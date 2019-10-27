Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the fall edition of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To view that issue and other special publications, go to leadertelegram.com/magazines.
Chippewa Valley residents need homes.
Affordable rental apartments, single-family starter homes, senior housing: They’re all in need, Chippewa Valley economic and housing officials say.
As of late August, the Eau Claire-Altoona area had 169 active properties for sale under $500,000, said Stacey McKinney, president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin’s board of directors and co-owner of McKinney Realty.
At the same time, Eau Claire and Altoona had 136 closings on residential properties scheduled for the next 30-day period.
The area has little over a month’s supply of housing stock: “That’s a shortage,” McKinney said.
Fewer housing options impact community members from almost every demographic.
Millennials stay in rental apartments longer if they can’t find starter homes, and seniors do the same in their larger homes if they can’t find affordable residences to downsize into, said McKinney and Scott Rogers, governmental affairs and workforce director for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
But a housing shortage isn’t only impacting would-be residents of Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties. It’s stifling employers in the area, Chippewa Valley officials say.
With Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hitting a record low of 2.8% in April and hovering around 2.9% through most of 2019, jobseekers have had more options than ever in the Chippewa Valley.
But some local employers say after they’ve found candidates, the workers couldn’t find places to live or couldn’t afford housing — and ended up going elsewhere, said Joshua Clements, Altoona city planner.
“This is not a unique situation in Eau Claire. This is an issue in pretty much any area of the country where jobs are growing,” Clements said. “(It’s) even more acute in our rural areas, because there’s less flexibility in the housing market within a rural community.”
With fewer houses available and local companies seeking employees, some communities are facing the problem head-on.
The city of Menomonie, partnering with over 20 companies, began offering a home loan assistance program in January to would-be workers. City leaders said in August the program is meeting with success and is set to invest $210,000 in loans for residents.
Housing is on public officials’ minds too.
Stakeholders and leaders from Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls in spring 2018 formed the Chippewa Valley Housing Task Force, aiming to find policies that would stem the housing shortage and local affordability woes.
“While housing is the urgency we’re all talking about, it’s our lens,” Clements said. “It touches labor, international trade, trends in 10 years and longer of construction. It touches public policy and it touches how housing is financed at the state and federal level.”
Low on housing stock
Most in demand in the Eau Claire and Altoona areas: Homes for first-time buyers with middle-level incomes, McKinney said.
Buyers aren’t bargaining as much, either. Of the 136 Eau Claire-area home closings in August, the average home sold for 99.73% of its list price, according to RANWW numbers.
“Typically I’ve seen it more like 95% to 94% from the list to sales price, but you can see there’s not a lot of negotiating of price right now,” McKinney said. “That really is a telling statistic, in my opinion. It’s a sign we have a low inventory. It’s a seller’s market.”
While housing price points for the middle-income range sat between $150,000 and $250,000 ten years ago, Chippewa Valley homes in that range now typically start around $175,000, she said.
(A middle-income household earns between 80% and 150% of area median income — $50,538 in Eau Claire County in 2018. According to the housing task force’s 42-page report released in July, these households are “generally the largest segment of the housing market.”)
Of the 136 local closings in late summer, the average home price was $207,000, McKinney said.
Large real estate brokers also point to a shortage of rentals, she said: “People are staying in their apartments longer, because they’re (not) moving from their apartment to their first home.”
The Chippewa Valley has “insufficient supply” of housing for middle-income people, but other demographics were at risk as well. The area has a “critical lack” of housing for very low-income and homeless people, and fewer higher-end housing options make recruiting high-income professionals a challenge, the task force report noted.
Isolating the cause
A root of the shortage is the Chippewa Valley’s healthy economy, the task force found. But in a boomerang effect, the shortage could eventually result in backlash and slow economic expansion: “Housing is a significant impediment to current and long-term economic development in the region.”
“We have the blessing of having a strong and growing economy and growing population here, and that means our housing inventory has been strained,” Rogers said.
A slowing of new construction after the recession of the late 2000s is also contributing to the shortage, Clements said.
“In the depth of the recession, probably from 2009 to 2011, there wasn’t much getting built, period,” Clements said. “There’s this backlog of demand, because the population didn’t stop growing during that time. Since then, construction hasn’t met historic levels.”
Natural disasters in recent years — a deadly year for California wildfires in 2018, and three of the five costliest-ever hurricanes hitting the U.S. in 2017 — have spiked construction costs, Clements said.
“You might not think it really impacts us in that region,” Clements said. “But that drives up the cost of construction nationally. Building materials cost about the same in Minneapolis as they do in Fall Creek.”
Fewer homes for workers isn’t isolated to the Chippewa Valley. A Wisconsin Realtors Association study released Sept. 3 found a “severe” workforce housing shortage throughout the state, pointing to declining homeownership and rising rents.
