments.
“The days of kids working 40 hours a week all summer long are just not that common anymore,” Comte said.
The same trend applies to the restaurant industry.
“We definitely have to be flexible because these kids are so busy,” Palzkill said. “They can pretty much pick and choose the days of the week they work nowadays.”
One bit of inflexibility that state restaurateurs often complain about is a law requiring that 14- and 15-year-old employees can’t work past 7 p.m. during the school year, she said, adding that the requirement can create a scheduling nightmare because it affects the dinner rush.
In the competition for young workers, employers pursue creative strategies to give themselves an edge.
Both Comte and Haye said they use social media to market open positions in an attempt to meet teens where they are.
The city of Eau Claire also had representatives work with schools in Eau Claire, Altoona and other area communities to recruit young workers.
“We’re doing whatever it takes to hire enough workers,” Comte said.
Likewise, Palzkill said her restaurants gain exposure to students by sending representatives into schools to speak, judge cooking competitions or facilitate a Wisconsin Restaurant Association scholarship program for youths who want to pursue careers in the hospitality industry.
The restaurants also seek to foster a friendly work environment including such draws as regular pizza parties for employees.
That can lead to valuable word-of-mouth referrals, and the eateries now offer referral bonuses of $100 for employees who recommend a worker who stays for at least 60 days.
“Once you get somebody and they feel they’re a good fit, they recommend us to other people in a similar age group,” Palzkill said.
The Chippewa Falls pool tries to recruit workers with the prospect of being around people having a good time.
“The experience of working in an outdoor fun environment is what we want to promote for them,” Haye said.
For many teens, summer employment represents their first job. Comte said Eau Claire Parks and Recreation supervisors recognize that fact and take seriously their responsibility to teach teen workers the characteristics of good workers.
“We look at it as our job to coach these young workers,” Comte said. “We really feel we’re training them so they become good workers for the future workforce.”
Lindquist wrote this article prior to retiring in June after a 40-year reporting career at the Leader-Telegram.