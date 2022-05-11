EAU CLAIRE — A downtown Eau Claire co-working space for entrepreneurs and fledgling startups is moving next month into a different building.
CoLab, one of the Eau Claire-based Pablo Group's business ventures, announced in an email that it will be relocating in early June to the second floor of Barstow Commons, 131 S. Barstow St.
Adam Accola, CoLab's community manager, said the move allows for more space to build membership and gets away from CoLab renting space. Currently there are about 80 members at CoLab, Accola said in an email.
Pablo Properties purchased the six-story Barstow Commons building in 2019 and began renovating it the following year. US Bank remains the building's ground floor tenant, the second story is office space and the top three floors are apartments.
CoLab opened in March 2019 and has so far been operating from rented office space above Redeeming Grace Church, 312 S. Barstow St.
Next month's move is expected to be a 1½-year relocation for CoLab before it gets to its final home.
Pablo Group announced in November when it purchased Antique Emporium, 306 Main St., that the building would be renovated and then become the future site for CoLab.
Hugh Passow, longtime owner of the large downtown Eau Claire antiques store, has a lease that goes through the end of this year. After he moves out, Pablo Group will begin renovations of the historic three-story building. Accola said CoLab expects to move in there in early 2024.