“Without an adequate supply of workforce housing to meet the growing need, Wisconsin will not be able to attract the workers necessary to help our economy prosper and will find itself at a competitive disadvantage,” said Tom Larson, WRA senior vice president of legal and public affairs, in a statement about the study.
The report, written by UW-Madison professor of urban and regional planning Kurt Paulson, found three causes of the shortage: Not enough newly-built homes, construction costs rising faster than inflation and outdated land use regulations.
Local leaders aren’t expecting the demand for local housing to go away. Population projections from the housing task force report suggest Eau Claire County will need 2,690 new housing units in the next 12 years.
Chippewa County is projected to need an extra 2,100 units.
The numbers are based on state growth projections, the task force says, translating into an average of 224 new units needed per year in Eau Claire County.
Affordability a problem
Nearly half of Eau Claire County renters pay more than 30% of their income on rent, the traditional target percentage for financially healthy living costs, Clements said.
That doesn’t include utilities or transportation costs, but just the cost of rent.
Looking at homeowners, closer to 25% are putting more than 30% of their income toward living costs, Clements said.
“There are needs across the board, at every price point, but according to the data, households feeling the most constraint are those who are renters,” Clements said.
Even if local workers are able to rent or own homes, high rent prices or mortgage payments can pinch them — and their employers.
“They may be coming to work with increased fiscal stress because of their housing conditions, or how long their commute might be because of where they can find housing,” Clements said.
The Menomonie area has “a great influx” of workers who live outside the county, said Eric Turner, Dunn County Economic Development Corporation executive director.
“We have a number of people living in Eau Claire, Chippewa and the southern part of Barron County coming down to businesses in the north half of Menomonie,” he said. “Some people can do that, but at the same time, it would be so much easier to be a four-minute drive from your home to where you work.”
It’s hard for a community to precisely measure how a housing shortage is impacting local workers, since data on the matter isn’t usually reported, Clements said. And companies often have no way of knowing why someone didn’t apply to an open job.
Companies trying to expand in communities of 2,000 to 3,000 people, including in Barron County, are often running into problems because of low housing stock, Clements said.
“Their employers are trying to expand, but their vacancy rate is next to zero,” he said. “There’s literally no place to bring in more labor.”
Attracting and retaining
The city of Menomonie and local businesses are offering a program they hope will attract workers to the area permanently: a home loan program dubbed Home Sweet Menomonie.
Employees of over 20 local businesses, including the Menomonie school district, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie and the city itself, can apply for a loan of up to $10,000 in down payment assistance if they’re in the process of buying a house.
Workers can pay off the zero-interest loan over several years, and the program may forgive the last year’s payment if the homeowner makes certain improvements.
The program rolled out in January. The city has processed 21 loan applications since then, investing $210,000, it said in an Aug. 20 news release. Ten of those workers had closed on homes as of August, and 11 were still searching for houses.
The program hopes to attract workers for Dunn County — but also retain them, Turner said: “As far as really increasing your tax base, increasing schools and benefiting downtown and businesses, you need people to set their roots down in the community.”
The program’s first recipient, Menomonie Middle School health education teacher Shelly Misco, closed on a north Menomonie home in January. She had been commuting to the city from Bloomer since August 2018, after moving to the Chippewa Valley from southern Wisconsin.
Home Sweet Menomonie was the turning point in her home search, Misco said. Without the loan, she would likely have waited about a year to begin looking.
“I knew I wanted to get much closer to Menomonie. I knew I wanted to stay in that district, knew I wanted to be closer,” Misco said.
The city is pleased with the program’s progress this year, said Menomonie mayor Randy Knaack in a statement.
“We want to be proactive, not reactive when it comes to dealing with workforce attraction and retention issues we’ve seen in the past couple of years,” he said.
Finding solutions
Chippewa Valley counties and cities are chasing affordable housing solutions.
Eau Claire is pursuing a small affordable housing development on the west side near Jeffers Road, and Altoona bought a senior living complex on Devney Drive, renovated it and turned it into affordable apartments called Solis Court.
But the housing task force is recommending several other policies to make houses more affordable and encourage new development.
Relax zoning requirements to allow more housing in certain areas, allow less vehicle parking to reduce construction costs, encourage smaller unit sizes and collaborate with other communities, the task force’s report suggested.
For people hunting for homes, local buyers will have to be flexible, McKinney said: “In this market you have to be prepared, approved and look at everything.”
The task force also suggested communities create and expand loan programs for home repairs and improvements, and direct tax increment financing district dollars to encourage new affordable developments.
Similar to Home Sweet Menomonie, the local task force is studying employer-assisted housing programs in Wausau and La Crosse, Clements said.
“Eau Claire and Altoona have been closely collaborating on this. Chippewa Falls and Menomonie officials are involved also,” Clements said. “I think if we are able to successfully launch a program, it’ll look different than the other two or three, but exactly how that will work, we don’t know yet.”