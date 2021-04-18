Telework by the Numbers

More than a third of U.S. households surveyed in the last five months of 2020 reported working from home more frequently than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the percentage who made the switch varied widely across sociodemographic groups, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.

Households with members who teleworked more frequently reported higher levels of income and education and better health than those in which no one changed their typical in-person work in response to the pandemic. According to the Census Bureau:

• Among those in poor health, 79.9% reported that no one in their household switched to telework or changed their telework habits, compared with 52.4% of those in excellent health.

• In the highest-earning households — those with annual incomes of $200,000 or more — 73.1% switched to telework, compared with 32.1% of households with incomes between $50,000 and $74,999, and 12.7% of households earning under $25,000.

• Those with a bachelor’s degree or higher were more than three times as likely — 61.7% compared to 19.1% — as those with a high school education or GED only to have an adult in their household substitute in-person work for telework.